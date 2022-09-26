NVIDIA releases fix for stuttering issues and dropped frame rates caused by Windows 11 2022 Update

What you need to know

Microsoft recently started rolling out the Windows 11 2022 Update.

The update caused some gaming PCs to see lower frame rates, stuttering, and other issues.

NVIDIA has released a fix for the problem, which is now available in beta.

The Windows 11 2022 Update started shipping to PCs last week. Unfortunately for some, the update caused performance issues for gaming. Users reported stuttering, dropped frame rates, and other problems after installing the Windows 11 2022 Update, all of which were fixed by rolling back to a previous version of Windows 11. NVIDIA has confirmed the issue and released a fix for it in beta, and plans to ship an update to everyone starting today.

"Some users may observe lower performance in games or applications after updating to Microsoft Windows 11 2022 Update," reads an NVIDIA support page . The solution is to install NVIDIA GeForce Experience v.3.26 beta. To receive the updated experience, PC owners can either download it from NVIDIA (direct download link) or update through the Settings section of the GeForce Experience app.

The beta version of the update became available on September 25, 2022. NVIDIA expects the non-beta update to ship today, September 26, 2022 with a new GeForce Game Ready Driver.

While NVIDIA's update should fix the stuttering and dropped frame rates seen by some PCs, there are a handful of other issues with the latest version of Windows 11. Our guide on common problems and fixes for the Windows 11 2022 Update should help you out with other bugs.

The Windows 11 2022 Update is rolling out gradually, though you can force it onto your PC if you'd like. Over the weekend, we asked if people had already installed the update in a poll . Our readers seem split, with 54.4% saying no and 45.6% saying yes at the time of publication.