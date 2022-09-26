ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Mitch McConnell calls Kyrsten Sinema the 'most effective first-term senator' he's seen and praises her defense of the filibuster

By Bryan Metzger,Oma Seddiq
Business Insider
Business Insider
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u7PmL_0iAelzVL00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dBQtX_0iAelzVL00
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona.

Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call via Getty Images and Drew Angerer/Getty Images

  • Mitch McConnell praised Kyrsten Sinema in introductory remarks before her speech at the University of Louisville.
  • He said she's "the most effective first-term senator I've seen in my time in the Senate."
  • Sinema, in her remarks, touted bipartisanship and defended her position upholding the filibuster.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on Monday heaped praise on Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, saying she's the "most effective first-term senator" he's seen during his 37 years in the upper chamber.

Sinema delivered a speech on "The Future of Political Discourse and the Importance of Bipartisanship" at the University of Louisville's McConnell Center, named after the senior Kentucky senator, who introduced Sinema at the event.

"I've only known Kyrsten for four years, but she is, in my view — and I've told her this — the most effective first-term senator I've seen in my time in the Senate," the Republican leader said. "She is, today, what we have too few of in the Democratic Party: a genuine moderate, and a dealmaker."

McConnell went on to commend Sinema for her opposition to ending the so-called filibuster in the Senate, which requires 60 affirmative votes to advance legislation. In recent years, both the Democratic and Republican parties have used the tool to block legislation favored by the other party.

As President Joe Biden took office last year and Democrats won a slim majority in the Senate, Sinema and Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia were the only two Democratic senators who vowed not to eliminate the filibuster to approve legislation put forward by their party.

They broke from their party and voted against ending the filibuster amid a push to enact voting rights legislation in January, a fact that McConnell noted in his introductory remarks.

"That was not fashionable in the Democratic Party in the last year and a half," he said. "It took one hell of a lot of guts for Kyrsten Sinema to stand up and say, 'I'm not gonna break the institution in order to achieve a short term goal.'"

"If you break the institution, you fundamentally change the country," he added. "And I can tell you, the institution might well have been broken, but for our guest today."

McConnell also alluded to the pressure he faced from former President Donald Trump to end the filibuster during his presidency, when McConnell served as majority leader.

"Some of you may recall, the former president would harangue me on virtually a weekly basis about trying to lower the threshold in the Senate from 60 to 51," he said. "In other words, turn the Senate into the House."

He also spoke highly of Sinema for her involvement over the last year in several bipartisan initiatives, including bills to boost the country's infrastructure, improve gun safety, and strengthen the semiconductor industry.

"Every single thing that we've had an opportunity to work together on, she's been a leader of, and involved in, and is extraordinarily effective," he said.

Sinema, in her remarks, thanked McConnell and acknowledged that she's forged an unlikely friendship with the Republican leader since she joined the Senate four years ago.

"In today's partisan Washington, it might shock some that a Democratic senator would consider the Republican leader of the Senate her friend. But back home in Arizona, we don't view life through a partisan lens," Sinema said.

Throughout her speech, Sinema stressed the importance of bipartisan dealmaking, touted her efforts on bipartisan legislation, and defended her approach to maintaining the Senate filibuster.

"The Senate was designed to be a place that moves more slowly, to cool down those passions, to think more strategically and long-term about the legislation before us. And most importantly, it was designed to require comity, to require people to compromise and work together so the legislation we pass represents the viewpoints of a broad spectrum of the country, not just the passion of the moment," Sinema said.

Some of Sinema's fellow Democratic colleagues, who have aimed to pass legislation on voting rights, criminal justice reform, and other party initiatives, have heavily criticized her for upholding the filibuster.

"If you don't fit in in today's Washington, trust me, they want to kick you out. But I've never really wanted to fit in, not in Washington, and not anywhere else. And I was not elected to play politics. I was elected to achieve lasting results and to solve the problems that matter most to the Arizonans that I'm honored to serve," she said.

Sinema has been polling poorly among her Democratic constituents in Arizona, who say they disapprove of the job she's doing. A new poll commissioned by the AARP this month found that a majority of Arizona voters on both sides of the political aisle — 54% — view Sinema unfavorably.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 525

David Bruderly
2d ago

Moscow Mitch blocks solutions created by Democrats so GOP can blame Dems for not solving problems. Obstructionism is NOT deal-making.

Reply(76)
354
Loagan Yarbrough
2d ago

she is a sheep in wolf's clothing. just like Joe Manchin they are secret Republicans. they are the only Dems that take money from petrochemical companies. the fillibuster is only good for Republicans. they are a minority and their entire platform is now opposing and undoing whatever the Dems do, no matter if it is actually good for the citizens of the country.

Reply(96)
228
phill riley
2d ago

Mitch is a snake 🐍. He will change the filibuster in heat beat if it suited him. He held up Merrick Garland's SC appointment but rushed AB thru in about 2 weeks. Biden eventually got most of what he wanted anyway--no president gets everything in a democracy (as it should be, in my opinion, that means the system works).

Reply(18)
65
Related
Rolling Stone

Mike Pence Says Stripping Women of Rights More Important Than Midterm Gains

Former Vice President Mike Pence says he believes implementing a national abortion ban and continuing the conservative fight to restrict bodily autonomy for women “is profoundly more important than any short-term politics.” The comments came in an interview with RealClearPolitics, during which Pence urged his fellow Republicans not to “shrink from the fight” after some GOP legislators distanced themselves from an effort by South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham to implement a national abortion ban. Some Republicans are wary that a push for a federal ban could galvenize pro-choice voters in the Novemeber midterms and cost them highly coveted legislative seats.  When...
U.S. POLITICS
Business Insider

Georgia Democrats are increasingly concerned about Stacey Abrams' campaign against GOP Gov. Brian Kemp: report

Georgia Democrats are increasingly concerned about Abrams' campaign against Kemp, per The NYT. The 2022 gubernatorial race is a rematch of the 2018 contest between Abrams and the now-governor. While Warnock has connected well with some moderate Republicans, Abrams has trailed his numbers. Georgia Democrats have become increasingly concerned about...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Kentucky State
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Government
Business Insider

Rep. Nancy Mace, who voted against impeaching Trump, says there's 'a lot of pressure' on Republicans to impeach Biden: 'I think that is something that some folks are considering'

Rep. Nancy Mace says there's "a lot of pressure" on Republicans to impeach President Biden. On NBC's Meet The Press, Mace said impeachment is being considered by some in the GOP. She told host Chuck Todd that if the party chooses to hold a vote, she believes it will be...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Joe Manchin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Democrats#Filibuster#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Democratic#Republican#The Democratic Party
POLITICO

Rick Scott brought a treat to the Senate GOP lunch today: Polling showing Ron Johnson ahead in his Wisconsin reelection race.

On Monday, Oz tweeted that he believed "same-sex couples should have the freedom to get married as straight couples." Roy quote tweeted his response:. We asked Pennsylvania Republicans whether they agree with Roy that the Senate GOP should focus on issues other than codifying same-sex marriage. And none of them necessarily disagreed with Roy, even those who voted for a House bill that wrote same-sex marriage into law back in July.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abovethelaw.com

Chris Christie Issues Warning To Trump: Stop Running Your Mouth

Before being known primarily as Donald Trump’s errand boy, Chris Christie was a prosecutor. And he’s using that expertise to issue a warning to Donald Trump: shut your trap. During an appearance on ABC the former New Jersey Governor said the “nonsense arguments” (you know, like that he...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
AARP
Business Insider

Business Insider

636K+
Followers
40K+
Post
339M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy