Read full article on original website
Related
Melinda French Gates says she's committed to working with ex-husband Bill Gates after they recently met to discuss their foundation's new board
Melinda French Gates told Bloomberg she was committed to working effectively with ex-husband Bill Gates. The pair met the Gates Foundations' new board of trustees for the first time last week. The Gates Foundation said last year that Melinda could step down if the pair couldn't work together. Melinda French...
geekwire.com
Bill Gates sees Gates Foundation winding down in 25 years — with Melinda French Gates and him still at the helm
In a recent interview at the 2022 Forbes 400 Philanthropy Summit, Bill Gates shared that the plan is to wind down the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in 25 years. “That’s probably the period of time where Melinda and I will be around to help make sure it stays on track,” Gates said at the conference in New York City. “We think spending all the money in that timeframe makes sense. So we’ll be shifting money over more and more, we committed to raise the spend level up.”
Jeff Bezos loses spot as second-richest person
Indian billionaire Gautam Adani is now the world’s second-richest person, dethroning Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in the title he was demoted to last year after Elon Musk overtook him as the wealthiest person in the world.The 60-year-old Indian chairman of the Adani Group, which includes businesses in coal production, infrastructure and thermal power generation, has a real-time net worth of $155.5bn, according to the Forbes Real Time Billionaire’s List.Along with becoming one of the first Asian businesspeople to rank among the top three billionaires globally, the Indian tycoon’s company impressively climbed the ranks this year at a breakneck speed...
Mark Zuckerberg has lost $70 billion in net worth, bumping him down to 20th richest person in the world
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg's net worth has plummeted by $70 billion so far this year, a fall of 55%. Meta's net income has fallen amid huge investments in the metaverse and a decline in users. Zuckerberg is now just the 20th richest person on the planet, way behind Elon Musk...
RELATED PEOPLE
Elon Musk throws temper tantrum in response to Robert Reich saying ‘self-made billionaires are a myth’
Elon Musk blasted Clinton Labor Secretary Robert Reich after he declared that “self-made billionaires are a myth – just like unicorns”. The Tesla CEO and SpaceX founder, whose net worth is $219bn according to Forbes, called Mr Reich an “idiot and a liar” after he claimed that Mr Musk was able to amass his wealth because his family “owned an emerald mine”. The University of California, Berkeley professor said in a video that “being ‘self-made’ is a nice idea” because “it suggests that anybody can claw their way to the top if they’re willing to work hard enough”. “It’s...
Musk, Gates, and the late Steve Jobs all have one personality trait in common
One personality trait could offer a clue as to why these leaders have succeeded. Jordan Vonderhaar—Getty Images/Christian Marquardt—Getty Images/Justin Sullivan—Getty Images. Three of the world’s richest CEOs all have the same personality trait in common, which could offer some insight into why they’re so successful, according to...
ceoworld.biz
The World’s Wealthiest Women Billionaires (September 25, 2022)
New York, September 25 (CEOWORLD magazine) – As of September 25, 2022, with a net worth of roughly $63.9 billion, L’Oréal heiress Francoise Bettencourt Meyers is the richest woman in the world, followed by Alice Walton (No. 2, $54.8 billion), Julia Koch (No. 3, $53.4 billion); and Jacqueline Mars (No.4,$35.8 billion).
ceoworld.biz
Wealthiest People in The United States (September 25, 2022)
New York, September 25 (CEOWORLD magazine) – As of September 25, 2022, Alon Musk was the wealthiest man in The United States, with an estimated net worth of 254.6 billion U.S. dollars, followed by Jeff Bezos (No. 2, $137.2 billion), Bill Gates (No. 3, $102.5 billion); and Warren Buffett (No. 4, $93.6 billion).
IN THIS ARTICLE
A Look At The Startups Jeff Bezos Has Invested In This Year - Most Have This One Thing In Common
While the majority of Jeff Bezos’ $150 billion wealth comes from his stake in Amazon.com Inc., his venture capital company, Bezos Expeditions, is also a contributing factor. In fact, since his retirement as the CEO of the world’s largest e-commerce company, Bezos has been focusing on acquiring startups across different industries, as his hunt for the next big bet continues. Bezos is seemingly dipping his toes in all types of water from space to real estate.
bloomberglaw.com
Zuckerberg’s $71 Billion Wealth Wipeout Puts Focus on Meta Woes
Mark Zuckerberg ’s pivot into the metaverse has cost him dearly in the real world. Even in a rough year for just about every US tech titan, the wealth erased from the chief executive officer of Meta Platforms Inc. stands out. His fortune has been cut in half and then some, dropping by $71 billion so far this year, the most among the ultra-rich tracked by the.
Faceplant? Mark Zuckerberg Has Lost More Than Half of His Wealth This Year
It’s a pretty impressive—albeit unfortunate—feat: Despite the fact that we still have three months left in 2022, Mark Zuckerberg has already lost more than half of his wealth this year. So far, the Facebook founder and apparent martial-arts enthusiast has seen $71 billion disappear from his net worth since January 1, according to Bloomberg. That’s the most of any person tracked by the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, on which Zuckerberg now ranks 20th, with a still mind-numbing $55.9 billion. For reference, Zuckerberg had a whopping $142 billion a mere year ago. Compared with the beginning of the year, Zuckerberg has fallen 14...
the history of bill gates
Bill Gates is one of the most influential people in the world. He is the co-founder of Microsoft and is currently the richest man in the world. He is also a very smart man. Here are some reasons.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Elon Musk knocks rival Jeff Bezos off top of Forbes’ richest Americans list for first time with wealth of $250bn
Elon Musk is now America’s richest man with an estimated wealth of $251bn, according to Forbes Magazine.Mr Musk, 51, topped the Forbes 400 for the first time largely due to the soaring value of Tesla stock, in the process unseating rival Jeff Bezos, 58, whose fortune fell to $151bn as post-pandemic financial currents saw Amazon’s share price plummet.“Despite all the turmoil in both his professional and personal lives, Musk is an estimated $60.5 bn richer this year thanks to an 11 per cent jump in Tesla stock and fresh new rounds of funding for SpaceX,” Forbes wrote in a...
Interesting Engineering
San Francisco, CA
119K+
Followers
12K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT
Interesting Engineering is a cutting edge, leading community designed for all lovers of engineering, technology and science.https://interestingengineering.com
Comments / 3