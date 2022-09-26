ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coldwater, MI

wtvbam.com

Commissioners approve software to properly classify inmates at county jail

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Branch County Board of Commissioners formally approved a request from the Sheriff’s Department on Tuesday to purchase computer software which would be used to properly classify jail inmates. Jail Administrator Fred Blankenship told Commissioners during their September 15 work session how inmates are...
BRANCH COUNTY, MI
WKHM

Hunt Elementary Placed Into a “Soft Lockdown” Monday as Precaution

On Monday, September 26th, 2022, police where in pursuit of an armed suspect in the area of Hunt Elementary School. The school was placed on a soft lockdown at the recommendation of Jackson Sheriff and Jackson City Police departments. The suspect was eventually captured, with no harm to anyone at...
JACKSON, MI
wtvbam.com

Downtown Coldwater restaurant gets $18,000 grant from MEDC Match on Main program

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – El Taco Loco Mexican Taqueria LLC has received an $18,000 grant from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation’s Match on Main program. The grant was presented to El Taco Loco owner Danielle Lopez by the Coldwater Downtown Development Authority, who is responsible for receiving and disbursing the funds to the grant recipient on behalf of the M.E.D.C..
COLDWATER, MI
Coldwater, MI
thevillagereporter.com

WILLIAMS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: Protectors Of Aquifer Request Turned Down By Commissioners

WILLIAMS COUNTY ALLIANCE … Representing the Williams County Alliance at the September 26, 2022 Commissioners meeting, about their concerns with Aqua Bounty, and requesting that the commissioners do as Defiance County Commissioners have done, were (speaker) Lou Pendleton next to Bart Westfall, Sherry Fleming, Rosemary Hug and Stewart Rosendaul. (PHOTO BY REBECCA MILLER, STAFF)
WILLIAMS COUNTY, OH
Kalamazoo Gazette

Kalamazoo’s decriminalization of public urinating, littering would be overturned if state bill passes

KALAMAZOO, MI -- A state lawmaker from the area is taking aim at Kalamazoo’s new city rules involving the decriminalization of public urination, defecation and littering. State Rep. Matt Hall, R-Comstock Township, recently proposed state legislation that would overrule the city’s local ordinance, which drew opposition from local business owners, and others like it in Michigan.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WOWO News

Area Dairy Queen operator fined $42K for child labor violations

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division has fined Fort Wayne-based Dairy Queen operator H&H Coldwater LCC $42,572 for child labor violations. H&H Coldwater operates 11 Dairy Queen franchises in Indiana and Michigan. Officials say that 102 minors ages 14 and 15 were...
FORT WAYNE, IN
lansingcitypulse.com

Frandor evicts CATA over 'safety concerns' caused by shelters and riders

MONDAY, Sept. 26 — Frandor is kicking out CATA in three weeks because the shopping center’s management says bus shelters and some riders pose “many safety concerns for our customers and employees.”. "Lansing Police are not effectively helping us with vagrancy, public intoxication/open container, aggressive panhandling, public...
LANSING, MI
abc57.com

Granger man accused of methamphetamine possession, resisting law enforcement

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A Granger man was arrested on numerous charges, including possession of methamphetamine and resisting law enforcement, on Saturday, according to the St. Joseph County Police Department. Andrew Blasko, 40, was booked on the following charges:. Possession of a syringe. Resisting law enforcement w/vehicle. Possession of...
GRANGER, IN
abc57.com

Elkhart County Homicide Unit investigating suspicious death

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating the death of a woman found at a residence on Indiana Avenue on Sunday. At 6:09 a.m., an officer with the Elkhart Police Department arrived at a residence in the 500 block of West Indiana Avenue for a call about an individual who was believed to be deceased at the home.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
WOWO News

Fort Wayne police come upon active shooting Tuesday afternoon

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Fort Wayne Police Department Gang & Violent Crime Unit was in the area of Gaywood Drive and Senate Avenue just after 1:30 p.m. when an officer saw an adult male shooting into a moving vehicle. The officer detained the subject and found two...
FORT WAYNE, IN

