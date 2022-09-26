ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale, AZ

Brown: Yes on DAA is an investment in our Scottsdale neighborhoods

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mUKOp_0iAellOP00

Old guys have a tendency to talk about the past. I could talk about being a PTA president or serving on the SUSD Governing Board or serving on the Scottsdale Human Services Commission or even talking about working almost 13 years at churches, but what’s the point. Let’s talk about the future.

The future of Scottsdale Unified School District and the future of healthy neighborhoods lies within our communities.

Public safety, like police and fire, regularly-maintained roads, good water and electricity make neighborhoods desirable and sustainable. But I think one thing stands out: schools. A great school brings in young families. Young families create the future, which correlates with higher property values.

We are very lucky in Scottsdale. It’s a wonderful place to retire, a promising place to start or maintain a career and tremendous place to raise your kids.

But kids and parents need schools to perform at a high level and that requires funding, just like the other elements of healthy neighborhoods.

Our city provides funding for roads and water maintenance. SRP and APS take care of electricity. But for more than a dozen years, the state’s funding formula for schools has not covered the cost of public education. That means every few years, groups like Yes To Children need to ask the residents of Scottsdale for additional financial help, sometimes for things like buses or even a new school.

Our DAA (District Additional Assistance) will be on the ballot on Nov. 8 asking for help to pay for playground equipment, desks and chairs, musical instruments or art supplies, STEAM and science resources and even library resources.

These items are essential to create a productive and creative environment for young people to learn and excel. I would also emphasize that this environment enhances communities where people of all ages live.

I need to ask our retired brethren to remember when they sent their children to school and now their grandchildren. We all benefit from healthy sustainable neighborhoods. Please vote yes for the SUSD DAA on Nov. 8. Thanks for the help in the past and thank you for your help for our future.

Comments / 1

Related
AZFamily

East Valley communities urge residents not to overseed their lawns

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Scottsdale, like Mesa, has urged residents not to overseed this year. It’s part of a growing trend of Valley communities asking families to be more mindful of the water supply. Overseeding is adding grass seeds to a lawn during the fall, typically ryegrass, so...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
santansun.com

Chandler takes a step toward backyard chickens OK

Rene Lopez’s time on the Chandler City Council is winding down and he’s hoping to cross off at least one more item on his “to do” list before his term ends in January. He wants Chandler residents to have the same right as nearly every other city in the Valley to raise chicken hens in their backyards. It appears a divided Council will do that by the end of this year.
CHANDLER, AZ
azbigmedia.com

5 Metro Phoenix hot spots for real estate development

Remember Bachman-Turner Overdrive’s 1983 hit “You Ain’t Seen Nothin’ Yet?” You ain’t seen nothin’ yet. B-b-b-baby, you just ain’t seen n-n-nothin’ yet? It’s one of those catchy, unforgettable lyrics you can’t shake. And, it’s a perfect musical representation of the growth happening throughout Metro Phoenix, especially when it comes to hot spots for real estate development. Just when you think you might have seen all there is to see in development expansion and innovation, the Valley seems to unveil a new surprise.
MESA, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Elections
Scottsdale, AZ
Elections
Scottsdale, AZ
Government
City
Scottsdale, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
luxury-houses.net

This $11.5 Million Remarkable 12,000 SF Home in Scottsdale is Truly An Arizona Entertainers Dream with Perfection Inside and Out

The Home in Scottsdale, an elegant Spanish Colonial Estate with unsurpassed sweeping valley views in the prestigious Upper Canyon neighborhood of Silverleaf offering multiple outdoor living areas is now available for sale. This home located at 11021 E Whistling Wind Way Unit 1801, Scottsdale, Arizona offers 4 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 12,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Lisa Westcott (Phone: 480-229-3455) at Silverleaf Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Scottsdale.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Abrazo Health to soon begin construction on 27-acre campus in Buckeye

BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- More health care options are coming to the West Valley. Abrazo Health has released renderings for the medical building that is planning to construct during its first phase of development in the coming months. “Abrazo has cared for the West Valley’s health needs for nearly...
BUCKEYE, AZ
East Valley Tribune

City planners fight medical park rezone

City of Mesa planning staff issued a rare “denial” recommendation for a rezoning case that went before the Planning and Zoning Board this month, arguing that vacant land in the Arizona Health and Technology Park just south of State Route 60 at Baseline and Recker roads should remain zoned for a medical campus.
MESA, AZ
azbigmedia.com

11 best neighborhoods in Phoenix for housing investments

Since making Arizona their preferred location in recent years, investors of all skill and monetary levels are finding the state’s real estate market to be a fantastic investment decision. Investors have a wide variety of properties to choose from, and the region also boasts a burgeoning population, a booming tourism industry, first-rate amenities, construction of major industrial and commercial centers, and reasonably priced housing. But what are the best neighborhoods in Phoenix for real estate investments?
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Daa#Investment#Election Local#Pta#The Susd Governing Board#Srp#Aps
santansun.com

CUSD parent alarmed by book her son found in school library

Chandler parent Charlotte Lawrence said her 11-year-old son handed her a book he found at his school library and said, ‘Mom, I don’t know if this is appropriate for me.’. “So I took the book, read it myself, and then told my son not to read it,” Lawrence said.
CHANDLER, AZ
Axios

Glendale plans for development near Cardinals' stadium

The Glendale City Council rezoned 188 acres of land along Loop 101 for high-density residential development, which it hopes will help achieve its goal of building up the area around Westgate and State Farm Stadium. What's happening: The land designated for a mixed-use development by the city as "Vision 2"...
GLENDALE, AZ
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in Scottsdale, AZ

Scottsdale, Arizona is a picturesque desert community east of Phoenix. The city contains a vast array of fine dining experiences ranging from seafood to Italian, from vegetarian to Mexican, and everything in-between. I have compiled the following list through online customer reviews and articles about each particular restaurant. I paid...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
East Valley Tribune

$80M farm sale heralds new epicenter of growth

The Arizona Dairy Co. earlier this month sold its last 270 acres in Mesa on the southwest corner of Sossaman and Elliot roads for $80 million, paving the way for a mammoth manufacturing campus projected by the new owner. Shopoff Realty Investments said in a news release after the sale...
MESA, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
KTAR.com

Katie Hobbs, Kari Lake set to participate in town hall event next week

PHOENIX – Democrat Katie Hobbs and Republican Kari Lake won’t be debating anytime soon, but Arizona’s gubernatorial candidates are both scheduled to participate in a forum next week in Phoenix. The U.S. Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is hosting an Arizona governor’s race town hall at 6 p.m....
PHOENIX, AZ
scottsdale.org

City pulled into neighborhood spat over house

A legal battle among neighbors over the construction of a two-story house in the Peaceful Valley neighborhood has drawn the City of Scottsdale into the middle of the fight in Maricopa County Superior Court. Local attorney Rylan Stewart wants to build a two-story home and even got the building permits...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
InMaricopa

Surf Park in Arizona gets Planning and Zoning Approval

A major tourism attraction proposed for Maricopa that could bring a new type of visitor to the city took its first steps toward becoming a reality Monday night. The PHX Surf planned area development — including its development land-use plan, permitted uses and development standards — unanimously was approved by the Planning & Zoning Commission. The PHX Surf project is proposed as a surf and water park with on-site hospitality, retail, restaurant and outdoor entertainment center.
MARICOPA, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Gilbert man in war with golf course over damage

Superstition Springs resident Roy Grinnell, who lives on a golf course property, has a David-and-Goliath fight on his hands over his backyard fence. The four-year resident and Arcis Golf, which manages Superstition Springs Golf Club, are scheduled to appear in court Oct. 5 over the damage he said the course’s sprinklers have caused his wrought iron fence.
AZFamily

Pick-up days to change for City of Phoenix’s bulk trash program

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Just days before the City of Phoenix is set to launch an adjustment to its collection days, and the city’s Public Works Department said it’s adjusting days again, this time for its bulk trash customers as it continues to struggle with staffing. Earlier this...
PHOENIX, AZ
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
7K+
Followers
15K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy