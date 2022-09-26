ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christine Lagarde
Newsweek

Ukraine Troops Encircling Russian Forces as Putin Faces Major Defeat

Ukrainian troops are encircling Russian forces in Lyman, an occupied town in the northeast of the country, as Kyiv presses on with its counteroffensive to recapture seized territory. Maps detailing Ukrainian advance in the region amid a continued counteroffensive show its forces moving north across the Siverskyi Donets river from...
Newsweek

Conscripted Russian Soldier Immediately Surrenders to Ukraine Forces

A Russian soldier has surrendered to Ukrainian forces, just days after being deployed to fight under President Vladimir Putin's nationwide partial mobilization, according to an official. Anton Gerashchenko, adviser to Ukraine's minister of internal affairs, posted a video on his Telegram channel on Tuesday purportedly showing a Russian soldier who...
Markets Insider

Billionaire Carlyle co-founder David Rubenstein says a Fed rate hike of 100 basis points would shock and depress the market and spook investors about inflation

The Federal Reserve will likely stick with raising rates by 75 basis points at its meeting this week. That's according to David Rubenstein, who said it would be "shocking" for the Fed to go bigger. The Fed will deliver its highly-anticipated September policy decision on Wednesday. The Federal Reserve is...
Reuters

Oil prices hit 9-month lows on recession fears

LONDON, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Oil prices hit nine-month lows on Monday before recovering some ground in choppy trade, as recession fears and a strong dollar spooked markets. Brent crude futures for November settlement were down 37 cents, or 0.4%, at $85.78 a barrel, having fallen as far as $84.51, the lowest since Jan. 14.
Fortune

A ‘classic moment of failed technocracy’ is rocketing us all towards a global recession, according to Adam Tooze, the internet’s favorite economic historian

Adam Tooze says history won't look back kindly on today's economic policymakers. Central banks around the world are trying to tame rising inflation by raising interest rates and tightening monetary policy. On Wednesday, the U.S. Federal Reserve raised its key lending rate by 75 basis points for the third consecutive...
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat drops as strong dollar, recession fears weigh

HAMBURG, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat fell on Monday as the strong dollar threatened to hamper U.S. exports while expected increases in interest rates raise the prospect of world recession cutting demand. Continued Ukrainian grain export shipments into world markets also burdened. Soybeans were underpinned by hopes of more...
CoinDesk

Why Is the Dollar Crushing Global Currencies if Inflation Is so Bad?

While the declining domestic buying power of a dollar dominates headlines in the United States, American inflation is having a surprising impact around the globe: Nearly every major currency has fallen dramatically against the dollar over the past six months. That seems like a challenge to the relentless focus on monetary supply that is widespread among cryptocurrency adherents.
Markets Insider

UK Conservative Party members reportedly say the central bank may need to make an emergency rate hike to stem the pound's decline and calm markets over mini-budget

UK conservative party members said the BoE may need to make an emergency rate hike, Bloomberg reported. Such a move by the central bank looks increasingly likely, analysts believe. The pound sank to a record low against the dollar on Monday, trading below $1.04. Members of the Conservative Party in...
BBC

Bank will 'not hesitate' to raise interest rates after pound's fall

The Bank of England has said it will "not hesitate" to hike interest rates to curb inflation after the pound fell to a record low against the US dollar. The Bank said it was "monitoring developments closely" and would make a decision on any action in November. Its statement came...
Reuters

Fed's Evans sees interest rates peaking at 4.50-4.75%

Sept 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve will need to raise interest rates to a range between 4.50% and 4.75%, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said on Tuesday, a more aggressive stance than he has previously embraced that underscores the central bank's hardening resolve to quash excessively high inflation.
