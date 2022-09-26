Read full article on original website
Bills Reportedly Signing Former All-Pro Defensive Back
The Buffalo Bills have reportedly signed former All-Pro defensive back Xavier Rhodes, per NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo. Rhodes will help provide some much-needed veteran depth on an injury-ridden Buffalo secondary. He'll also reunite with Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier, his former head coach with the Minnesota Vikings in 2013.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Bills' Concerning Injury News
It's not just the Buffalo Bills' defense that is dealing with injuries. The offense is banged up as well. Head coach Sean McDermott just gave a rundown on his team's offensive health, and it's not pretty. Via ESPN's Alaina Getzenberg, McDermott said offensive lineman Tommy Doyle is out for the season with a torn ACL and another offensive lineman, Ryan Bates, is in concussion protocol.
Buffalo Bills: 4 takeaways from loss in Week 3 vs. Dolphins
The depleted Buffalo Bills faltered late in their game against the Miami Dolphins and absorbed their first loss of the season, 21-19, at the Hard Rock Stadium. Here are some critical takeaways from their Week 3 loss. During this game, two things were clear. Buffalo’s offense can be stopped, and...
Bills Player Reportedly Broke His Hand During Sunday's Loss
One of the Buffalo Bills' defensive starters reportedly broke his hand in Sunday's loss to the Miami Dolphins. Rookie Christian Benford exited the game with a hand injury and was deemed questionable to return. On Monday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport tweeted that Benford fractured his hand. A sixth-round draft pick...
Bills snag former All Pro in move Josh Allen will love
With their secondary looking like an infirmary at the moment, the Buffalo Bills have decided to make a move to shore up the group ahead of Week 4’s game on the road against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, the Bills are in the process of inking three-time All Pro cornerback Xavier Rhodes to a deal.
After Week 3 of NFL season, supercomputer sees teams closing gap to Bills in AFC
Did you get a chance to watch the NFL Red Zone on Sunday for the 1 p.m. EDT kickoffs?. If you did, what you saw was chaos, comebacks all over the shop, and some dominant showings by some of the National Football League’s new elite teams. I saw new...
Best photos from Dolphins' hard-fought win over Bills
The Miami Dolphins pulled out an impressive win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday despite both teams dealing with injuries. Throughout the Week 3 contest, Josh Allen and company were able to move the ball up and down the field as much as they wanted, but Miami’s defense stiffened up when it came to along them to enter the end zone. Buffalo’s offense totaled just under 500 yards, but their drives only resulted in points three times.
Composite NFL Power Rankings: Bills Lose, Stay No. 1
GREEN BAY, Wis. – It’s been a wild three weeks of the NFL season. That shows up in our Composite NFL Power Rankings. The Composite is made up of Packer Central’s power rankings along with those of seven national media outlets. In those eight polls, the Miami Dolphins were No. 1 in three, the Philadelphia Eagles were No. 1 in three and the Buffalo Bills were No. 1 in two. But the Bills kept their overall No. 1 spot for a fourth consecutive week, even after losing at Miami on Sunday.
Buffalo Bills sign veteran former Florida State defensive back
The former Seminole will look to make an impact among a beat-up Buffalo secondary.
Dane Jackson Returns To Practice For The Buffalo Bills
It's a huge understatement to say that the Bills are struggling with injuries lately. But they did have a glimmer of hope today. Dane Jackson filled in nicely after the departure of Bills cornerback Levi Wallace for the first game and a half of the Bills season. Unfortunately, that nice start was halted by an injury just before halftime as the Bills took on the Titans on Monday night football.
With slew of injuries, Lions attempt to game plan for Seahawks
The Detroit Lions have struggled to put in a game plan for Sunday’s game against the visiting Seattle Seahawks. That’s
What Micah Hyde’s loss means for the Buffalo Bills on their mission to Super Bowl LVII
Despite a dominant performance by the Buffalo Bills last Monday night against the Tennessee Titans, the team suffered significant losses in their secondary. The losses in question were All-Pro safety Micah Hyde and starting corner Dane Jackson, who both suffered serious neck injuries. Already down with All-Pro corner Tre’Davious White, Buffalo is certainly looking thin in their defensive backfield.
Could the Bills' Ed Oliver's ankle been re-injured?
Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver has missed time due to an ankle injury. There is a suggestion that Oliver’s ankle was either re-injured or worse than previously thought. According to Bills blogger and physical therapist known as “Banged Up Bills” on Twitter, Oliver gave a worthwhile glimpse on...
Jets rookie wideout Garrett Wilson 'excited' for QB Zach Wilson's return
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson suffered a knee injury during the preseason, forcing him to miss the start of the 2022 regular season. Heading toward a Week 4 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers, it appears Wilson is inching closer to returning to the field. On Wednesday, Jets head coach...
Buffalo Bills begin preparing for Baltimore Ravens
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — As the Buffalo Bills (2-1) start full scale preparations for Sunday's game at Baltimore (2-1) the injury report remains long, but several key players will be limited in practice and could possibly return this weekend:. Limited:. S Jordan Poyer (foot), DT Ed Oliver (ankle), C...
Ravens Announce Major Addition Before Big Game vs. Bills
The Baltimore Ravens are set to have one of their recently signed players suit up on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills. Jason Pierre-Paul, who signed with the Ravens earlier this week, is officially practicing with his new teammates. The team released a video to their Twitter account on Wednesday afternoon to show how he's doing.
