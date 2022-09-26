Read full article on original website
Related
Taylor Swift’s Most Popular Album ‘1989’ Has Spent More Weeks on the Billboard 200 Than ‘Fearless’ and ‘Fearless (Taylor’s Version)’ Combined
Taylor Swift has released many popular albums, but 'Fearless' and '1989' are two of the most loved. Learn how they stack up against one another.
Taylor Swift’s Midnights: Everything We Know About the New Album
“I want your midnights, but I’ll be cleaning up bottles with you on New Year’s Day,” sang Taylor Swift on Lover. How long has she been planning this!? Ever since she used her VMA win for “All Too Well” to announce TS10, we’ve been counting down the days-hours-minutes ’til Blondie drops Midnights, her upcoming studio album.
Noah Cyrus Grapples with Her Desires in Lockdown on ‘I Just Want a Lover’ as New Album Drops
Noah Cyrus just wants a love that’s real. Is that too much to ask for? On Friday, as she celebrated the release of her LP The Hardest Part, Cyrus dropped the introspective, metaphoric video for her single “I Just Want a Lover.” “In the united hate of America/The hearts are just as broken as the nation,” she sings to open the track. “Where all they do is tear each other down/Trapped inside this permanent staycation.” The Actual Objects-directed video captures Cyrus in several blurried scenes — a bright purple entryway, a completely darkened room, and as she stands in front of...
Why John Bonham’s Wife Told Him to ‘Keep Away’ From Led Zeppelin Singer Robert Plant
Robert Plant recruited John Bonham for Led Zeppelin, but the singer said Bonham’s wife told him to “keep away from Plant” for one simple reason.
RELATED PEOPLE
Violet Grohl opens up Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert with haunting version of Hallelujah
The second Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert is underway at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles
thesource.com
Dr. Dre to Rihanna on Forthcoming Super Bowl Performance: ‘Put the Right People Around You and Have Fun’
Following the reveal that Rihanna will lead the inaugural Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show, Dr. Dre joined Ebro Darden live today on Apple Music 1. Dr. Dre responded to the news, explained why he’s looking forward to Rihanna’s performance, and offered some guidance as she gets ready to sing on music’s largest stage.
Mariah Carey is finally going to release the long-lost rock album her record company hoped you'd never hear
Mariah Carey recorded an alt. rock album in secret in 1995, to the horror of her record label. Now she's tracked down the original mixes and is ready to share it with the world. Mariah Carey is planning to release the "irreverent, raw, and urgent" alternative rock album she recorded...
guitar.com
Ozzy Osbourne says Geezer Butler thought Jimi Hendrix was “Crap”: “I think he was taking a different drug than me”
Ozzy Osbourne has provided insight into Black Sabbath’s first impressions of Jimi Hendrix in a new interview, confessing bassist Geezer Butler was initially less than impressed by the guitar prodigy. Speaking with Rolling Stone yesterday (September 14) in light of the release of his most recent album, Patient Number...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Red Hot Chili Peppers share emotional tribute song for the late Eddie Van Halen
Red Hot Chili Peppers release new single, Eddie, inspired by their love for the late guitarist Eddie Van Halen
The Led Zeppelin Song Robert Plant Is Embarrassed by That Isn’t ‘Stairway to Heaven’
He’s called out the band’s most famous song, and in 2022, Robert Plant said he was embarrassed by another Led Zeppelin classic.
Ozzy Osbourne scores first number one album on Billboard chart with Patient Number 9
Ozzy Osbourne has landed his very first number one in the US with Patient Number 9. It's time to whack out the champagne as Ozzy Osbourne has just landed his first number one album in the US with Patient Number 9. The album made its way to the top of...
SFGate
Neil Young Registers a Quiet Protest Against Beck’s ‘Old Man’ NFL Commercial
Neil Young may have effectively signed over some of the rights to use his music in advertising when he sold 50% of his publishing to Hipgnosis Songs in 2021. But that doesn’t mean he hasn’t reserved the right to weigh in — subtly — when his music is licensed for commercials going forward.
NFL・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Julia Michaels and JP Saxe Split After Three Years of Dating as Both Tease Breakup Songs: Sources
Julia Michaels and JP Saxe have called it quits. The "If the World Was Ending" singer-songwriters have broken up after about three years of dating, multiple sources close to the pair confirm to PEOPLE. Reps for Michaels and Saxe did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Earlier this...
People Are Sharing Their Go-To Answers To Tricky Interview Questions, And I'm Filing These Away For Later
Save these for your next job interview.
JOBS・
Collider
Phil Spector DocuseriesTrailer Teases the Shocking True Story of a Music Producer Turned Murderer
Showtime released the trailer for their new docuseries, Spector, about music producer and convicted murderer Phil Spector. Rather than center on his illustrious career, however, the teaser is focused on his darker, more violent side and the actions that ultimately ruined his reputation forever. Through the lens of his most notorious incident, the suspected murder of Lana Clarkson at his mansion on February 3, 2003, the series will retell the story of Spector and explore both his and Clarkson's side of that fateful night. The four-part docuseries arrives on-demand on streaming services for Showtime subscribers on November 4 before premiering on the network on November 6.
Guitar World Magazine
Nick Zinner on the return of Yeah Yeah Yeahs: ditching amps, embracing EBow and his early love of Eddie Van Halen
The NYC garage-punk institution are back on grand, sweeping form with Cool It Down, their first album in nearly a decade – although their guitarist is still keeping his metal chops up with a thrash side-project or two…. A nearly 10-year gap sits between Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ Mosquito full-length...
Mick Jagger Said 1 Rolling Stones Album Sounds Like Spinal Tap
Mick Jagger said one of The Rolling Stones' albums sounded like Spinal Tap. One of the singles from the album became a hit.
BBC
Pink, Queen and Alanis Morissette honour Taylor Hawkins in Los Angeles tribute concert
Musicians including Pink, Queen and Def Leppard have paid tribute to Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins at a memorial concert in Los Angeles. They joined the star's former bandmates in Foo Fighters and Chevy Metal to play the songs he loved, as fans celebrated his memory. Foos frontman Dave Grohl...
The Rolling Stones’ Mick Jagger and Keith Richards Wrote Marianne Faithfull’s Biggest Song
The Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger and Keith Richards wrote one of Marianne Faithfull's most famous songs after receiving advice from their producer.
Comments / 0