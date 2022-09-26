ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden County, NJ

CBS Philly

Sinister Mopar to host car show with a cause at Clementon Lake Park in South Jersey

CLEMENTON, N.J. (CBS) -- On Saturday, car lovers from around the Philly region will converge on Clementon Lake Park for a car show with a cause. It doesn't take much to get the members of Sinister Mopar revved up about their car club.  "I love it man! I got some ground effects," Christopher Allen, a Sinister Mopar member, said.  "Some kids really like hearing engines rev. A lot of the kids really like the lights," Frank Santiago, another Sinister Mopar member, said. "We're blessed to have beautiful cars like this, so giving back to the community is the number one priority for...
The Cherry Hill Sun

COVID cases increase in Camden County

The Camden County Department of Health is announcing 883 new positive cases of COVID-19 and two new COVID-related deaths which occurred Tuesday, Sept. 20 and Monday, Sept. 26. Additionally, there were 196 cases detected through antigen testing, bringing the total number of cases 1,079. The aggregate number of confirmed positive cases in Camden County to 125,706 and 1,705 total fatalities.
BUCKSCO.Today

Morrisville Supermarket Celebrates Community With Food Samples, Fun Activities

In celebration of the communities that shop in their stores, a popular supermarket chain will be hosting events this week. GIANT will be hosting a series of Community Celebrations at their stores this month, with their next one being held in Bucks County this Wednesday. The celebrations are to mark Hispanic Heritage month, where the chain will celebrate their customers and employees that make them a part of the community.
midjersey.news

September 27, 2022

Winnifred Olosunde, 66, and Taiwo “Peter” Olosunde, 55, both of Ewing, NJ, were each charged with one count of third-degree insurance fraud, nine counts of third-degree failure to file personal and employer tax returns, and nine counts of third-degree failure to pay personal and employer taxes, in connection with their business Two Enterprise, Inc. (Two Enterprise), which was also named as a defendant.
trentondaily.com

Trenton Community Street Teams: A Path to Coordinated Public Safety

Trenton Community Street Teams (TCST) has been hard at work engaging with community leaders, doing community service, and providing information to Trenton residents across the city. Started earlier this year, TCST was created in response to the uptick in violent crime in recent years and throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. It...
njbmagazine.com

NJBPU Launches ‘Whole House’ Pilot Program in Trenton

The New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (NJBPU) has launched the ‘Whole House’ pilot program designed to address health and safety issues in residences in low-income communities in Trenton. New Jersey is the first state in the nation to implement such a program. ‘Whole House’ refers to a...
Phillymag.com

Just Listed: Vince Fumo’s Mansion in Spring Garden

This Gilded Age grand dame looks like a million bucks and sells for about four times that. But think of all the money you could raise hosting events here. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Are you one of...
NBC Philadelphia

Man Stabbed to Death in Atlantic City Casino Hotel Room

First responders found a New Jersey man stabbed to death inside a hotel room at the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City last week. On Tuesday, the Office of the Atlantic County Prosecutor announced murder charges against Philadelphia's Andrew James Osborne in the Sept. 23, 2022, stabbing death of Egg Harbor Township's Brian Wilkinson.
The Cherry Hill Sun

Letter to the Editor: Anne Einhorn

Our Cherry Hill community is being asked to vote on the bond referendum in October to rehabilitate and repair our schools. The scope of work cannot be emphasized enough. HVAC, roofs, asbestos removal, plumbing and the list goes on and on. This is a no-frills bond! Nineteen schools that are mostly over 50 years old, need multiple repairs. We are never going to recover money from the state due to severe underfunding. We are never going to have a sponsor who will give or donate, the millions needed to rehabilitate our schools. What we do have, is the opportunity to have the state contribute 35 percent when the bond passes.
