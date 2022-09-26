ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashe Post & Times

SkyLine annual membership meeting scheduled; Customer Appreciation Day set for Sept. 30

By Staff report
Ashe Post & Times
Ashe Post & Times
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gDJZz_0iAelrRX00

WEST JEFFERSON — SkyLine Membership Corporation’s 66th Annual Membership Meeting will be held on Tuesday morning, Oct. 4, and again this year members will have one of two options to participate.

The 2022 Annual Meeting will be conducted at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, at SkyLine’s Annex facility near the corporate campus and will comprise a brief business session with reports from officers, election of directors, video presentation of scholarship winners and the announcement of door prizes. Safety protocols will be observed, including socially-distanced seating, and masks will be available.

To fulfill the requirements in establishing a quorum to proceed with the meeting and member participation in the election of directors, members may register early for the meeting by visiting their local SkyLine Customer Center the week of Sept. 26 and receive related information, including the agenda, official ballot for the election of directors and the Annual Meeting Report. A voting station will be set up at each Customer Center location, where members may cast their ballots and drop them in secure ballot boxes. A video recording of the business session will be aired on SkyZhone Channels 1 and 1001 at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 6 and again at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8. The business session also will be posted to SkyLine’s website (www.skybest.com/AnnualMeeting) on Oct. 6.

Same-day registration for the meeting is scheduled from 9-9:45 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, at SkyLine’s Annex, located at 1056 N.C. Highway 194 North, in West Jefferson.

The following SkyLine directors have been nominated for election to the board for a three-year term: R.C. Mitchell (Alleghany County); D.C. Smith (Avery County); and Kenneth McQueen (Johnson County).

All members who register in advance or on the day of the meeting will receive a $15 bill credit as the member gift, a $10 voucher toward the purchase of a meal at any one of the designated restaurants in the co-op’s service area and will be entered into a drawing for one of six door prizes. Prizes will be announced at the close of the business session on Oct. 4, and members do not have to be present to win.

Annual Meeting early registration will be conducted from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at all SkyLine Customer Service Centers, beginning Monday, Sept. 26 through Friday, Sept. 30. The five locations and their physical addresses are:

Alleghany County — 199 Grayson Street, Sparta, 28675;

Ashe County — West Jefferson Smart Home 1060 Mount Jefferson Road, West Jefferson, 28694;

Ashe County — West Jefferson Call Center 1079 NC Hwy. 194 North, West Jefferson, 28694;

Avery County — 20 High Country Square, Hwy. 184, Banner Elk, 28604;

Watauga County — 217 Wilson Drive, Boone, 28607.

Additionally, early registration for SkyLine’s Johnson County members will be scheduled from 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, at Shady Rock School in Shady Valley, Tennessee.

In conjunction with National Cooperative Month in October, SkyLine/SkyBest also will host Customer Appreciation Day on Friday, Sept. 30, at all SkyLine Customer Centers, featuring appreciation items and take-out snacks while they last.

For more information, please contact your local SkyLine office at 118 or 1-800-759-2226.

Comments / 0

Related
ourstate.com

The Sonkers of Surry County

Mountain Moods series: In western North Carolina, there’s a place for everyone: artists and epicures, locals and visitors, explorers and kick-back-and-relaxers. Down in the valleys, high on the peaks, around every bend in the road, communities with identities all their own remind us that our mountains contain multitudes. Samantha...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
Mount Airy News

River lovers will have new access option

The scenic beauty of Surry County is hard to ignore. County Parks and Recreation Director Daniel White has said that the unique location of Surry County and its proximity to four rivers makes the community an ideal place to live and enjoy nature. A change is in the works that...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
cityoflenoir.com

Wood, Fire, Smoke Festival coming to Downtown Lenoir

If you like barbecue, artisan crafts, steel creations and fall weather, you're going to love the Wood, Fire, Smoke Festival in Downtown Lenoir, North Carolina. The Wood, Fire, Smoke Festival is happening from 10:00 am to 7:00 pm Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in the lots between Hog Waller Stage and the Golden Cardinal Gallery (old William's Produce building) in Downtown Lenoir. Church Street and Boundary Street will be closed to vehicle traffic.
LENOIR, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Appreciation Day#Skyline Customer Center#Skyzhone Channels
ourdavie.com

Wanna catch a flounder? Better hurry up

As October looms over the horizon, the end of September offers sportsmen in North Carolina a full plate. The statewide archery season for deer has been underway for nine days, and plenty of hunters have been taking advantage. I’ve got a buddy facing back surgery next week and three months of inactivity; he’s killed six whitetails already, knowing he needed to fill his freezer as soon as possible.
YADKIN COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Up, up and away: Carolina BalloonFest set to take flight

STATESVILLE, N.C. — Following a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic, the 47th Carolina BalloonFest is set to take flight Oct. 14-16 in Statesville. In addition to the dozens of hot air balloons that will decorate the skies of Iredell County throughout the weekend, there will be live music, a wine and craft beer garden featuring North Carolina brewers and vintners, and family-friendly activities.
STATESVILLE, NC
Garden & Gun

Boone, North Carolina: A Hippie Town with a (Serious) Football Problem

It’s hard to come to Boone and not be told you are in God’s country. It’s harder still not to leave believing it. Especially if it happens to be a fall Saturday when the leaves are changing and the air is crisping and—most especially—when the Mountaineers are playing football.
BOONE, NC
WXII 12

Trooper involved in Yadkin crash

YADKIN, N.C. — A state trooper was involved in a crash in Yadkin County on Wednesday morning. It happened around 7:30 p.m. on Highway 421 near exit 21 in Hamptonville. Highway Patrol said a trooper driving south hit a vehicle from behind. The trooper's vehicle ended up on the...
YADKIN COUNTY, NC
my40.tv

2 dead at scene in vehicle crash involving 7 people in Marion, officials say

MARION, N.C. (WLOS) — A two-vehicle crash resulted in the death of two people Sunday evening, Sept. 25, in Marion, McDowell County officials said. On Sunday at 5:17 p.m., two cars collided on Highway 70 in Marion near Old Highway 10, in the 1600 block of East Court Street, a spokesperson for the Marion Police Department said.
MARION, NC
WCNC

Charges pending for teen following fatal Caldwell County crash

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — One man died after investigators say a teen driver caused a crash on Monday. According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety (NC DPS), the crash occurred on Monday around 1:25 p.m. near the intersection of Adako Road and Brown Mountain Beach Road in Caldwell County. Authorities were called to the scene of a two-car crash between a Toyota Tacoma and a Honda Civic.
CALDWELL COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Teen Driver Could Face Charges in Caldwell County Accident

LENOIR, N.C. — Troopers are investigating a deadly accident in Caldwell County. The crash happened on Adako Road near Brown Mountain Beach Road around 1:25 p.m. on Monday. According to law enforcement, a 2009 Honda Civic was traveling south on Adako Road, crossed the center line, and collided with a 2002 Toyota Tacoma headed northbound.
CALDWELL COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

3 Triad inmates serving prison time for rape to be granted parole

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – Three men from the Piedmont Triad serving long prison sentences for various sex crimes are about to be released on parole. John Alford of Forsyth County, James Allen of Guilford County and Anthony Taylor of Wilkes County will be released by the North Carolina Post-Release Supervision and Parole Commission, the latest […]
WILKES COUNTY, NC
wspa.com

McDowell Co. man charged with meth trafficking

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A North Cove Township man was charged with trafficking meth and other drug-related charges, the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said. James Marvin McKinney, 33, was arrested after an August 31 search warrant was executed at his residence. McKinney was charged with:. Trafficking in...
MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC
Ashe Post & Times

Ashe Post & Times

West Jefferson, NC
399
Followers
1K+
Post
39K+
Views
ABOUT

The Ashe Post & Times is an award-winning weekly publication that serves Ashe County, as well as the surrounding communities of the Western North Carolina High Country. The newspaper was formed by joining the resources of Ashe Mountain Times and the Jefferson Post on Dec. 1, 2017.

 https://www.ashepostandtimes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy