ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Health Highlights: Sept.26, 2022​

By Ernie Mundell
The Herald News
The Herald News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0756uN_0iAelxjt00

Bike riding while on meth, opioids is sending thousands to ERs. Between 2019 and 2020, more than 11,000 people were treated in U.S. emergency rooms for injuries after they rode a bicycle while high, researchers found. Read more

Thousands of U.S. kids have died riding ATVs. Every hour, four kids go to U.S. emergency rooms for injuries sustained in an ATV accident, while more than 3,000 have been killed as a result of those accidents between 1982 and 2015, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics. Read more

CDC says some can go without masks in nursing homes, hospitals. The agency is easing mask rules in facilities located in communities not seeing high levels of COVID-19 transmission. Unfortunately, most areas still don’t meet that criteria. Read more

Comments / 0

Related
The Herald News

More Evidence COVID Vaccination Can Cause Temporary Change in Menstrual Cycle

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Women may experience a small, but temporary, delay in their menstrual cycle after receiving a COVID shot, a new study finds. The delay was, on average, less than one day and, for most women, it resolved after the first cycle post-vaccination, according to this research funded by the U.S. National Institutes of Health. The results mirrored the findings of an earlier U.S. study. ...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
cntraveler.com

Which Vaccinations Are Required for Travel?

A trip abroad requires you to be up-to-date on a whole checklist of things these days: travel insurance, airline policies, visas, passports, and, as far as your health is concerned, vaccines. Yet while the COVID-19 pandemic has made us acutely aware of the importance of staying healthy on the road, travel vaccines have always been a mainstay of safe travel—a crucial tool in avoiding the (often expensive) headaches of getting sick, and treating sicknesses, abroad.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Opioids
msn.com

Canada drops coronavirus rules for travelers

Traveling to Canada is about to get a lot easier. Starting Oct. 1, the country is dropping all coronavirus entry and travel restrictions. That means visitors will no longer be required to show proof of vaccination, get tested, submit health information through an official online site, report symptoms, isolate or quarantine, or wear a mask on planes or trains.
TRAVEL
CNN

Worst airports for delays and cancellations this summer

Summer's nearly over and that means the season's travel crush -- and hopefully the chaos -- is set to subside. But there's no denying that air travel has been a mess in the US and around the world. Here are the airports that have been faring the worst
LIFESTYLE
KUOW

No more vaccine requirement for travelers entering Canada next month

This Saturday, Canada is dropping its Covid vaccination requirement for travelers wanting to enter the country. Travelers will also no longer have to upload their vaccination information to the Arrive CAN app starting Oct. 1. They also won't have to wear masks on planes, trains, and cruise ships. Canadian officials...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
The Hill

American Airlines confirms data breach

American Airlines on Tuesday confirmed a data breach that affected a “small number” of customers and employees. A template notification to affected customers dated Sept. 16 and sent to Montana state officials, indicated the company learned in July 2022 that an unauthorized actor compromised a limited number of employees’ email accounts that contained personal information.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Sahan Journal

Deeq Darajo, a prominent Minneapolis journalist, was charged in connection with Feeding Our Future investigation.￼

Deeq Darajo, the owner of Xogmaal Media Group, becomes the 49th person charged as a result of the sprawling investigation that began with the now-defunct nonprofit Feeding Our Future. The post Deeq Darajo, a prominent Minneapolis journalist, was charged in connection with Feeding Our Future investigation.￼ appeared first on Sahan Journal.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Herald News

Longevity Calculator Could Aid Planning After Dementia Diagnosis

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- How long can someone newly diagnosed with dementia expect to live? It’s a tough question but definitely one that many family members and friends grapple with after a loved one is diagnosed with dementia and begins to decline. Now, a new statistical model may help answer this question and aid in financial planning and decisions about medical care. “This model provides estimates of...
MENTAL HEALTH
The Herald News

Two Cases Show COVID Virus Mutating Around Standard Treatment Remdesivir

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Patients with weakened immune systems could be inadvertently helping COVID-19 develop resistance to the antiviral drug remdesivir, a new study reports. After lengthy COVID infections, two kidney transplant patients on immune-suppressing drugs to prevent organ rejection developed a mutated version of SARS-CoV-2 resistant to remdesivir, according to researchers at NYU Grossman School of Medicine and NYU Long Island School of Medicine. “It is...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
The Herald News

Tennessee Ranks Among the Least Educated States in the Country

Education levels are on the rise in the United States. According to newly released estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau's American Community Survey, 79.9 million American adults - 35% of the nation's 25 and older population - have a bachelor's degree or higher. As recently as five years ago, fewer than 33% of American adults had a bachelor's degree. A college education has long been a key driver of upward economic mobility in the United States. However, enrollment costs at colleges and universities have soared...
TENNESSEE STATE
The Independent

Canada won't require masks on planes, drops vaccine mandate

The Canadian government announced Monday it will no longer require people to wear masks on planes to guard against COVID-19.. Transport Canada said the existing rules for masks will come off Oct. 1 “We are able to do this because tens of millions of Canadians rolled up their sleeves and got vaccinated,” Transport Minister Omar Alghabra said. Government officials also confirmed Canada is dropping the vaccine requirement for people entering the country at the end of the month. Canada, like the United States, requires foreign nationals to be vaccinated when entering the country. No change in the mandate is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Herald News

Stopgap spending bill advances in U.S. Senate after Manchin pulls his energy plan

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate advanced a catchall spending package Tuesday that would provide billions to aid Ukraine’s war effort, help communities throughout the country recover from natural disasters and keep the federal government funded through mid-December. Democrats and Republicans voted 72-23 to move the measure toward a final vote later this week — a success that was only possible after Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer removed from the measure an energy permitting reform bill from West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin III. ...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Herald News

Medicare Part B 2023 Premiums Dip, Bucking Inflation Trends

While inflation is pushing up prices for almost everything else, Medicare is about to be less expensive. Medicare Part B premiums will go down for 2023, according to an announcement Tuesday by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, or CMS. The monthly premium for Medicare Part B will fall to $164.90 in 2023 for most beneficiaries. (A small number of beneficiaries with higher incomes pay higher premiums). That’s a decrease of $5.20 per month from the $170.10 premium in 2022. ...
BUSINESS
The Herald News

New Alzheimer's Drug Shows Promise in Phase 3 Clinical Trial

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 28, 2022 (HealthDay) -- Japanese drugmaker Eisai on Wednesday said its experimental drug lecanemab helped slow thinking declines among people in the early stages of Alzheimer's disease. The findings from a phase 3 clinical trial have yet to be peer-reviewed in any medical journal. But according to a company news release, "lecanemab treatment met the primary endpoint and reduced clinical decline on the global cognitive and functional scale, CDR-SB, compared with placebo at 18 months, by 27%." ...
HEALTH
The Herald News

Medicare Monthly Premiums to Drop for Seniors

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) – Millions of seniors who had to pay high increases in Medicare premiums this year will get a break in 2023 when they see a rare drop in monthly premiums for Medicare Part B. The rate decrease is 3%, which will reduce what most people pay for a variety of outpatient care by $5.20 -- to $164.90 a month. Last year, consumers faced a...
HEALTH
AFP

Pie from the sky: drone delivery lands in America

The little aircraft appeared out of the blue sky above a Texas home, deposited its payload of a mid-morning snack in the yard and zoomed off, as deliveries by drone start becoming a reality in America. When an Amazon delivery drone crashed during a test last year and started a brush fire, it was another setback for the company's stumbling drone ambitions.
TECHNOLOGY
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
424K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy