BCCC to dedicate Rev. Dr. Robert Cayton Memorial Board Room

WASHINGTON, N.C. — Beaufort County Community College (BCCC) will dedicate its board room in memory of Reverend Dr. Robert Cayton on October 12 at 2:00 p.m.

The public is invited to attend. The ceremony will be on BCCC’s campus in the Boyette Conference Center adjacent to the board room. The naming acknowledges Cayton’s dedication to the college as an enduring chair of its board of trustees and donor to its foundation. The Reverend Dr. Robert Cayton Memorial Board Room is used by the BCCC Board of Trustees, the BCCC Foundation Board of Directors, as well as for other important meetings and presentations for the college.

Rev. Robert Cayton was in the ministry for almost 51 years, serving as the Pastor of Concord Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Pamlico County. He was a member to the General Board of the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in the United States and Canada, representing North Carolina.

He served as Chair of the Beaufort County Community College Board of Trustees from 2018 until his death in May of 2022. His most recent appointment to the Board of Trustees began in 2016, but he first joined the board in 1991. He also served as a trustee for Barton College, and on commissions addressing agriculture, transportation, rural health issues, and economic development. Starting in 2004, he served on the Beaufort County Health Department Board and the Beaufort County Water Board. He was a Beaufort County Commissioner from 2003-2012. He served as the vice president of the Highway 17 Association Board and president of the Southern Albemarle Association.

In 2021, Rev. Cayton and his brothers Darrell and Carl started the Robert Browning & Rowena Hollowell Cayton Scholarship through the BCCC Foundation to commemorate their parents’ agricultural roots and to help educate the next generation of farmers.

“Rev. Robert Cayton was one of the finest men I’ve ever known,” said Dr. Dave Loope, BCCC President. “He was absolutely committed to the mission of Beaufort County Community College and to breaking the cycle of poverty in Eastern North Carolina. There is no doubt among our trustees that we should name our board room–the location where we all learned to appreciate his outstanding leadership qualities–for Rev. Cayton.”

“Dr. Cayton was one of the most selfless and dedicated servant leaders that I have had the honor to know,” said Col. Kathy Simpson, the current Chair of the BCCC Board of Trustees. “His quick wit and calm demeanor enabled him to conduct meetings better than anyone I have ever seen. The college and the whole county have lost an advocate and champion, and I have lost a mentor and friend. I miss him terribly.”

For questions regarding contributions and naming opportunities through the BCCC Foundation, contact Serena Sullivan, VP of Institutional Advancement, at serena.sullivan@beaufortccc.edu or 252-940-6326.

