Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular Memphis rapper 'Lotta Cash Desto' shot and killed in triple shooting in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
"I'm not a gold digger." In June 1994, an 89-year-old billionaire marries a 26-year-old woman.Kath LeeHouston, TX
Twenty-One Years Ago, a Houston Mother Shocked the Nation When She Drowned Her Five ChildrenSavannah VillanuevaHouston, TX
Houston driver rear-ends patrol vehicle blocking traffic for fatal accident investigationhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Tim Hortons opens first Texas location in KatyCovering KatyKaty, TX
Related
papercitymag.com
Houston Billionaire Couple’s Foundation Gives a Record $100 Million to Improve the Buffalo Bayou For All
The Kinder Foundation's $100 million gift to Buffalo Bayou Partnership accelerates the Buffalo Bayou East Master Plan. (Rendering of the plan from the Buffalo Bayou Partnership website) Continuing its legacy of transformational support for Houston’s green spaces, the Kinder Foundation has committed a historic $100 million to the Buffalo Bayou...
Millions being invested into project along Buffalo Bayou in east Houston
HOUSTON — A huge project is getting started in Houston's Greater East End and Fifth Ward that will bring new trails and a new library to the beautiful green space along Buffalo Bayou. The $310-million investment will impact the often under-served communities on the east side. "The west has...
TxDOT unveils the next 10 years' worth of construction in Houston
HOUSTON — Texas just keeps growing, and now the state's rolling out a 10-year, $85-billion plan to improve roads and keep the economy moving. The Houston area will get a big chunk of that money, about $12.4 billion of the 10-year Unified Transportation Program to give us a look at what's ahead.
treksplorer.com
Where to Stay in Houston, Texas: The Best Hotels & Areas
Famous for NASA and its history, arts & culture, Houston is a must-see for anyone traveling through Texas. But as the largest city in the Lone Star State, figuring out where to stay in Houston isn’t always simple. Houston teems with interesting areas & neighborhoods, from its glitzy downtown...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Click2Houston.com
Get to know Sylvester Turner: 50 facts about Houston’s mayor
HOUSTON – Elected in December 2015 and reelected in December 2019, Sylvester Turner is serving his second four-year term as Houston’s 62nd mayor. Scroll below for 40 facts about the City of Houston’s highest-ranking government official. Sylvester Turner was born on September 27, 1954 in Houston’s Acres...
Click2Houston.com
Houston Food Bank launches ‘100 Pantries in 100 Days’ initiative with Houston Food Insecurity Board, Whirlpool Corporation
HOUSTON – Mayor Sylvester Turner, the Houston Food Insecurity Board, Whirlpool Corporation and the Houston Food Bank announced the launch of the “100 Pantries in 100 Days” initiative Tuesday to address food deserts in the Houston area. According to a news release, the “100 Pantries in 100...
365thingsinhouston.com
The 15 Best Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: September 30 to October 2, 2022
Take a tour of H-Town’s weekend highlights with our 365 Houston guide to the best things to do in Houston this weekend, from Friday, September 30 to Sunday, October 2, 2022. Every weekend, Houston has plenty of happenings to be found around town—but which ones are the highlights that can help you plan an enjoyable weekend of outings?
Woodlands Online& LLC
Kirby Ice House grand opening brings the heat to The Woodlands
THE WOODLANDS, TX – Woodlands residents and visitors may have noticed construction at the former site of the annual – and temporary – ice rink next to The Woodlands Mall. This new building, however, wasn’t a new ice rink; it was a new ice house. Newest...
RELATED PEOPLE
'The whole place is active' | Walk with the dead in Old Town Spring
SPRING, Texas — If you’ve heard of any haunted place in Spring, it’s probably Wunsche Bros. Cafe, most notably that those brothers, Charlie and Del, like to "visit." But Old Town Spring is full of so many more stories and sightings. "It’s been – can’t believe it...
rejournals.com
West Houston’s 575 office building jumps to 80% occupancy
JLL has announced that 575, a Class-A office building, has jumped to more than 80% occupancy from a mere 30% in Summer 2021. Located in the heart of West Houston at 575 N. Dairy Ashford and formerly known as Energy Center II, 575 is one of the premier projects in West Houston.
defendernetwork.com
Houston Mayor blasts 5th Ward cleanup plans
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said a plan submitted to Texas environmental regulators to remediate legacy rail yard contamination in a north Houston neighborhood won’t be sufficient after the city’s health department found toxic chemicals in soil samples near the yard. “The remediation measures that the [Texas Commission on...
Houston Chronicle
Why Houston's 8th Wonder Brewery is expanding into the cannabis business
8th Wonder Brewery, one of Houston's very first craft breweries, is officially making moves into another industry: cannabis. The company announced it was partnering with Bayou City Hemp to create 8th Wonder Cannabis, a new brand and dispensary dedicated to all things hemp-derived. "Cannabis is going to be featured in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Click2Houston.com
‘She’s a natural’: 5th grader reels in fish her dad says measured over 8 feet
HOUSTON – It’s a catch some seasoned anglers would dream of, but this one goes to a fifth grader. “This giant gar, coming in at 8 foot 2 inches,” said the girl’s father, Paul Myers, in a cell phone video captured Sunday. “There she is… you proud of your gar? Yes. That’s a heck of a catch.”
Houston will host another gun buyback event next month with some changes
HOUSTON — The City of Houston will soon host another gun buyback event next month with a few tweaks this time, Mayor Sylvester Turner said. It's part of the city's initiative to stop gun violence by getting as many weapons off the streets as possible. "The guns turned in...
After 4 years on hold, Lyric Market announces restaurant lineup for fall opening in Houston
The long-awaited Lyric Market is planned to open in the fall at 411 Smith St., Houston. (Courtesy Lauren Miracle/Hospitality HQ) In 2018, Houston's theater district was expecting the opening of a new food hall attached to the Lyric Center at 411 Smith St., Houston. The Lyric Market was repeatedly delayed...
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 Investigates: Judge reprimands body shop owner for failing to pay back victims
HOUSTON – When the law finally catches up to criminals, they may be sentenced to jail or probation. Sometimes they’re ordered to pay what’s called restitution to reimburse their victims for money they took from them. KPRC 2 Investigates is asking the former owner of a towing...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
arizonasuntimes.com
Texas Christian Church Hosts ‘Drag Bingo’ to Raise Money for Trans Clothing Boutique
A family friendly “drag bingo” event hosted by a pro-LGBTQIA+ church in Katy, Texas drew hundreds of conservative protesters and antifa counter-protesters over the weekend, resulting in some on the conservative side getting pepper-sprayed. Until word got out, the “all ages” drag event was going to feature “Goth...
Click2Houston.com
2 lanes reopened on Katy Freeway inbound at Cane Island Parkway after concrete truck overturns, TxDOT says
FORT BEND, Texas – Two of the Katy Freeway inbound lanes at Cane Island Parkway in Fort Bend County have reopened Tuesday following a hazmat spill, according to TxDOT. According to officials, an overturned truck spilled concrete all over the road, closing all lanes on the Katy Freeway inbound at Cane Island Parkway.
Click2Houston.com
PHOTOS: Go inside this surprising waterfront home on the market in Kingwood for $770K
HOUSTON – Some listings jump out at us -- this one in Kingwood is one of those. The home at 2106 Lost Maples Trail is on the market for $770,000. The house has up to five bedrooms and three full and one half bathrooms. The 3,941 square-foot home sits on a 27,325 square-foot lot.
Click2Houston.com
Local model Cydni Simmons shines in Kohl’s campaign after losing an arm
HOUSTON – She was left without an arm after being attacked by a rottweiler in her own home back in 2017. But that hasn’t stopped 25-year-old Pearland model Cydni Simmons to follow her dreams and inspire others living with disabilities. She was just featured on a nationwide campaign...
Comments / 0