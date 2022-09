Drivers in the area of FM 1709/Keller Parkway (Golden Triangle) and Keller Hicks railroad crossings had to look for alternate routes Monday morning due to a train blocking the tracks, Keller police said.

The tracks were blocked for several hours. The Keller Police Department tweeted about the stalled train at 8:42 a.m. Monday and tweeted again at 1:14 p.m. that the crossings have reopened.