Texas A&M head football coach Jimbo Fisher met with the media on Monday to share his thoughts on this weekend's game against Mississippi State. The Aggies (3-1, 1-0) are fresh off of a win over Arkansas last weekend. The Bulldogs (3-1, 0-1) blew out Bowling Green last weekend to advance their record.
Mississippi State stays home to face Texas A&M Saturday at Davis Wade Stadium for a Week 5 matchup with major SEC West implications for the pair of 3-1 teams. Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach, who previously coached at Texas Tech from 2000-09, has been a thorn in Texas A&M’s side for years, boasting an 8-4 overall record against the Aggies (1-1 with Mississippi State). The matchup also marks a battle between Leach and fellow offensive guru Jimbo Fisher, who have crossed paths several times throughout their decorated careers.
Texas A&M likely thought they’d seen the last of Mike Leach when he went to the Left Coast. Now Aggies really wish that were true because the now-Mississippi State coach is not only 1-1 against the former Big XII foe with the Bulldogs. Leach brings a 8-4 record at A&M expense into this weekend’s SEC West rematch.
How did Texas A&M go from the laughingstock of college football after a home loss to Appalachian State to beating back-to-back Top 15 opponents in just 2 short weeks?. It was a quick and decisive turnaround that put the Aggies right back up on the horse, right back on the path to where they want to be as a football team, as a football program. Suddenly, Texas A&M is back in the conversation for the SEC West title when just 2 weeks ago it had been written off as failures.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- The Texas A&M football game at Alabama on Saturday, Oct. 8 is set to kick off at 7 p.m. on CBS, announced Monday by the Southeastern Conference office. A&M knocked off the top-ranked Tide in a 41-38 victory at Kyle Field to earn the Aggies’ first win in the series since 2012. The No. 17 Aggies will travel to Starkville to take on Mississippi State in their first true road game of the season this weekend, while No. 2 Alabama also hits the road to face No. 20 Arkansas.
Former Texas A&M catcher Katie Dack is transferring to Florida State, she announced on Monday night. “I’m so excited and honored to announce my commitment to Florida State Softball, where I will continue my education and softball career!” Dack wrote on Twitter. “So thankful for this opportunity!”
WALLER, Texas - An investigation is underway after a Waller ISD school bus crashed head on into an 18-wheeler on Monday morning. According to school officials, Waller ISD Bus 231 was involved in the collision at the intersection of FM 1488 and Kickapoo Road. School officials said the bus was...
