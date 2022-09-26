Read full article on original website
Elvis Presley Claims This One Singer Had ‘The Perfect Voice’
Elvis Presley is the undisputed king of rock and roll. His music was marked by his great voice, talent, and charisma. However, just as The Beatles were mainly motivated by Elvis’ work, the singer himself was fond of one famous American star. The King had a profound love for...
Elvis Presley: The Hidden Secret Within an Iconic Graceland Portrait of the King of Rock and Roll
Elvis Presley's Graceland home holds a hidden secret within an iconic portrait of the King and Rock and Roll in its entryway.
AI Artist Imagines What Elvis Presley, John Lennon, Freddie Mercury, and Other Musical Icons Would Look Like Today
If you have ever wondered what some members of the “27 Club” or artists who died too soon would look like if they were still alive today, one artist has brought Elvis Presley, John Lennon, and more music legends “back to life” using AI technology. Through...
From Elvis to Little Richard: 5 of the Best Rock Songs of the ’50s
It’s the middle of the century: Walt Disney has just released Cinderella, millions of people watched Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation, and the U.S. Supreme court ruled on the landmark case Brown v. Board of Education. But what of the music world? Where was it heading? We’re glad you asked.
Newport Beach Film Festival Honors to Include Ron Howard, Eddie Redmayne and Keke Palmer
The Newport Beach Film Festival has announced it’s 2022 Festival Honors, which includes Oscar winners Ron Howard and Eddie Redmayne and actors from Jonathan Majors and Patton Oswalt to Keke Palmer and Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly.) The artists will be honored at a brunch in conjunction with Variety’s 10 Actors to Watch taking place on Oct. 16 at Balboa Bay Resort.
‘In the Garden’: How Willie Nelson, Elvis Presley & Alan Jackson Made the Hymn So Joyful
Along with “Amazing Grace,” “How Firm a Foundation,” “How Great Thou Art,” and more, “In the Garden” is one of the most recognizable gospel hymns of all time. The song was written by C. Austin Miles circa 1912. Miles was a prolific tunesmith, giving up his profession as a pharmacist in the 1890s to focus on writing. He penned more than 300 gospel songs before his death in 1946. However, “In the Garden” is his best-known composition.
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Says She’s ‘Honoring The 70s’ With New Album
Actress and singer Rita Wilson goes back to the 1970s for her new music project, ‘Now & Forever: Duets’ which is due out on September 27th. The collection of hit songs are performed with five country music singers including Keith Urban, Willie Nelson, Tim McGraw, Jimmie Allen, and Vince Gill.
How did Elvis die? What you need to know about the rock legend's death and health.
Elvis Presley died at 42 years old. His death was the result of a "cardiac arrhythmia." He had health problems, such as severe constipation, diabetes.
Linda Ronstadt on the Disease that Stole Her Voice, Her Mexican Heritage and Her Favorite Songs
Almost a decade ago, Linda Ronstadt was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. In 2019, her condition was rediagnosed as progressive supranuclear palsy, a degenerative, Parkinson’s-like disease for which there is no known cure. It robbed her of her distinctive soprano singing voice, ending a career that had made her one of the most popular and accomplished vocalists of her generation. A recipient of 11 Grammy Awards, plus the Recording Academy’s Lifetime Achievement Award in 2016, she’s also in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the recipient of a Kennedy Center Honor.
Southern Rockers Who Weren’t Southern At All
Southern rock rose to prominence during the late ’60s and early ’70s at a time when it was needed most. The British Invasion had begun to fall back and rock and roll was left divided between the self-righteously pure folk rock and its pretentiously incoherent psychedelic counterpart. Southern rock ignited heat-filled aggression that folk music was lacking and jammed with a disciplined groove that was virtually nonexistent in psychedelia.
‘The Voice’ Season 22 Premiere Night 2: Watch the 9 Best Performances (VIDEO)
The Voice Season 22 continues with Night 2 of the fan-favorite Blind Auditions and this year’s competition is bringing a variety of talent forward. Coaches Gwen Stefani, John Legend, Blake Shelton, and newbie Camila Cabello, were wowed by the performers during the second half of the premiere which featured singers specializing in different genres such as mariachi, country, and alternative. Before diving too deep into the audition process, the Night 1 competitor, Kate Kalvach finally made her decision, choosing Team Blake for her journey to come on The Voice.
Paul McCartney Was Nervous About Performing 1 Song on ‘The Ed Sullivan Show,’ but His Performance Didn’t Show It
Paul McCartney was nervous about performing one song on The Ed Sullivan Show in 1965.
The good, bad and very ugly of San Francisco’s Portola music festival
The music wasn't the issue.
Will ‘Daisy Jones & The Six’ feature original music and will it be available to stream?
Not every novel can say it was picked up for a television adaptation before even being published. In 2018, eight months before it hit the bookshelves, Daisy Jones & The Six by Taylor Jenkins Reid was picked up by Amazon for a 13-episode limited series. Those familiar with the novel understand Amazon’s eagerness to do so: the novel’s format is practically made for TV.
Chris Stapleton Teams Up With Joy Oladokun For Soulful “Sweet Symphony”
Aside from Chris Stapleton being arguably the greatest singer/songwriter in mainstream country music, the man has also been featured in a number of impressive duets over the past couple of years. We’ve seen the guy team up with Santana for an epic duet titled “Joy,” Tom Morello for “The War...
Charli and Dixie D’Amelio on Season 2 of Their Hulu Reality Series, Transitioning From TikTok to Hollywood and Charli’s Potential Music Career
When Charli D’Amelio started posting dance videos to TikTok in 2019, the now 18-year-old could never have imagined it would lead to a clothing line with her older sister Dixie, countless brand deals and a family reality show. Despite the stigma that often accompanies the TikTok famous who attempt to transition to Hollywood, the D’Amelios have prevailed, as Dixie’s blossoming music career and Charli’s casting in filmmaker F. Javier Gutiérrez’s upcoming horror film attest.
Pharoah Sanders Cause of Death Mysterious: Renowned Jazz Saxophonist Dead at 81
Pharoah Sanders, popularly known for being a Grammy award-winning jazz saxophonist, has passed away at the age of 81. The musician's record label, Luaka Bop, confirmed the tragic news on Twitter, saying Sanders "died peacefully" while being surrounded by friends and family in Los Angeles, California. "Always and forever the...
Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash & More Rock Legends’ Guitars to Go Up for Auction
If you ever have wanted to play guitar like Elvis Presley or Jimi Hendrix, then you might want to tune into this really cool auction. When you do this, then the Legends of Rock and Roll auction will bring you their guitars. That’s right. You can bid on ones actually played by them through Kruse GWS Auction. They are hosting this online auction, TMZ reports, and it’s set for Saturday, October 15, starting at 10 a.m. Eastern.
Review: 'Smile' turns twisted grin into bland horror flick
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. I have mostly frowny faces for “Smile,” a bluntly unsettling and blandly grim new horror flick that wrings as much mileage as it can out of a twisted grin. Parker Finn’s directorial debut, which opens in theaters...
BBC Unveils Factual, Arts Winter Slate Including Judi Dench, Elon Musk, Virgil Abloh and More
BBC have unveiled their fall/winter arts and factual slate including documentaries on Elon Musk and fashion designer Virgil Abloh, who tragically died last year at the age of 41, as well as a new Louis Theroux series in which he interviews stars including Judi Dench, Rita Ora and Stormzy. “I’ve...
