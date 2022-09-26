Law enforcement gather for procession to Richmond Officer Seara Burton’s funeral

RICHMOND — Local law enforcement gathered Monday morning to travel to Richmond, Indiana, where funeral services for Officer Seara Burton will take place.

Members of law enforcement from police and fire agencies across the Miami Valley met at the Dayton Airport Expo Center this morning for a processional to attend Burton’s funeral.

“During this time our hearts go out to her family, all of the members of the Richmond Police Department and the Richmond community for losing a great hero this past week,” said Vandalia Chief of Police Kurt Althouse.

“I think it’s so important for the community to realize this is an individual who obviously served the Richmond community and someone that protected the streets of Richmond, Indiana, and what we want to do here today is honor her service and honor her memory and leave a legacy for her family and the members of her department to remember her by,” Althouse said.

Services will be held between 12:00 p.m. and 12:30 p.m. at the Tiernan Center at Richmond High School.

Once the funeral is over, Officer Burton will be taken to Crown Hill Cemetery in Indianapolis.

The drive from Richmond to Indianapolis is only about one hour, however, because of the number of cruisers and other cars joining, the entire procession is expected to take about three hours.

On the way, the procession will stop at the Richmond Police Department, where Officer Burton’s cruiser is, and the final 10-42 call will sound.

