ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, IN

Law enforcement gather for procession to Richmond Officer Seara Burton’s funeral

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZTAhB_0iAenpkV00

RICHMOND — Local law enforcement gathered Monday morning to travel to Richmond, Indiana, where funeral services for Officer Seara Burton will take place.

>> PHOTOS: Local law enforcement gather to process to Officer Seara Burton’s funeral

Members of law enforcement from police and fire agencies across the Miami Valley met at the Dayton Airport Expo Center this morning for a processional to attend Burton’s funeral.

>> Funeral services for Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton set for today

“During this time our hearts go out to her family, all of the members of the Richmond Police Department and the Richmond community for losing a great hero this past week,” said Vandalia Chief of Police Kurt Althouse.

“I think it’s so important for the community to realize this is an individual who obviously served the Richmond community and someone that protected the streets of Richmond, Indiana, and what we want to do here today is honor her service and honor her memory and leave a legacy for her family and the members of her department to remember her by,” Althouse said.

>>’I’m praying for that family;’ Richmond community pays respects for fallen officer at public viewing

Services will be held between 12:00 p.m. and 12:30 p.m. at the Tiernan Center at Richmond High School.

Once the funeral is over, Officer Burton will be taken to Crown Hill Cemetery in Indianapolis.

The drive from Richmond to Indianapolis is only about one hour, however, because of the number of cruisers and other cars joining, the entire procession is expected to take about three hours.

On the way, the procession will stop at the Richmond Police Department, where Officer Burton’s cruiser is, and the final 10-42 call will sound.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
1017thepoint.com

THOUSANDS PAY TRIBUTE TO RPD OFFICER SEARA BURTON

(Richmond, IN)--More than 4000 people, including law enforcement officers from across the country, gathered in Richmond’s Tiernan Center Monday to honor the life and sacrifice of Officer Seara Burton. Among those who spoke at the service were Richmond Mayor Dave Snow. "Officer Burton has had an impact on all of us. She, in her own way, touched all of our lives and left memories for all of us to cherish," Snow said. "The weight of this badge has been nearly unbearable over the last several weeks," said Lieutenant Donnie Benedict. Seara’s stepmother, Ami Miller, who is herself an RPD officer, had an emotional goodbye. "Please was over us and rest easy." Seara’s fiancé, Sierra Neal, also spoke. "I feel an emptiness without her here, but I will always be thankful for the love she gave me." Seara was shot on August 10 and died on September 18. She was sworn in as an officer in August of 2018.
RICHMOND, IN
1017thepoint.com

LEE SCHEDULED FOR MONDAY HEARNG; NO MODIFICATION APPEARS IN CHARGES

(Richmond, IN)--There’s still no modification appearing in Odyssey online court records in the charges against Phillip Lee. He’s the man accused of shooting and killing RPD Officer Seara Burton. Lee is still due for a pre-trial hearing this coming Monday in Wayne Circuit Court. The charges Lee faces still include three counts of attempted murder, but nothing yet reflecting Officer Burton’s death. Lee continues to be held Wednesday morning in a northern Indiana prison.
RICHMOND, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
City
Dayton, IN
City
Richmond, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Richmond, IN
Crime & Safety
WDTN

Indiana mother sentenced for abandoning autistic son in Ohio

COLERAIN, Ohio (WDTN) – An Indiana mother convicted of abandoning her son in Ohio was sentenced on Wednesday to six months in a correctional facility. The Associated Press reported that 33-year-old Heather Adkins pleaded guilty to child endangerment after abandoning her son, who has autism, on a dead-end street in Colerain Township. The boy was […]
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, OH
The Associated Press

Slain Indiana officer's fiancée recalls her life at funeral

RICHMOND, Ind. (AP) — An eastern Indiana police officer who died last week after being shot in the head during an August traffic stop was remembered by her fiancée Monday during her funeral as an upbeat person who was the love of her life. Hundreds of mourners, many of them police officers, filled Richmond High School for services for Officer Seara Burton, 28. The Richmond officer died on Sept. 18, more than two weeks after she was removed from life support and later moved to hospice care. Her fiancée, Sierra Neal, said they felt an immediate connection when they met during the summer of 2021. The couple was days away from getting married when Burton was shot. Neal said Burton. a four-year Richmond police veteran, loved her job and managed to stay upbeat no matter what happened while she was on duty.
RICHMOND, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crown Hill Cemetery#Procession#Miami Valley#Richmond High School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WHIO Dayton

Richmond preparing for funeral of police officer

RICHMOND — Richmond Police and city leaders are preparing for the funeral of Officer Seara Burton. >>Parking will be at premium for Officer Seara Burton’s funeral; Richmond offers free shuttle. Officer Burton’s visitation is Sunday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Richmond City Building on North...
RICHMOND, IN
FOX59

Anderson woman killed, suspect in custody

ANDERSON, Ind. — The Anderson Police Department is now investigating a homicide after a woman was found dead Monday afternoon. Just before 4 p.m., officers were called to a home in the 1600 block of Meridian Street in reference to an unknown disturbance. Once on scene, the caller led officers to the location of her […]
ANDERSON, IN
WDTN

Dayton VA to host annual Veteran event

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton VA Medical Center will hold its 16th annual Stand Down for All U.S. Veterans event on Friday. The Stand Down for All U.S. Veterans event will be held on Friday, Sept. 30 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. located at 4100 W. Third St, in Dayton. According to the […]
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
96K+
Followers
128K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy