Permian shooting post causes concern

By Odessa American
 2 days ago
UPDATE

ECISD Police arrested a student at Permian High School for the threat made last week and that circulated on social media over the weekend.

Officers were told the image and threat were part of a group chat that was supposed to be a joke, then it got air-dropped to students throughout the school, a news release said.

A Snapchat post of someone holding a gun with a note saying they were going to shoot a specific student who attends Permian High School has people concerned.

The student was arrested and charged with the Class A Misdemeanor Threat or Exhibition of a Weapon on School Grounds or Bus and will be facing school disciplinary action. According to a Facebook post, the person who made the post specifically said a shooting would take place Monday (Sept. 26) or Tuesday (Sept. 27).

The Odessa Police Department sent out an alert saying that Ector County ISD police became aware of the post Sept. 21 and immediately began an investigation and notified the family of the boy who was named so everyone involved could take precautions, the OPD alert said.

Along with the OPD, ECISD police are continuing to investigate and taking steps to ensure safety at Permian High School.

