Whatever Floats Your Boat – New Milford Road Blocked by Sea Vessel
Yes, that is what it appears to be, a boat blocking a New Milford road. This picture was taken on Monday (9/26/22) by Brittany Mosimann at around 11 am. I spoke to Brittany's mom Allison who was in the car, she told me the following:. "It was about an hour...
DoingItLocal
Milford News: I-95 Crash
2022-09-28@1:11pm–#Milford CT– #cttraffic– A crash in the right lane I-95 northbound near exit 38. No further details. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
Wallingford dog recovering after hit-and-run
WALLINGFORD, Conn. — A dog was hit by a car in Wallingford on Tuesday afternoon, and the car missed the dog's owner by just inches. Police are now seeking help from the public in identifying the driver. Animal advocacy groups are also offering a reward for information. A dog...
Eyewitness News
Man killed in Southington motorcycle crash
SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A motorcyclist died in a collision that happened in Southington on Tuesday evening. Police identified the rider as 39-year-old David Sanabria of Plainville. They said Sanabria was on a 2016 Guzzi Moto motorcycle headed northbound on Queen Street around 6:23 p.m. In the area of 279...
Eyewitness News
Man arrested for stealing Corvette out of locked garage in North Haven
NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Forensics evidence led to the arrest of a man for stealing a Corvette out of a garage in North Haven back in 2020. Isaias Mendez, 20, of Bristol was identified as the suspect and arrested on Tuesday, North Haven police reported. Police said the car’s...
Body found at Beacon Falls identified as missing person
Police have identified the body they found half a mile North of the Beacon Falls Train Station and Cold Springs Road over the weekend.
Register Citizen
Video captures moments before double-fatal wrong-way crash in Windsor
WINDSOR — At first, the dashboard camera video shows a typical late-night highway scene from the point of view of a driver heading north on Interstate 91. But brake lights can be seen in the distance, and from the red lights emerge white ones: The headlights of a wrong-way driver head toward the vehicle with the camera.
NBC Connecticut
Man Dead After SUV Plunges Into Water at Saybrook Point Marina
A 76-year-old man died when his SUV went into the water at the Saybrook Point Marina in Old Saybrook Saturday night, according to police. It happened around 10:10 p.m. behind the Saybrook Point Inn. Guests at a wedding and staff of the Saybrook Point Inn jumped into the water and...
Man dies after car lands in water
A man is dead after Old Saybrook police say the car he was driving was pulled out of the water Saturday night behind the Saybrook Point Inn Resort and Marina. Officers received the call at 10:12 p.m.
Eyewitness News
On this day 37 years ago, Hurricane Gloria slammed into Connecticut
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - On Sept. 27, 1985, Connecticut endured a direct hit from a category 1 hurricane. Hurricane Gloria swept through through the state 37 years ago. Former Channel 3 reporter Brian Garnett reported from Pequot Avenue in New London. “At probably the height of Gloria’s fury, this is...
biteofthebest.com
A Stop in at Dive Bar & Restaurant, Milford, CT
We planned an afternoon on Gulf Beach after lunch to catch up on life. We never got there. We stopped at Dive Bar & Restaurant, a place offering a great view of Long Island Sound that’s just across the street. Oddly, Connecticut’s expansive coastline offers little waterside dining. This Dive Bar is just over the Milford border in West Haven.
Update: Pedestrian struck in Flanders Sunday night died at the scene
Update-12 noon: The male pedestrian who was struck in the intersection at Route 105 and Flanders Road last night died at the scene, Southampton Town Police said in a press release this morning. Police said they are still working to identify the victim. Original post: A pedestrian in the intersection...
Connecticut to begin work on $75M swing bring project
The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) recently broke ground on a $74.8 million project to improve the East Haddam Swing Bridge, which spans the Connecticut River on Route 82. The project will address the structural, mechanical, and electrical components of the 110-year-old swing bridge and will improve swing-span operation reliability and extend service life. Work includes […] The post Connecticut to begin work on $75M swing bring project appeared first on Transportation Today.
40-Year-Old Seriously Injured In 2-Vehicle I-84 Crash In Plainville
A 40-year-old Connecticut man was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash on I-84. The crash happened in Hartford County in the eastbound lanes near Exit 34 in Plainville at about 9:50 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25, Connecticut State Police said. A 2011 Harley-Davidson FLHX was traveling in the left center...
westernmassnews.com
East Longmeadow community remembering victims of wrong way crash on I-91
EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The East Longmeadow community is paying tribute to two town natives who were killed in a wrong-way crash on I-91 in Windsor, Connecticut on Friday. Two separate GoFundMe pages have now been set up for James Bowen and Dominique Loiselle to help with funeral costs.
Deer in danger: DEEP confirms positive disease in Conn. white-tails
Conn. (WTNH) — For the third year in a row, the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) confirmed hemorrhagic disease in white-tailed deer. According to DEEP, the first positive case of 2022 was found in a deer in Goshen — the first documented case in the state since 2017. Then, a second positive deer […]
Middletown nets $12m in state funding for riverfront project
Middletown’s “Return to the Riverbend” community investment project will be getting a boost from the state’s Community Investment Fund (CIF). The post Middletown nets $12m in state funding for riverfront project appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
You Can Buy Your Own Connecticut Island for $4M
Connecticut produces over 200,000 bushels of oysters, and they are considered to be among some of the world's finest. Do you go to both the Milford and Norwalk Oyster Festivals? Have you legally changed your name to Blue Point? Got $4,000,000? You can buy an island in Branford and live among 78 acres of oyster beds.
Couple identified after found shot on Maynard Street in Springfield
The shooting victims found inside a home on Maynard Street Sunday night have been identified.
NBC Connecticut
Mother, Infant Injured After Car Crash in Hartford
Fire officials said a mother and her infant were among those injured during a car crash in Hartford Tuesday night. Authorities said they were called to a two-car accident on Jefferson Street. Responding crews found a car that was hit and struck a pole. Two adults and one infant were...
