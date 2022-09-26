ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Baz Luhrmann
Elvis Presley
Doja Cat
SFGate

Newport Beach Film Festival Honors to Include Ron Howard, Eddie Redmayne and Keke Palmer

The Newport Beach Film Festival has announced it’s 2022 Festival Honors, which includes Oscar winners Ron Howard and Eddie Redmayne and actors from Jonathan Majors and Patton Oswalt to Keke Palmer and Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly.) The artists will be honored at a brunch in conjunction with Variety’s 10 Actors to Watch taking place on Oct. 16 at Balboa Bay Resort.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
Outsider.com

‘In the Garden’: How Willie Nelson, Elvis Presley & Alan Jackson Made the Hymn So Joyful

Along with “Amazing Grace,” “How Firm a Foundation,” “How Great Thou Art,” and more, “In the Garden” is one of the most recognizable gospel hymns of all time. The song was written by C. Austin Miles circa 1912. Miles was a prolific tunesmith, giving up his profession as a pharmacist in the 1890s to focus on writing. He penned more than 300 gospel songs before his death in 1946. However, “In the Garden” is his best-known composition.
MUSIC
Parade

Linda Ronstadt on the Disease that Stole Her Voice, Her Mexican Heritage and Her Favorite Songs

Almost a decade ago, Linda Ronstadt was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. In 2019, her condition was rediagnosed as progressive supranuclear palsy, a degenerative, Parkinson’s-like disease for which there is no known cure. It robbed her of her distinctive soprano singing voice, ending a career that had made her one of the most popular and accomplished vocalists of her generation. A recipient of 11 Grammy Awards, plus the Recording Academy’s Lifetime Achievement Award in 2016, she’s also in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the recipient of a Kennedy Center Honor.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Southern Rockers Who Weren’t Southern At All

Southern rock rose to prominence during the late ’60s and early ’70s at a time when it was needed most. The British Invasion had begun to fall back and rock and roll was left divided between the self-righteously pure folk rock and its pretentiously incoherent psychedelic counterpart. Southern rock ignited heat-filled aggression that folk music was lacking and jammed with a disciplined groove that was virtually nonexistent in psychedelia.
MUSIC
tvinsider.com

‘The Voice’ Season 22 Premiere Night 2: Watch the 9 Best Performances (VIDEO)

The Voice Season 22 continues with Night 2 of the fan-favorite Blind Auditions and this year’s competition is bringing a variety of talent forward. Coaches Gwen Stefani, John Legend, Blake Shelton, and newbie Camila Cabello, were wowed by the performers during the second half of the premiere which featured singers specializing in different genres such as mariachi, country, and alternative. Before diving too deep into the audition process, the Night 1 competitor, Kate Kalvach finally made her decision, choosing Team Blake for her journey to come on The Voice.
TV & VIDEOS
wegotthiscovered.com

Will ‘Daisy Jones & The Six’ feature original music and will it be available to stream?

Not every novel can say it was picked up for a television adaptation before even being published. In 2018, eight months before it hit the bookshelves, Daisy Jones & The Six by Taylor Jenkins Reid was picked up by Amazon for a 13-episode limited series. Those familiar with the novel understand Amazon’s eagerness to do so: the novel’s format is practically made for TV.
MUSIC
SFGate

Charli and Dixie D’Amelio on Season 2 of Their Hulu Reality Series, Transitioning From TikTok to Hollywood and Charli’s Potential Music Career

When Charli D’Amelio started posting dance videos to TikTok in 2019, the now 18-year-old could never have imagined it would lead to a clothing line with her older sister Dixie, countless brand deals and a family reality show. Despite the stigma that often accompanies the TikTok famous who attempt to transition to Hollywood, the D’Amelios have prevailed, as Dixie’s blossoming music career and Charli’s casting in filmmaker F. Javier Gutiérrez’s upcoming horror film attest.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Outsider.com

Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash & More Rock Legends’ Guitars to Go Up for Auction

If you ever have wanted to play guitar like Elvis Presley or Jimi Hendrix, then you might want to tune into this really cool auction. When you do this, then the Legends of Rock and Roll auction will bring you their guitars. That’s right. You can bid on ones actually played by them through Kruse GWS Auction. They are hosting this online auction, TMZ reports, and it’s set for Saturday, October 15, starting at 10 a.m. Eastern.
MUSIC
SFGate

Review: 'Smile' turns twisted grin into bland horror flick

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. I have mostly frowny faces for “Smile,” a bluntly unsettling and blandly grim new horror flick that wrings as much mileage as it can out of a twisted grin. Parker Finn’s directorial debut, which opens in theaters...
MLB

