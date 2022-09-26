ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Fox 19

Matthew 25: Ministries ready to respond to Hurricane Ian

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Organizers of the humanitarian aid and disaster relief organization Matthew 25: Ministries say they are ready to respond to Hurricane Ian once it makes landfall. Hurricane Ian rapidly intensified off Florida’s southwest coast Wednesday morning, gaining top winds of 155 mph, just two mph shy of the...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

LIVE: Hurricane Ian nears Florida landfall with 155 mph winds

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., (AP) — Hurricane Ian rapidly intensified as it neared landfall along Florida’s southwest coast Wednesday morning, gaining top winds of 155 mph (250 kph), just shy of the most dangerous Category 5 status. Damaging winds and rain lashed the state, and forecasters said the heavily populated Fort Myers area could be inundated by a storm surge of up to 18 feet (5.5 meters).
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Hurricane Ian intensifies, entire state under Flood Watch

MIAMI -  The entire state of Florida is under a Flood Watch as Hurricane Ian, a Category 2 storm, gets closer to the state's Gulf Coast.The storm is expected to grow to a Category 4 hurricane as it approaches the Tampa Bay area over the next couple of days. At 11 p.m. ET on Monday, Ian was moving north-northwest at 13 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.  Its maximum sustained winds increased to 105 mph. On the forecast track, the center of Ian is expected to move near or over western Cuba overnight and early Tuesday. Ivan Cabrera, chief meteorologist for...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Hurricane Ian: Here's what to expect if you live in South Florida

MIAMI - Yes, we are out of the cone of concern, but if you live in South Florida, Monday afternoon should have given you a taste of what to expect from Hurricane Ian over the next couple of days.The National Weather Service says impacts are expected to extend well beyond the cone of concern.On Monday evening, feeder bands from Hurricane Ian, which was located south of Cuba, moved through the area bringing heavy rain and strong winds.On Tuesday, schools will be closed in Monroe County. Schools will open in Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties, but after-school activities have been...
MONROE COUNTY, FL
WFAE

Ian projected to impact parts of the Carolinas

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for much of the Southeast, including North Carolina and upstate South Carolina. The remnants of Hurricane Ian are currently projected to approach the area Friday into Saturday. Hurricane Ian, a Category 3 as of early Tuesday, is projected to make...
GEORGIA STATE
WDTN

Mysterious debris falls from Ohio sky

"We have no evidence to suggest it was meteor activity because meteors can look like that as they come in and leave almost like a smokey trail behind them in some cases, but there's no evidence, no reports," Reynolds said.
OHIO STATE
secretmiami.com

Here’s What Miami Can Expect From Hurricane Ian

As Floridians keep an eye out for the storm inching closer to the state, the National Hurricane Center upgraded Tropical Storm Ian to hurricane status early Monday morning. “Regardless of Ian’s exact track and intensity, there is a risk of a life-threatening storm surge, hurricane-force winds and heavy rainfall along the west coast of Florida and the Florida Panhandle by the middle of this week,” the NHC warned in a 5 a.m. advisory. “Tropical Storm and Hurricane Watches have been issued for a portion of the west coast of Florida and additional watches may be required later today.”
MIAMI, FL
WSOC Charlotte

Tracking Ian: Will it impact the Carolinas?

CHARLOTTE — Hurricane Ian strengthened into a Category 3 storm Tuesday morning as churned toward Cuba and Florida. It made landfall in Cuba as a major hurricane. Although Hurricane Ian will have weakened significantly by the time it reaches the Carolinas Friday, expect moderate impacts to your weekend. We’ll...
FLORIDA STATE
WFMY NEWS2

Crews in North Carolina prepare for Hurricane Ian

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The crews have been notified and the bags are getting packed. The North Carolina Baptists on Mission and the Greensboro Fire Department said they are ready for hurricane Ian. For the NC Baptists On Mission, Relief Director Tom Beam said it's not their first rodeo when...
GREENSBORO, NC

