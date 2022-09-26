There were 6 Fresno County homicides over the weekend, including a teen mom and her baby

Fresno County saw a particularly violent weekend with six people killed in a stabbing and multiple shootings, including a baby that wasn’t even a month old.

Fresno now has 45 homicides so far in 2022, according to police, after four people were killed in the city on Saturday. Two others were shot to death in Mendota.

Mother and baby

A teen mom and her 3-week-old baby girl were found shot to death inside a home near Fruit and Jensen avenues in south Fresno, police said Saturday.

UPDATE: Police identify mother and baby shot to death

Family members said they heard gunfire from the rural home among trees in an orchard about 7:20 a.m. Police could not say immediately if anyone lived in the home or if a confrontation led to the violence.

Police have not announced any arrests related to the killings of the mother and baby.

Downtown stabbing

The same day, police said they found a man withering from stab wounds at P and Divisadero streets in downtown Fresno.

The victim stabbed near an ARCO gas station was identified as David Garza, 20, by police. Officers said they arrested 26-year-old Teven Tyrone Bradley on suspicion of murder.

The two were involved in a fight and police said Bradley stabbed Garza in the chest.

Man killed south of Tower

A 70-year-old man was also found shortly past midnight Saturday after having been shot on Fulton Street and Belmont Avenue just south of the Tower District, police said.

Not many details were available on the incident other than that the man found near Highway 180 and was part of the homeless community in the area, police said.

He has not been named by police.

Double homicide in Mendota

Two men were shot and killed around 3:30 a.m. Sunday in Mendota, where Fresno County sheriff’s detectives took over the investigation.

The preliminary investigation showed the men knew each other, a sheriff’s office news release stated, but it remains unclear what led up to their deaths. The coroner has yet to release the men’s names.

UPDATE: Mendota homicide victims identified by coroner