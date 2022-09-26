ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Does Doja Cat’s ‘Vegas,’ Which Interpolates Elvis Presley’s ‘Hound Dog,’ Qualify for an Oscar?

By Jon Burlingame
Register Citizen
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Baz Luhrmann
Person
Elvis Presley
Person
Doja Cat
The Independent

Lisa Marie Presley says she feels ‘judged and blamed’ for her son Benjamin’s death

Lisa Marie Presley has written an emotional essay about the death of her son Benjamin Keough.The 27-year-old, who was the grandson of Elvis Presley, died by suicide in 2020.To mark America’s National Grief Awareness Day on Tuesday 30 August, singer Lisa Marie Presley, 54, wrote a piece for People magazine about the low points she has experienced in the aftermath of Keough’s death.“Today is National Grief Awareness Day, and since I have been living in the horrific reality of its unrelenting grips since my son’s death two years ago, I thought I would share a few things to be...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Hound Dog#Interpolation#Doja Cat S#Academy#R B
TVOvermind

Priscilla Presley Still Mourns the Death of Her Beloved Grandson

Being raised in the spotlight is rarely easy. Many believe being raised in a famous family is a fun and exciting thing, and it may be for some. It may be fun in many situations, to be honest. However, having the constant pressure of the world watch your every move, everything you do and say being dissected by every living human, and always being in the spotlight can take a toll. For Priscilla Presley’s grandchildren, being the grandchildren of the late, great Elvis Presley is often a burden. Being compared to the great legend himself is not always easy, and constantly being in the public eye can be difficult. Priscilla Presley’s grandchildren handle their secondhand fame in their own ways, but it is the shocking death of her grandson that has her still in mourning.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Instagram
Outsider.com

WATCH: Brooks & Dunn Light Up the ACM Honors Stage With Fiery Cover of Miranda Lambert’s ‘Kerosene’

Miranda Lambert was presented the Milestone Award at the ACM Honors. The 15th annual ceremony was taped at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium on August 24, and it aired on Tuesday on FOX. The award was given to Lambert for earning Best New Female Vocalist, Best Female Vocalist and Entertainer of the Year over the course of her career. Several artists paid tribute to Lambert. Among them, the legendary duo Brooks & Dunn.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Boot

Caitlin Rose Takes the Reins at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch in ‘Nobody’s Sweetheart’ Music Video [WATCH]

Acclaimed Nashville singer-songwriter Caitlin Rose heads to the stables in her new music video for "Nobody's Sweetheart." Released today (Sept. 28), the fresh track serves as the latest preview of Rose's highly-awaited new record Cazimi, due out Nov. 18 via Missing Pierce Records. Co-written with accomplished songwriter and producer Daniel Tashian, "Nobody's Sweetheart" finds Rose trying to accept the cards she's been dealt. She embraces herself and the life she's cultivated wholly, rejecting the societal norms and expectations others may have.
MUSIC
musictimes.com

Jamie Foxx Reviving Music Career? Singing 'Gold Digger' With Diplo Sparks Nostalgia Again

Jamie Foxx is prepared to perform at a moment's notice, as evidenced by his impromptu rendition of one of his most popular songs, with assistance from Diplo. The comedian arrived at XS Nightclub in Las Vegas on Friday about 3 a.m. with a large entourage and joined DJ Diplo onstage. Appears to have been in the mood for a classic, performing "Gold Digger" with Kanye as if it were 2005 all over again.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy