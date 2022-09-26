Read full article on original website
Related
This $25 Million NYC Apartment Has a Massive Terrace That’s Bigger Than the Apartment Itself
A private terrace is a prized amenity for many city dwellers and this one in West Chelsea is even bigger than the apartment it’s attached to. Set on the 11th floor of The Cortland building is a one-of-a-kind unit with a rare, 3,200-square-foot wraparound terrace. One can surmise that a private outdoor oasis of this size certainly doesn’t come cheap in New York City. In fact, the five-bedroom residence is priced at a whopping $25 million to be exact. “I think this is one of the best apartments in New York City,” CORE listing agent Shaun Osher, who’s handling the sale, tells Mansion Global....
Thrillist
Look Inside This NYC Billionaire's Row Penthouse, the Most Expensive Listing in the U.S.
If you have a quarter billion to spare, you might be interested in purchasing the most expensive real estate listing in the entire country. Of course, it's located in NYC. A new listing has emerged for a 17,545-square-feet penthouse in the Central Park Tower, the world's tallest residential condominium rising 1,500 feet above the ground. Now, the already record-breaking skyscraper might set another record for the most expensive home sale price ever in the US.
Comments / 0