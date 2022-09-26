Read full article on original website
wtvbam.com
Commissioners approve software to properly classify inmates at county jail
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Branch County Board of Commissioners formally approved a request from the Sheriff’s Department on Tuesday to purchase computer software which would be used to properly classify jail inmates. Jail Administrator Fred Blankenship told Commissioners during their September 15 work session how inmates are...
2 candidates face off for Kalamazoo County board seat representing part of Portage
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI -- Democrat Abigail Wheeler is facing Republican Charley Coss for the Kalamazoo County’s District No. 4 seat, to represent people in a portion of the city of Portage. The winner of the Nov. 8 election will secure a two-year term on the Kalamazoo County Board of...
WKHM
Hunt Elementary Placed Into a “Soft Lockdown” Monday as Precaution
On Monday, September 26th, 2022, police where in pursuit of an armed suspect in the area of Hunt Elementary School. The school was placed on a soft lockdown at the recommendation of Jackson Sheriff and Jackson City Police departments. The suspect was eventually captured, with no harm to anyone at...
wtvbam.com
Downtown Coldwater restaurant gets $18,000 grant from MEDC Match on Main program
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – El Taco Loco Mexican Taqueria LLC has received an $18,000 grant from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation’s Match on Main program. The grant was presented to El Taco Loco owner Danielle Lopez by the Coldwater Downtown Development Authority, who is responsible for receiving and disbursing the funds to the grant recipient on behalf of the M.E.D.C..
wtvbam.com
City Council approves introduction of Putnam’s agreement with community non-profit
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Coldwater City Council approved the introduction of a one year agreement on Monday night with a non-profit corporation formed by community members who want to explore grants and other funding mechanisms to turn the former Putnam Funeral Home into a community center. City Attorney...
wtvbam.com
City Council approves amendments to 71-73 W. Chicago Developing Agreement with Marsh
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Coldwater City Council approved amendments to a Development Agreement the city has with local realtor Chad Marsh concerning the property at 71 and 73 West Chicago on Monday night. City Attorney Megan Angell said the amendments include extending the timelines for construction with the...
thevillagereporter.com
WILLIAMS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: Protectors Of Aquifer Request Turned Down By Commissioners
WILLIAMS COUNTY ALLIANCE … Representing the Williams County Alliance at the September 26, 2022 Commissioners meeting, about their concerns with Aqua Bounty, and requesting that the commissioners do as Defiance County Commissioners have done, were (speaker) Lou Pendleton next to Bart Westfall, Sherry Fleming, Rosemary Hug and Stewart Rosendaul. (PHOTO BY REBECCA MILLER, STAFF)
Nurse who tampered with fentanyl gets probation
A nurse has been sentenced to years of probation and thousands of dollars in fines after she pleaded guilty to tampering with fentanyl at a Kalamazoo County hospital in 2020.
Thousands of free water filters being given out in Kalamazoo as city replaces lead service lines
KALAMAZOO, MI -- The city of Kalamazoo is in the process of giving out thousands of lead water filters to residents in a partnership with the state of Michigan. The goal of the initiative is to distribute 7,000 lead water filters for free to residents in the city, Public Services Director James Baker told MLive/Kalamazoo Gazette.
Kalamazoo’s decriminalization of public urinating, littering would be overturned if state bill passes
KALAMAZOO, MI -- A state lawmaker from the area is taking aim at Kalamazoo’s new city rules involving the decriminalization of public urination, defecation and littering. State Rep. Matt Hall, R-Comstock Township, recently proposed state legislation that would overrule the city’s local ordinance, which drew opposition from local business owners, and others like it in Michigan.
Dairy Queen operator fined for violating child labor laws at 11 locations, including Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — The U.S. Department of Labor is fining an operator of 11 Dairy Queen franchise locations, including a store in Indianapolis, for violating child labor laws. H&H Coldwater LCC, a Fort Wayne-based operator, violated working hours and time standards for 102 employees ages 14 and 15 at Dairy Queen stores at the following locations:
Police investigate accidental shooting near WMU
There was a report of a shooting near Western Michigan University, police say.
wtvbam.com
Coldwater man gets suspended jail time, 30 months probation for attempted 2nd degree CSC
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – A Coldwater man was given a one year suspended jail sentence and placed on probation for 30 months on Monday in Branch County Circuit Court after he entered a no contest plea to an amended count of attempted second degree criminal sexual conduct. 24-year-old Samuel...
WOWO News
Area Dairy Queen operator fined $42K for child labor violations
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division has fined Fort Wayne-based Dairy Queen operator H&H Coldwater LCC $42,572 for child labor violations. H&H Coldwater operates 11 Dairy Queen franchises in Indiana and Michigan. Officials say that 102 minors ages 14 and 15 were...
lansingcitypulse.com
Frandor evicts CATA over 'safety concerns' caused by shelters and riders
MONDAY, Sept. 26 — Frandor is kicking out CATA in three weeks because the shopping center’s management says bus shelters and some riders pose “many safety concerns for our customers and employees.”. "Lansing Police are not effectively helping us with vagrancy, public intoxication/open container, aggressive panhandling, public...
abc57.com
Granger man accused of methamphetamine possession, resisting law enforcement
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A Granger man was arrested on numerous charges, including possession of methamphetamine and resisting law enforcement, on Saturday, according to the St. Joseph County Police Department. Andrew Blasko, 40, was booked on the following charges:. Possession of a syringe. Resisting law enforcement w/vehicle. Possession of...
Man found guilty in 2019 murder of Battle Creek father
A man was found guilty in the 2019 murder of a 27-year-old father in Battle Creek.
abc57.com
Elkhart County Homicide Unit investigating suspicious death
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating the death of a woman found at a residence on Indiana Avenue on Sunday. At 6:09 a.m., an officer with the Elkhart Police Department arrived at a residence in the 500 block of West Indiana Avenue for a call about an individual who was believed to be deceased at the home.
WOWO News
Fort Wayne police come upon active shooting Tuesday afternoon
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Fort Wayne Police Department Gang & Violent Crime Unit was in the area of Gaywood Drive and Senate Avenue just after 1:30 p.m. when an officer saw an adult male shooting into a moving vehicle. The officer detained the subject and found two...
