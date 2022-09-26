ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 70

Fed Up American.
2d ago

Wolf says the Republicans bundled things together to what they want.That's a good one.The Democratic party has done that since Joe became president.The Democratic Dictatorship have gotten everything they wanted and Biden doesn't even know what he gave them all. Pelosie got millions for her own factories that she went to Malaysia and Tiawan to check onWolf you have profited and fatten your bank accounts Don't lie about it anymore

Reply(2)
30
Dmat
2d ago

So when he disagrees with something he wants to sue. But he's messed up this state so much we're just supposed to sit back and take it while he pushes more radical crap! Can't wait til he's outta here!! VOTE RED!

Reply(1)
27
tim g
2d ago

Not sure what he fears. They passed this session. They'll come up for vote again next year in the 2nd consecutive session. Then .. it goes to us, the voters and we get the final say. It sounds pretty legit to me. Evidently he doesn't want the voters to have a say

Reply
18
Related
WITF

Pennsylvania state Represenative Todd Stephens faces off against challenger Melissa Cerrato

The 151st District covers part of Montgomery County and has more registered Democrats than Republicans. Pennsylvania state Rep. Todd Stephens has made a name for himself as the quintessential moderate Republican. Sitting in the 151st District, which covers part of Montgomery County and has more registered Democrats than Republicans, he’s seen by some of his Democratic colleagues in the Legislature as the last of his kind.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Pennsylvania State Trooper Association endorses Shapiro, Oz

(WHTM) – The Pennsylvania State Troopers Association is splitting their ticket in this November’s general election. The association announced they will be endorsing Republican Mehmet Oz for U.S. Senate and Democrat Josh Shapiro for Governor. “Attorney General Josh Shapiro has shown his support time and time again for...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Proposed constitutional amendment may inadvertently raise Pa. voting age

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One of the five proposed state constitutional amendments approved by Republican lawmakers in Harrisburg would appear to raise the voting age in Pennsylvania from 18 to 21.As political editor Jon Delano explains, that comes as news to many young voters.Caleb Brobst, a 19-year-old from Erie at Carnegie Mellon University, follows politics closely as president of CMU's College Democrats. But he was not aware that the Republican-approved proposed constitutional amendment to require voter identification also raises the voting age to 21."I was unaware of the particular age restriction on voting," says Brobst. "We saw very vividly with the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Harrisburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leigh Chapman
therecord-online.com

Unclaimed property dispute could net $20M to Pennsylvania from Delaware

HARRISBURG, PA — A spat over unclaimed property between Delaware and other states could mandate a $20 million check for the Pennsylvania Treasury. In total, 30 states will argue in front of the Supreme Court on Monday against Delaware keeping $400 million in unclaimed property from uncashed MoneyGram checks that were purchased outside Delaware.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Which Midstate county has the most state prisoners?

MIDSTATE, Pa. (WHTM) — A new report from the Public Interest Law Center and the Prison Policy Initiative released a report showing the number of people in each Pennsylvania county that are in state prison. The report was released on Wednesday, Sept. 28. The data and report are made...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Looming election jolts Harrisburg into action as Pennsylvania state lawmakers pass a flurry of bills, cash in on fundraisers

The GOP-led legislature moved five bills authored by the party’s gubernatorial candidate, forcing Democrats to choose between policies they might support and bolstering Doug Mastriano's record. Stephen Caruso/SpotlightPA. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pennsylvania Constitution#Constitutional Amendments#Constitutional Right#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Republican#Commonwealth Court#House#The General Assembly
abc27.com

State creates program to license recovery houses

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — There are hundreds of recovery houses across Pennsylvania, but how can people tell if they are legitimate? The Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs started a licensing program to help. Tae Adams lives at one of those licensed houses. “I’m getting there, and I’m nine...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
wlsam.com

How the Pennsylvania Senate race could affect the 2024 presidential election

The fall election season began in Pennsylvania as Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz battle for the open Senate seat. Philadelphia Enquirer political reporter Julia Terruso and the Steve Cochran Show talk about Fetterman agreeing to debate Oz amid concerns over Fetterman’s health, Pennsylvania Governor race candidates, and why the election results could affect the entire country.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy