Glamour

Taylor Swift’s Midnights: Everything We Know About the New Album

“I want your midnights, but I’ll be cleaning up bottles with you on New Year’s Day,” sang Taylor Swift on Lover. How long has she been planning this!? Ever since she used her VMA win for “All Too Well” to announce TS10, we’ve been counting down the days-hours-minutes ’til Blondie drops Midnights, her upcoming studio album.
Rolling Stone

Noah Cyrus Grapples with Her Desires in Lockdown on ‘I Just Want a Lover’ as New Album Drops

Noah Cyrus just wants a love that’s real. Is that too much to ask for? On Friday, as she celebrated the release of her LP The Hardest Part, Cyrus dropped the introspective, metaphoric video for her single “I Just Want a Lover.” “In the united hate of America/The hearts are just as broken as the nation,” she sings to open the track. “Where all they do is tear each other down/Trapped inside this permanent staycation.” The Actual Objects-directed video captures Cyrus in several blurried scenes — a bright purple entryway, a completely darkened room, and as she stands in front of...
Collider

Phil Spector DocuseriesTrailer Teases the Shocking True Story of a Music Producer Turned Murderer

Showtime released the trailer for their new docuseries, Spector, about music producer and convicted murderer Phil Spector. Rather than center on his illustrious career, however, the teaser is focused on his darker, more violent side and the actions that ultimately ruined his reputation forever. Through the lens of his most notorious incident, the suspected murder of Lana Clarkson at his mansion on February 3, 2003, the series will retell the story of Spector and explore both his and Clarkson's side of that fateful night. The four-part docuseries arrives on-demand on streaming services for Showtime subscribers on November 4 before premiering on the network on November 6.
