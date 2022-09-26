‘Eureka Day’ Review: Timing Is Almost Everything for This Vaccine Comedy Starring Helen Hunt in London

Read full article on original website
Who Are Corey Mylchreest and India Amarteifio? 5 Things to Know About the Actors Starring in the ‘Bridgerton’ Spinoff ‘Queen Charlotte’
Welcome to the Ton! Following Bridgerton's initial success, Shonda Rhimes has invested in expanding the world of Julia Quinn’s novels beyond just the Bridgerton family — starting with Queen Charlotte. In December 2020, the historical drama introduced viewers to the glamorous life of London’s (primarily fictional) elite. Set during the Regency era, the social season's biggest […]
Amanda Mackey Dies: Casting Director On ‘The Fugitive’, ‘A League Of Their Own’ & Dozens Of Other Films & TV Shows Was 70
Amanda Mackey, the casting director behind such films as Best Picture Oscar nominee The Fugitive and A League of Their Own and who earned an Emmy nom for The Normal Heart during a nearly four-decade career, has died. She was 70. Her longtime friend and business partner Cathy Sandrich Gelfond told Deadline that Mackey died August 27 in her sleep of myelodysplastic syndrome, a form of blood cancer, at NYU Langone Hospital in Brooklyn. “Amanda was a singular force — fiercely intelligent, impeccably stylish, wildly passionate about ideas, the state of the world and her work,” Sandrich Gelfond told Deadline. “She loved her...
Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni Set Hearts Racing With Near-Kiss on Emmys Stage
Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni can't be stopped. The Law & Order stars continue to tease fans who hope to see their characters, Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler, together. This time, the actors broke hearts on the 2022 Emmys stage Sept. 12, taking part in a skit that nearly saw them kiss.
The 5 Best Hallmark Christmas Movies of All Time, According to Viewers
New Hallmark Christmas movies are great, but nothing beats the classics. Take a look at five of the most popular ones that air each year on the network.
tatler.com
King Charles III ‘willing to give Archie and Lilibet titles - but there is a caveat’
King Charles is reportedly yet to decide upon a title for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s children. Two weeks after the Queen’s death, the couple’s children are still listed on the Royal Family’s official website as Master Archie Mountbatten-Windsor and Miss Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor. The Times’s Royal Editor, Roya Nikkhah, alleges that the indecision is ‘heightening tensions’ between Charles, his youngest son Harry, and his wife Meghan.
U.K.・
‘Little House on the Prairie’ Star Karen Grassle Shares Throwback Picture With Michael Landon from Pilot Episode
While many photos from Little House on the Prairie usually are shared by Melissa Gilbert, we get one today from another star. Karen Grassle famously played Caroline Ingalls opposite Michael Landon playing Charles Ingalls. This photo that Grassle is sharing with us happens to be from the show’s pilot. The actress talks about it some more and gives a little insight. The show remains a staple of classic TV, many years since its original run on NBC. People still have a fondness for Little House on the Prairie. They filled up the comments section with a lot of platitudes and good wishes for Grassle.
Jennifer Aniston Cruises Around NYC With Jon Hamm In A Porsche Filming ‘The Morning Show’
Jennifer Aniston has a handsome new co-star on The Morning Show! The 53-year-old actress filmed scenes for season 3 of the show with Jon Hamm in New York City on Monday, September 26. Jennifer, 53, and Jon, 51, were all smiles as they drove in a silver Porsche, while surrounded by camera crew and producers of the Apple TV+ series.
‘True Detective’ Season 4 at HBO Adds Five to Cast, Including Fiona Shaw and Christopher Eccleston
“True Detective” Season 4 is building out its main cast with the addition of five actors, Variety has learned. John Hawkes (“Deadwood,” “Winter’s Bone”), Christopher Eccleston (“Doctor Who,” “The Leftovers”), Fiona Shaw (“Killing Eve,” “Harry Potter” franchise), Finn Bennett (“Domina,” “The Nevers”), and Anna Lambe (“Three Pines,” “Trickster”) have all joined the new season alongside previously announced leads Jodie Foster and Kali Reis. Officially titled “True Detective: Night Country,” the official description for the new season reads as follows: “When the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, the six men that operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without...
ETOnline.com
Hallmark Reveals Christmas Movie Schedule for 2022: See the 40-Movie Lineup
It's officially the first day of fall, which means it's time to get into the holiday spirit! One month before the launch of Hallmark's annual Christmas programming event on Oct. 21, the network has unveiled the full lineup of all its original holiday movie premieres across Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.
Collider
‘No Hard Feelings’ Adds Matthew Broderick Opposite Jennifer Lawrence in R-Rated Comedy
Award-winning actor Matthew Broderick (Ferris Bueller's Day Off) has joined the cast of No Hard Feelings, an upcoming R-rated comedy, according to an exclusive report from Deadline. He will star alongside Academy-award winner Jennifer Lawrence (The Hunger Games) in the film, helmed by Gene Stupnitsky, who previously directed Good Boys.
International Business Times
'Your Place Or Mine': Ashton Kutcher Joins Reese Witherspoon To Tease Their Upcoming Rom-Com [Watch]
The next rom-com to hit Netflix will star fan favorites, Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon. The romedy legends recently got on a video call to tease their upcoming movie "Your Place or Mine." Netflix dropped a video on YouTube Wednesday, where Witherspoon can be seen on a video call with...
Billy Eichner’s ‘Bros’ Will Not Premiere in Middle East Due to Gay Bans
Billy Eichner’s “Bros” is bowing out of the Middle East. Universal Pictures confirmed the first R-rated gay rom-com ever made by a major studio will not debut in Middle East markets “due to cultural and commercial reasons,” per a source. The film premieres in the U.S. September 30 and will be rolled out in most international markets throughout October and November. “Bros” is expected to not screen in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and Kuwait, especially after those respective nations have previously banned films with queer themes, much like “Lightyear” and “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” earlier this year. “Bros”...
ComicBook
First Look at Bob Odenkirk's New AMC Series Straight Man
Following the conclusion of Better Call Saul, AMC has released the first official photos from Primetime Emmy nominee Bob Odenkirk's new TV series with the cable network, Straight Man. Previously given a series order by the network ahead of Better Call Saul's finale, the show is set to arrive next year. When announcing it AMC described the series as a "mid-life crisis tale set at Railton College, told in the first person by William Henry Devereaux, Jr. (Odenkirk), the unlikely chairman of the English department in a badly underfunded college in the Pennsylvania rust belt." Check out the first photos below.
A Look Back at "Frasier": TV's Most Sophisticated Sitcom
Frasier, the multi-Emmy-winning television situation comedy originally aired on NBC from September 16, 1993, to May 13, 2004, and remains beloved in syndication and on DVD/Blu-ray by viewers of all ages. With a stellar cast led by Kelsey Grammer as the neurotic, love-starved, Seattle-radio-show-host/psychologist Dr. Frasier Crane, a character he introduced on Cheers, another famed NBC sitcom, Frasier stands out from the pack. With its combination of superior performances, writing, directing, set design, and wardrobe, the show is frequently hailed as one of the most refined and funniest situation comedies in television history.
Four Board BCDF Pictures Lucy Hale-Nat Wolff Romantic Comedy ‘Which Brings Me To You’
EXCLUSIVE: John Gallagher Jr., Britne Oldford, Genevieve Angelson, and Alexander Hodge have joined BCDF Pictures’ Which Brings Me To You. They join previously announced cast members Lucy Hale and Nat Wolff. Peter Hutchings (The Hating Game, Then Came You) is directing the screenplay written by Keith Bunin (Onward, Horns), adapted from the acclaimed novel by Julianna Baggott and Steve Almond. Which Brings Me To You tells the story of Jane (Hale), a freelance journalist, and Will (Wolff), a photographer, who are immediately drawn to each other at a mutual friend’s wedding. After the pair sneak off to hook up in the coat...
‘Average Joe’: Eric Dean Seaton To Direct First Episode Of BET+ Dark Comedy
EXCLUSIVE: Eric Dean Seaton, who has directed episodes of Superman & Lois, Batman and Black-ish among others, is set to direct the first episode of BET+’s upcoming dark comedy Average Joe, starring Deon Cole. The series, which received a cast contingent script-to-series order in February, hails from Robb Cullen and McG. Set in The Hill district of Pittsburgh and inspired by Cullen’s life, Average Joe follows blue-collar plumber Joe Washington (Cole), who discovers his recently deceased father lived a secret, second life and stole millions of dollars from dangerous people just before he died. Now those people think Joe knows where...
Sandra Oh, Judith Light, Mary-Louise Parker and More Star in Emotional Trailer for 'The Same Storm'
The Same Storm debuted at the Telluride Film Festival last year and is in select theaters Oct. 14 A jam-packed cast pulled off an emotional new movie from home. PEOPLE is exclusively debuting the first trailer for The Same Storm, which was filmed entirely using iPhones and laptops during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. The starry cast includes Sandra Oh, Noma Dumezweni, Mary-Louise Parker, Judith Light, Ron Livingston, Rosemarie DeWitt, Elaine May, John Gallagher Jr., Alison Pill, Rhenzy Feliz, Brittany Bradford, Raul Castillo, Raza Jaffrey, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Camila Perez, David...
Australia’s Stan and Lionsgate Partner for Drama Series ‘Prosper’
Australian streaming service Stan and production and content studio Lionsgate have commissioned a new original drama series “Prosper.” “Prosper” will be produced by Lingo Pictures and benefits from major production investment from Screen Australia, with additional assistance from the New South Wales government via Screen NSW and the Made in NSW Fund. The series is part of the ongoing television development partnership for Stan Originals to deliver worldwide content for Lionsgate. It will be set in the inner sanctum of a family bound together by unfathomable wealth and unchecked power as they build an evangelical megachurch hell-bent on global domination, Stan said.Matt Cameron...
Alaska Daily: Premiere Date And Other Quick Things We Know About The TV Show
Tom McCarthy's upcoming newspaper drama series, Alaska Daily, is coming soon, and we have all the details.
Scott Rudin & Broadway Ad Agency End Two-Year Lawsuit Over $6.3M In Unpaid Bills – Update
UPDATED, 3:29 PM: Scott Rudin and Broadway ad agency Spotco have turned off the stage lights in their legal battle over $6.3 million in allegedly unpaid fees by the controversial producer. Over two years, and after a chorus of hearings and mediation dates, lawyers for both parties filed a short stipulation of discontinuance on September 26 in New York state court. The “action … is hereby discontinued with prejudice and without costs to either party as against the other,” stated the two-page notice (read it here). While no spicy specific details were revealed in this week’s filing, it is clear that the...
