Our Cherry Hill community is being asked to vote on the bond referendum in October to rehabilitate and repair our schools. The scope of work cannot be emphasized enough. HVAC, roofs, asbestos removal, plumbing and the list goes on and on. This is a no-frills bond! Nineteen schools that are mostly over 50 years old, need multiple repairs. We are never going to recover money from the state due to severe underfunding. We are never going to have a sponsor who will give or donate, the millions needed to rehabilitate our schools. What we do have, is the opportunity to have the state contribute 35 percent when the bond passes.

CHERRY HILL, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO