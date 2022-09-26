Read full article on original website
Don't Worry Darling Reviews Are Here, And Florence Pugh's Performance Shines Amid The Tepid Reactions
The reviews are in for Don't Worry Darling, and we've heard about the on-set rumors, but what about the movie itself?
Warner Bros. Heads Deny Report They’re Unhappy with Olivia Wilde’s ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Press Tour
“Don’t Worry Darling” is the poison Hollywood gift that keeps on giving. The movie is at last debuting from Warner Bros. this weekend, already having grossed more than $3 million from Thursday previews and headed toward a successful $19 million opening. But yet another grenade was thrown into the rollout today when Vulture published a report alleging that star Florence Pugh and co-star/director Olivia Wilde tussled on the production dating back to January 2021. The story specified a screaming match between the pair and also underscored why Pugh has been visibly absent from the movie’s press tour, swanning into the...
‘Don’t Worry Darling’: PR Fiasco Be Damned, Olivia Wilde’s Movie Could Set Box Office Precedents
Olivia Wilde’s 1950s suburban drama “Don’t Worry Darling” (WBD) took in a combined $3.1 between Monday IMAX screenings and Thursday shows starting at 4 p.m. These early results buttress expectations that the film likely exceeds $20 million for the weekend (including these totals). Warners gave $17 million as its pre-release projection. WBD didn’t provide a breakdown between the two days, but similar cases have shown the wider Thursday shows usually account for two thirds or more of the gross. If so, that would suggest at least $2 million Thursday. One-day previews for “The Woman King” (Sony) resulted in a $1.7 million...
Leslie Grace 'couldn't resist' sharing 'Batgirl' behind-the-scenes footage
"Batgirl" may have been scrapped, but that hasn't stopped interest in the film.
Kelly Ripa Announces New Co-Host
Drum roll, please. Kelly Ripa announced her new co-host on ‘Live With Kelly’ — and he’s no stranger to TV.
First look at Eddie Murphy's return as Axel Foley in Netflix's Beverly Hills Cop 4
Eddie Murphy's Axel Foley is reporting for duty once again, as a first-look photo of the actor on the set of Netflix's fourth Beverly Hills Cop instalment has been released. Newly titled Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley, the sequel will follow the titular detective nearly 40 years after the original 1984 film, in which the wise-cracking police officer found himself embroiled in the criminal world of Beverly Hills.
Viola Davis's The Woman King lands 100% Rotten Tomatoes rating
The Woman King has earned itself a '100% Fresh' rating on Rotten Tomatoes after premiering at Toronto International Film Festival last week. Headlined by Oscar winner Viola Davis (soon to be seen in Black Adam too), director Gina Prince-Bythewood's bloodthirsty epic chronicles the plight of an all-female warrior unit known as the Agojie – real-life protectors of the African Kingdom of Dahomey 200 years ago.
Tyler Perry Gets Real About Spike Lee’s Past Criticisms Of Madea
Tyler Perry got real when addressing Spike Lee's past criticisms of Madea years later.
Colin Farrell's new movie gets 100% Rotten Tomatoes rating after rave first reviews
Fresh off its Venice International Film Festival debut, Colin Farrell's new movie The Banshees of Inisherin has landed a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes. The film, from writer and director Martin McDonagh, puts together the same team of his 2008 black comedy In Bruges, with The Batman star and Brendan Gleeson (Paddington 2, the Harry Potter films) once again in the lead roles.
‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’: WB Discovery Will Give Movie A February 2023 Theatrical Release Before It Hits HBO Max
Who’s ready for “Magic Mike’s Last Dance“? According to Deadline, moviegoers need to add themselves to that list because Warner Bros. Discovery is now giving the film a theatrical release. The film hits theaters next February before it streams on HBO Max. READ MORE: ‘Magic Mike’...
Florence Pugh Deserves So Much Better Than ‘Don’t Worry Darling’
If you have had access to social media in the past few months, then you’re more than likely aware of Don’t Worry Darling—or at least the drama that has been surrounding it from the moment it went into production. Olivia Wilde’s follow-up to Booksmart is one of the most highly anticipated movies of the year, though, increasingly, not for positive reasons. The buzz is mostly owed to the behind-the-scenes chaos that has been gossiped about and scrutinized for more than two years.I’m not here to ramble about all of the things that have gone nightmarishly sideways with the film. (I...
Blonde to Harriet: the seven best films to watch on TV this week
Ana de Armas is uncanny as the Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe, and Cynthia Erivo is remarkable as the American abolitionist. Plus: Beverly Hills Cop
Willow Smith Doesn’t Want To Talk About The Oscars Incident, But She Does Get Candid About Her Relationship With Parents Will And Jada
Willow Smith refuses to reflect on the Oscars incident, but she has other things to say about the relationship between her parents Will and Jada.
Tyler Perry's personal connection to 'A Jazzman's Blues' and about watching himself as Madea
You may know him best as the creator of the no-nonsense matriarch Madea, the director and writer of several films and TV series that bear his name and a billionaire film studio founder. But now, Tyler Perry wants to reintroduce himself to audiences with a historical drama he's waited nearly...
Paul Bettany To Co-Star Opposite Tom Hanks And Robin Wright In Robert Zemeckis’ ‘Here’ For Miramax And Sony
EXCLUSIVE: Paul Bettany his set to join Tom Hanks and Robin Wright in Miramax’s Here, with Robert Zemeckis directing and Eric Roth adapting the script. Zemeckis and Jack Rapke’s ImageMovers will produce alongside Miramax’s Bill Block. Sony Pictures will release the film in theaters in the U.S., with Miramax holding international rights.
Storm Reid Nabs Leading Role in New Line’s ‘The Nun 2’ (Exclusive)
Storm Reid, who appears opposite Zendaya in Euphoria, has nabbed a lead role in The Nun 2, the sequel to the surprise 2018 hit that makes up part of New Line’s collection of horror movies known as The Conjuring Universe. Michael Chaves will direct The Nun 2 following his outing helming The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, the most recent entry in that horror universe. That film opened at no. 1 at the box office in 2021 and pushed the collective gross of those movies over the $2 billion worldwide mark.More from The Hollywood ReporterBarbie Ferreira Says She's Departing HBO's 'Euphoria'Zendaya Wants...
Kick-Ass’ Chloë Grace Moretz Gets Candid About ‘Chaotic’ Paparazzi Experiences She Had After Appearing In the Movie
Kick-Ass’ Chloë Grace Moretz opened up about the chaotic paparazzi experiences she faced after appearing in the hit movie.
Will Smith Set To Produce Film Adaptation Of Novel, ‘Brilliance’
Will Smith is slated to produce an adaptation of Marcus Sakey’s Brilliance, alongside director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy. The gig is the first to be announced following his now-infamous incident with Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars. The Brilliance novel follows Nick Cooper, a federal agent who is tasked with tracking down non-neurotypical people deemed “abnorms,” or “Brilliants,” who are born with special powers. Nick is the parent of a “Brilliant” daughter and is also an “abnorm” himself. With the ability to see the future, Cooper tries to stop an impending civil war.More from VIBE.comChris Rock Responds To Will Smith's Apology: "F**k Your Hostage Video"Chris...
Movie Review – Don’t Worry Darling
“Don’t Worry Darling” is a film whose poor reputation precedes it. It’s going to be remembered not for anything that happens in the film, but for being the source of news stories about animosity between various players in its production. But I can look beyond all the gossip and behind-the-scenes drama and focus on what’s on screen. Unfortunately, what’s on screen is a movie that had no business making as much money as it did this past weekend.
