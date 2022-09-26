Read full article on original website
Related
Everything The GTA 6 Leak Apparently Revealed About The Game's Combat
There has been a robust amount of speculation regarding the future of the "Grand Theft Auto" franchise, and fans everywhere have been wondering when the next title in the iconic series will drop. Luckily, they may have some answers to what is coming next, thanks to a leak that offers an intriguing glimpse of what "GTA 6" will look like.
Huge GTA 6 leak includes gameplay footage of robbery, Vice City locations, and two playable characters
"One of the biggest leaks in video game history".
The good, bad and very ugly of San Francisco’s Portola music festival
The music wasn't the issue.
hotnewhiphop.com
Rockstar Games Breaks Silence On "GTA 6" Leak
Grand Theft Auto 6 remains one of the most anticipated games. While Rockstar Games have kept the whole operation behind its development under wraps, the company faced one of the biggest privacy breaches in the history of video games. On Sunday morning, the unfinished gameplay footage provided fans with a glimpse into what to expect, like male and female playable characters and the return to Vice City.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco's Portola Festival organizers respond to crowd control criticism
Viral video of festivalgoers climbing the fences became the weekend's biggest story.
SFGate
Charli and Dixie D’Amelio on Season 2 of Their Hulu Reality Series, Transitioning From TikTok to Hollywood and Charli’s Potential Music Career
When Charli D’Amelio started posting dance videos to TikTok in 2019, the now 18-year-old could never have imagined it would lead to a clothing line with her older sister Dixie, countless brand deals and a family reality show. Despite the stigma that often accompanies the TikTok famous who attempt to transition to Hollywood, the D’Amelios have prevailed, as Dixie’s blossoming music career and Charli’s casting in filmmaker F. Javier Gutiérrez’s upcoming horror film attest.
SFGate
Fitz and the Tantrums Announce New Album ‘Let Yourself Free,’ 2023 Tour
Fitz and the Tantrums have announced their new album Let Yourself Free, and with it revealed their latest single “Moneymaker” and a 2023 tour. The band previously previewed their new album, due out Nov. 11, in June with their summery single “Sway.” For Let Yourself Free, Fitz and the Tantrums’ first album since 2019’s All the Feels, the band found inspiration from their 2010 debut LP Pickin’ Up the Pieces.
The Cyberpunk Netflix show is taking over the 2077 mod scene
Edgerunners has proven to be quite a boon for CD Projekt's RPG.
IN THIS ARTICLE
SFGate
Anonymous Content to Explore Acquisition of Grandview/Automatik
Anonymous Content is currently an exploring an acquisition of Grandview/Automatik, Variety has learned from sources. Should the deal go forward, it would merge the two management and production companies into a single entity. Sources say that the two companies had previously had limited discussions about a potential merger, but nothing was serious until recently.
ComicBook
Tokyo Mew Mew Reboot is Returning for Season 2
It's official, Tokyo Mew Mew New is coming back for a second season next year! Although Reiko Yoshida and Miu Ikumi's original manga series had an official anime adaptation several years ago, it was one of the major franchises that came back with a brand new rebooted anime series that showed off the classic to a whole new audience. With the series wrapping up its run as part of the Summer 2022 anime schedule, fans had gone in wondering whether or not this new reboot would have the same kind of extended run that the original anime adaptation was able to have.
SFGate
BBC Unveils Factual, Arts Winter Slate Including Judi Dench, Elon Musk, Virgil Abloh and More
BBC have unveiled their fall/winter arts and factual slate including documentaries on Elon Musk and fashion designer Virgil Abloh, who tragically died last year at the age of 41, as well as a new Louis Theroux series in which he interviews stars including Judi Dench, Rita Ora and Stormzy. “I’ve...
Gotham Knights Release Date
After suffering a delay in the Gotham Knights release is slowly approaching next month. Although Batman is dead the game is still alive. Here’s everything gamers should know before the Gotham Knights release on October 21, 2022. The Details. Separate from the Arkham Batman games Gotham Knights takes place...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cyberpunk 2077 sails past 20 million units sold after Edgerunners premiere
The power of chooms and anime are on Cyberpunk's side
epicstream.com
Star Trek 4 Removed from Release Calendar After Director Exits
Paramount Pictures has been trying to develop a fourth Star Trek film for years with different directors attached at certain points. Earlier this year, it seemed like the project is finally happening with the announcement of the Kelvin timeline cast returning as well as the hiring of WandaVision director Matt Shakman to helm the film.
ComicBook
Monster Hunter-Like Game Wild Hearts Trailer and Release Date Revealed
Electronic Arts and Koei Tecmo today officially revealed Wild Hearts, which is described as "a new kind of hunting game featuring unique crafting mechanics." The new video game is set to release for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC via Origin, Steam, and the Epic Games Store on February 17, 2023. Development on Wild Hearts is being handled by Omega Force, the same team responsible for the broad Warriors franchise, under the EA Originals label.
CNET
Cyberpunk 2077 Hits 20 Million Sales Thanks to Latest Surge
CD Projekt Red's Cyberpunk 2077 continues to sell, reaching a new milestone. The sci-fi RPG released in 2020 has now sold more than 20 million copies, according to a tweet from the game's official Twitter account Wednesday. This comes a week after there were more than 1 million players jumping on the game.
NME
‘You’ season four release date announced with new teaser trailer
A release date for the fourth season of Netflix‘s You has been released – find details and see a new teaser trailer below. The show, which stars Penn Badgley as serial killer Joe Goldberg, was renewed for a fourth run last year before its third season even aired. That season eventually hit screens in October last year.
New Tales from the Borderlands Release Date
Borderlands fans get to hear another story. Sequel to Telltale games Tales from the Borderlands, New Tales from the Borderlands release is set for October 21, 2022, for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store. The Details.
The Witcher: Blood Origin will feature moments "critical" to future seasons of the main series
The spin-off will tie back into The Witcher in a major way, says creator
startattle.com
CSI: Vegas (Season 2 Episode 1) “She’s Gone”, trailer, release date
As Catherine is back and she persuades Maxine Roby to let her rejoin the esteemed CSI team in Las Vegas. Startattle.com – CSI: Vegas | CBS. CSI: Vegas (Season 2 Episode 1) “She’s Gone”, trailer, release date. CSI: Vegas Season 2. CSI: Vegas is an American...
Comments / 0