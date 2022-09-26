ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

SVG

Everything The GTA 6 Leak Apparently Revealed About The Game's Combat

There has been a robust amount of speculation regarding the future of the "Grand Theft Auto" franchise, and fans everywhere have been wondering when the next title in the iconic series will drop. Luckily, they may have some answers to what is coming next, thanks to a leak that offers an intriguing glimpse of what "GTA 6" will look like.
hotnewhiphop.com

Rockstar Games Breaks Silence On "GTA 6" Leak

Grand Theft Auto 6 remains one of the most anticipated games. While Rockstar Games have kept the whole operation behind its development under wraps, the company faced one of the biggest privacy breaches in the history of video games. On Sunday morning, the unfinished gameplay footage provided fans with a glimpse into what to expect, like male and female playable characters and the return to Vice City.
SFGate

Charli and Dixie D’Amelio on Season 2 of Their Hulu Reality Series, Transitioning From TikTok to Hollywood and Charli’s Potential Music Career

When Charli D’Amelio started posting dance videos to TikTok in 2019, the now 18-year-old could never have imagined it would lead to a clothing line with her older sister Dixie, countless brand deals and a family reality show. Despite the stigma that often accompanies the TikTok famous who attempt to transition to Hollywood, the D’Amelios have prevailed, as Dixie’s blossoming music career and Charli’s casting in filmmaker F. Javier Gutiérrez’s upcoming horror film attest.
SFGate

Fitz and the Tantrums Announce New Album ‘Let Yourself Free,’ 2023 Tour

Fitz and the Tantrums have announced their new album Let Yourself Free, and with it revealed their latest single “Moneymaker” and a 2023 tour. The band previously previewed their new album, due out Nov. 11, in June with their summery single “Sway.” For Let Yourself Free, Fitz and the Tantrums’ first album since 2019’s All the Feels, the band found inspiration from their 2010 debut LP Pickin’ Up the Pieces.
SFGate

Anonymous Content to Explore Acquisition of Grandview/Automatik

Anonymous Content is currently an exploring an acquisition of Grandview/Automatik, Variety has learned from sources. Should the deal go forward, it would merge the two management and production companies into a single entity. Sources say that the two companies had previously had limited discussions about a potential merger, but nothing was serious until recently.
ComicBook

Tokyo Mew Mew Reboot is Returning for Season 2

It's official, Tokyo Mew Mew New is coming back for a second season next year! Although Reiko Yoshida and Miu Ikumi's original manga series had an official anime adaptation several years ago, it was one of the major franchises that came back with a brand new rebooted anime series that showed off the classic to a whole new audience. With the series wrapping up its run as part of the Summer 2022 anime schedule, fans had gone in wondering whether or not this new reboot would have the same kind of extended run that the original anime adaptation was able to have.
The Game Haus

Gotham Knights Release Date

After suffering a delay in the Gotham Knights release is slowly approaching next month. Although Batman is dead the game is still alive. Here’s everything gamers should know before the Gotham Knights release on October 21, 2022. The Details. Separate from the Arkham Batman games Gotham Knights takes place...
epicstream.com

Star Trek 4 Removed from Release Calendar After Director Exits

Paramount Pictures has been trying to develop a fourth Star Trek film for years with different directors attached at certain points. Earlier this year, it seemed like the project is finally happening with the announcement of the Kelvin timeline cast returning as well as the hiring of WandaVision director Matt Shakman to helm the film.
ComicBook

Monster Hunter-Like Game Wild Hearts Trailer and Release Date Revealed

Electronic Arts and Koei Tecmo today officially revealed Wild Hearts, which is described as "a new kind of hunting game featuring unique crafting mechanics." The new video game is set to release for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC via Origin, Steam, and the Epic Games Store on February 17, 2023. Development on Wild Hearts is being handled by Omega Force, the same team responsible for the broad Warriors franchise, under the EA Originals label.
CNET

Cyberpunk 2077 Hits 20 Million Sales Thanks to Latest Surge

CD Projekt Red's Cyberpunk 2077 continues to sell, reaching a new milestone. The sci-fi RPG released in 2020 has now sold more than 20 million copies, according to a tweet from the game's official Twitter account Wednesday. This comes a week after there were more than 1 million players jumping on the game.
NME

‘You’ season four release date announced with new teaser trailer

A release date for the fourth season of Netflix‘s You has been released – find details and see a new teaser trailer below. The show, which stars Penn Badgley as serial killer Joe Goldberg, was renewed for a fourth run last year before its third season even aired. That season eventually hit screens in October last year.
The Game Haus

New Tales from the Borderlands Release Date

Borderlands fans get to hear another story. Sequel to Telltale games Tales from the Borderlands, New Tales from the Borderlands release is set for October 21, 2022, for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store. The Details.
VIDEO GAMES

