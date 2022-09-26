Read full article on original website
Related
Fox 19
Matthew 25: Ministries ready to respond to Hurricane Ian
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Organizers of the humanitarian aid and disaster relief organization Matthew 25: Ministries say they are ready to respond to Hurricane Ian once it makes landfall. Hurricane Ian rapidly intensified off Florida’s southwest coast Wednesday morning, gaining top winds of 155 mph, just two mph shy of the...
Fox 19
Butler County EMA to assist with Hurricane Ian relief efforts in Florida
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - For the next 16 days, the Butler County Emergency Management Agency will be providing general relief efforts in the hardest-hit areas of Florida once Hurricane Ian makes landfall. The EMA team is not new to these types of relief tasks. “We’ve had positive experiences in...
North Carolina included in possible Hurricane Ian forecast track as Florida braces for up to 10 feet of flooding
TAMPA, Fla. (WGHP) — In less than two days, Hurricane Ian may make landfall in Florida, before driving further north into the southeastern United States. On Tuesday morning, Ian strengthened to a Category 3 major hurricane before making its first landfall on the western tip of Cuba around 4:30 a.m. The storm is not expected […]
Shift in Hurricane Ian track could bring 10 inches of rain to North Carolina coast
Ian’s remnants will cross central North Carolina, forecasters say.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fox 19
Duke Energy sends 700 line workers to Florida to prepare for Hurricane Ian
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Duke Energy is sending 700 line workers from Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana in addition to 10,000 lineworkers from other parts of the region to help with power outages in Florida amid Hurricane Ian. According to spokesperson Casey Kroger, the crew left Monday will be arriving in St. Petersburg...
Fox 19
LIVE: Hurricane Ian nears Florida landfall with 155 mph winds
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., (AP) — Hurricane Ian rapidly intensified as it neared landfall along Florida’s southwest coast Wednesday morning, gaining top winds of 155 mph (250 kph), just shy of the most dangerous Category 5 status. Damaging winds and rain lashed the state, and forecasters said the heavily populated Fort Myers area could be inundated by a storm surge of up to 18 feet (5.5 meters).
Fox 19
Ohio Task Force 1 waits in Alabama to help Hurricane Ian victims in Florida
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - As people living in the path of Hurricane Ian continue to evacuate or prepare to shelter in place, Ohio Task Force 1 is waiting to deploy to the hardest hit areas. The 47-person team left their Vandalia, Ohio, base on Saturday. “We’ll start off, especially in a...
Hurricane Ian’s potential impact on Central Ohio this weekend
LATEST ON IAN & ITS TRACK: Hurricane Ian is currently a Category 4 Hurricane, packing sustained wind speeds of 155 MPH, which puts the storm just shy of a Category 5 Hurricane, which is when wind speeds reach 157 MPH. Ian is expected to make landfall in southwest Florida sometime late Wednesday morning and into […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hurricane Ian intensifies, entire state under Flood Watch
MIAMI - The entire state of Florida is under a Flood Watch as Hurricane Ian, a Category 2 storm, gets closer to the state's Gulf Coast.The storm is expected to grow to a Category 4 hurricane as it approaches the Tampa Bay area over the next couple of days. At 11 p.m. ET on Monday, Ian was moving north-northwest at 13 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center. Its maximum sustained winds increased to 105 mph. On the forecast track, the center of Ian is expected to move near or over western Cuba overnight and early Tuesday. Ivan Cabrera, chief meteorologist for...
Hurricane Ian Track Shifts South, Florida Gulf Coast Could See Historic Storm Surge
The latest forecasts for Hurricane Ian show the massive storm will make landfall in Sarasota County, farther south than previous predictions but still threatening devastation for much of the state, authorities said Tuesday. “In some areas there will be catastrophic flooding and life-threatening storm
Ohioans with ties to Florida watch Hurricane Ian from hundreds of miles away
It’s estimated that more than 500,000 former Ohioans now call Florida home. Countless others have ties to the Sunshine state through real estate, family, or friends.
Hurricane Ian: Here's what to expect if you live in South Florida
MIAMI - Yes, we are out of the cone of concern, but if you live in South Florida, Monday afternoon should have given you a taste of what to expect from Hurricane Ian over the next couple of days.The National Weather Service says impacts are expected to extend well beyond the cone of concern.On Monday evening, feeder bands from Hurricane Ian, which was located south of Cuba, moved through the area bringing heavy rain and strong winds.On Tuesday, schools will be closed in Monroe County. Schools will open in Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties, but after-school activities have been...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WJCL
Georgia, South Carolina brace for impacts as Ian forecast to become major hurricane. The latest info
The exact path of Hurricane Ian remains uncertain. But several things are known. The system is forecast to strengthen into a Category 4 hurricane before making landfall in Florida this week. As of Monday morning, the storm's cone of uncertainty -- the path it could take -- stretches across the...
Hurricane Ian: Texas prepares to send help to Florida ahead of storm's approach
HOUSTON — Representatives from the American Red Cross Texas Gulf Coast Region will be sending one of their own to Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian's possible landfall. The Red Cross said it's placing resources across the state ahead of impact as Ian strengthened into a hurricane early Monday morning.
Ian projected to impact parts of the Carolinas
The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for much of the Southeast, including North Carolina and upstate South Carolina. The remnants of Hurricane Ian are currently projected to approach the area Friday into Saturday. Hurricane Ian, a Category 3 as of early Tuesday, is projected to make...
Mysterious debris falls from Ohio sky
"We have no evidence to suggest it was meteor activity because meteors can look like that as they come in and leave almost like a smokey trail behind them in some cases, but there's no evidence, no reports," Reynolds said.
Hurricane Ian could bring heavy rain and flooding to Virginia
NORFOLK, Va. — As Hurricane Ian barrels down toward the Florida coast, Virginia is bracing for heavy rain later in the week, and emergency crews are already preparing. Alana Smith of Norfolk Public Works said her team is tracking Ian’s path and clearing storm drains in flooding hotspots.
secretmiami.com
Here’s What Miami Can Expect From Hurricane Ian
As Floridians keep an eye out for the storm inching closer to the state, the National Hurricane Center upgraded Tropical Storm Ian to hurricane status early Monday morning. “Regardless of Ian’s exact track and intensity, there is a risk of a life-threatening storm surge, hurricane-force winds and heavy rainfall along the west coast of Florida and the Florida Panhandle by the middle of this week,” the NHC warned in a 5 a.m. advisory. “Tropical Storm and Hurricane Watches have been issued for a portion of the west coast of Florida and additional watches may be required later today.”
Tracking Ian: Will it impact the Carolinas?
CHARLOTTE — Hurricane Ian strengthened into a Category 3 storm Tuesday morning as churned toward Cuba and Florida. It made landfall in Cuba as a major hurricane. Although Hurricane Ian will have weakened significantly by the time it reaches the Carolinas Friday, expect moderate impacts to your weekend. We’ll...
Crews in North Carolina prepare for Hurricane Ian
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The crews have been notified and the bags are getting packed. The North Carolina Baptists on Mission and the Greensboro Fire Department said they are ready for hurricane Ian. For the NC Baptists On Mission, Relief Director Tom Beam said it's not their first rodeo when...
Comments / 0