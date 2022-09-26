Read full article on original website
Everything The GTA 6 Leak Apparently Revealed About The Game's Combat
There has been a robust amount of speculation regarding the future of the "Grand Theft Auto" franchise, and fans everywhere have been wondering when the next title in the iconic series will drop. Luckily, they may have some answers to what is coming next, thanks to a leak that offers an intriguing glimpse of what "GTA 6" will look like.
Huge GTA 6 leak includes gameplay footage of robbery, Vice City locations, and two playable characters
"One of the biggest leaks in video game history".
hotnewhiphop.com
Rockstar Games Breaks Silence On "GTA 6" Leak
Grand Theft Auto 6 remains one of the most anticipated games. While Rockstar Games have kept the whole operation behind its development under wraps, the company faced one of the biggest privacy breaches in the history of video games. On Sunday morning, the unfinished gameplay footage provided fans with a glimpse into what to expect, like male and female playable characters and the return to Vice City.
The Cyberpunk Netflix show is taking over the 2077 mod scene
Edgerunners has proven to be quite a boon for CD Projekt's RPG.
ComicBook
Tokyo Mew Mew Reboot is Returning for Season 2
It's official, Tokyo Mew Mew New is coming back for a second season next year! Although Reiko Yoshida and Miu Ikumi's original manga series had an official anime adaptation several years ago, it was one of the major franchises that came back with a brand new rebooted anime series that showed off the classic to a whole new audience. With the series wrapping up its run as part of the Summer 2022 anime schedule, fans had gone in wondering whether or not this new reboot would have the same kind of extended run that the original anime adaptation was able to have.
You Season 4 Gets A 2023 Release Date & A Teaser Trailer Featuring A Brand New Joe
If you can’t get enough of the absolute psychotic chaos of You on Netflix, then you’re not alone. Before the show’s third season even dropped on Netflix in October, the streamer announced You Season 4 with a teaser trailer that gave away absolutely zero information — thank you for nothing, Netflix! However, after watching Penn Badgley’s creepy Joe in Season 3 of the show, along with the charmingly unhinged Love, played by Victoria Pedretti, we have some ideas about where the show goes from here.
IGN
Netflix TUDUM 2022: Here Is Everything Announced Including the Witcher Season 3, Extraction 2, and a Lot More
Netflix's global fan event TUDUM debuted earlier this week for the second in a year, and the show brought out some exciting reveals, announcements and first looks at projects that will debut on the streaming platform in the near future. Here are some of our favorites reveals and first looks...
Cyberpunk 2077 sails past 20 million units sold after Edgerunners premiere
The power of chooms and anime are on Cyberpunk's side
epicstream.com
Star Trek 4 Removed from Release Calendar After Director Exits
Paramount Pictures has been trying to develop a fourth Star Trek film for years with different directors attached at certain points. Earlier this year, it seemed like the project is finally happening with the announcement of the Kelvin timeline cast returning as well as the hiring of WandaVision director Matt Shakman to helm the film.
ComicBook
Monster Hunter-Like Game Wild Hearts Trailer and Release Date Revealed
Electronic Arts and Koei Tecmo today officially revealed Wild Hearts, which is described as "a new kind of hunting game featuring unique crafting mechanics." The new video game is set to release for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC via Origin, Steam, and the Epic Games Store on February 17, 2023. Development on Wild Hearts is being handled by Omega Force, the same team responsible for the broad Warriors franchise, under the EA Originals label.
CNET
Cyberpunk 2077 Hits 20 Million Sales Thanks to Latest Surge
CD Projekt Red's Cyberpunk 2077 continues to sell, reaching a new milestone. The sci-fi RPG released in 2020 has now sold more than 20 million copies, according to a tweet from the game's official Twitter account Wednesday. This comes a week after there were more than 1 million players jumping on the game.
The Walking Dead season 11 return date: when is episode 17 on AMC?
Here's when The Walking Dead is back for Part 3
IGN
Gotham Knights - Official PC Trailer
This new Gotham Knights trailer provides more details on the upcoming open-world action RPG's PC features. Featuring support for 4K, ultra-high frame rate, Nvidia DLSS 2, ray-traced reflections, ultrawide and multi-monitor support, and more, get an idea of how Gotham Knights will look on PC in this exciting teaser for the game.
ComicBook
Disney's Figment Getting Feature Film from Seth Rogen, Detective Pikachu Writers
One of Disney's most beloved theme park characters is getting its own movie. According to Deadline, Disney is developing a film featuring Figment, the purple dragon mascot of Epcot's Imagination Pavilion at Walt Disney World in Orlando. The film Detective Pikachu's Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit will write the film with Seth Rogen's Point Grey producing.
The Witcher: Blood Origin will feature moments "critical" to future seasons of the main series
The spin-off will tie back into The Witcher in a major way, says creator
startattle.com
CSI: Vegas (Season 2 Episode 1) “She’s Gone”, trailer, release date
As Catherine is back and she persuades Maxine Roby to let her rejoin the esteemed CSI team in Las Vegas. Startattle.com – CSI: Vegas | CBS. CSI: Vegas (Season 2 Episode 1) “She’s Gone”, trailer, release date. CSI: Vegas Season 2. CSI: Vegas is an American...
