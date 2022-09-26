ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LineSlip Launches Total Cost of Risk Dashboard to Track Risk-Related Spending

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2022--

LineSlip, an award-winning SaaS provider that automatically converts commercial insurance documents into insurance intelligence, announced the availability of its new Total Cost of Risk (TCOR) dashboard. The tool provides risk managers and insurance professionals a detailed and adjustable view of all policies, limits, and sub-limits in one place. The functionality will be added to its core offering at no additional charge through the end of 2022.

“Having a comprehensive, birds-eye view of your corporate risk spend is incredibly valuable,” said Leo Bernstein, Founder & CEO of LineSlip. “With TCOR, we’re giving our customers a holistic view that combines all of the critical expense elements of their corporate risk program, enables data-driven budgeting and reporting, and identifies strategic opportunities to optimize the overall risk spend. This is our biggest product update to date, and we’re thrilled to expand our suite of services to help risk executives be more effective.”

The TCOR dashboard showcases the sum of insurance premiums paid, retained losses, self-insured retentions and risk management administration expenses. Adopting a strategic approach is critical to optimizing risk management programs in the wake of economic uncertainty, rising inflation, and other financial strains, and this tool allows users to better approach policy renewals, have informed discussions with financial leaders in their organizations, easily track cost trends or variations and ultimately make more risk-aware decisions.

“Integrating LineSlip’s TCOR dashboard into our risk management program has been monumental,” said Doug Brauch, Vice President of Treasury & Insurance at Macy’s Inc. “TCOR provides our team a clear and consolidated view of every aspect of the company’s risk and insurance programs. With LineSlip’s TCOR dashboard, we have enhanced analytic functionality that enables optimization and executive-ready reporting. Given the level of investment in our risk and insurance programs, the implementation of LineSlip has been an incredibly valuable tool.”

LineSlip will be hosting a round table demo and discussion of its new TCOR dashboard on Thursday, October 6 th at 1:00-2:00 PM EST led by Vice President of Risk Manager Channel, Laurie Solomon, and Customer Success Director, Michelle Bennett. Special guests will include John Marren from Novavax and Peggy Brockmann from Bonaventure. To attend, please register on the event page.

TCOR recently received a 2022 Insurance Innovator Award from Business Insurance . To learn more and get started with LineSlip, please visit: www.lineslipsolutions.com.

About LineSlip

LineSlip Solutions is an award-winning SaaS company bringing the digital revolution to the risk and insurance world. Their innovative Commercial Insurance Risk Intelligence (CIRI) software converts program documents to data-rich dashboards, giving risk executives instant access to the information they need to stay empowered and effective. This cloud-hosted solution enables faster reporting, clearer stakeholder communication, fewer errors, and more capacity for strategic leadership.

