Sinister Mopar to host car show with a cause at Clementon Lake Park in South Jersey
CLEMENTON, N.J. (CBS) -- On Saturday, car lovers from around the Philly region will converge on Clementon Lake Park for a car show with a cause. It doesn't take much to get the members of Sinister Mopar revved up about their car club. "I love it man! I got some ground effects," Christopher Allen, a Sinister Mopar member, said. "Some kids really like hearing engines rev. A lot of the kids really like the lights," Frank Santiago, another Sinister Mopar member, said. "We're blessed to have beautiful cars like this, so giving back to the community is the number one priority for...
COVID cases increase in Camden County
The Camden County Department of Health is announcing 883 new positive cases of COVID-19 and two new COVID-related deaths which occurred Tuesday, Sept. 20 and Monday, Sept. 26. Additionally, there were 196 cases detected through antigen testing, bringing the total number of cases 1,079. The aggregate number of confirmed positive cases in Camden County to 125,706 and 1,705 total fatalities.
Morrisville Supermarket Celebrates Community With Food Samples, Fun Activities
In celebration of the communities that shop in their stores, a popular supermarket chain will be hosting events this week. GIANT will be hosting a series of Community Celebrations at their stores this month, with their next one being held in Bucks County this Wednesday. The celebrations are to mark Hispanic Heritage month, where the chain will celebrate their customers and employees that make them a part of the community.
Residents Report Unexplained Shaking Around Galloway, Egg Harbor Twps., NJ
Several people in the eastern portion of Atlantic County reported feeling the ground shake Tuesday afternoon. The event happened just after 1 PM based on posts on social media posts. Officially, no earthquakes were reported by the U.S. Geological Survey. In fact, the nearest earthquake today was earlier this morning...
midjersey.news
September 27, 2022
Winnifred Olosunde, 66, and Taiwo “Peter” Olosunde, 55, both of Ewing, NJ, were each charged with one count of third-degree insurance fraud, nine counts of third-degree failure to file personal and employer tax returns, and nine counts of third-degree failure to pay personal and employer taxes, in connection with their business Two Enterprise, Inc. (Two Enterprise), which was also named as a defendant.
Toxic pile looming over N.J. city starting to be removed as lawsuit remains ongoing
Roy Jones, a Camden environmental advocate, says residents have waited for years for a massive toxic pile in the city’s Bergen Square neighborhood to be completely cleaned up. While that didn’t happen Monday afternoon, local and state leaders got one step closer when they cut the locks off the...
trentondaily.com
Trenton Community Street Teams: A Path to Coordinated Public Safety
Trenton Community Street Teams (TCST) has been hard at work engaging with community leaders, doing community service, and providing information to Trenton residents across the city. Started earlier this year, TCST was created in response to the uptick in violent crime in recent years and throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. It...
6th Legislative District blood drive to take place Oct. 7
As part of the ongoing commitment to community service, the 6th Legislative District has partnered with the American Red Cross and the JCC to host a blood drive on Friday, Oct. 7 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the JCC in Cherry Hill. - Advertisement - Visithttps://rcblood.org/3dQcMBi to register.
Historic Blackwood NJ Bank Undergoing Creative Transformation
The old Blackwood National Bank in Gloucester Township is undergoing renovation inside and out and will be transformed into a creative community space. This building is kind of a local artifact, and has been around since 1911!. It hasn't been a bank for quite some time, but a few different...
Philadelphia Man Admits Role in Salem County, NJ, Armed Bank Robbery
A man from Philadelphia has admitted serving as a get-away driver for two Pennsylvania men who robbed a bank in Carneys Point during the summer of 2018. 43-year-old Kenneth S. Thompson pleaded guilty in Camden federal court on Tuesday to an indictment charging him with bank robbery. U.S. Attorney Philip...
wrnjradio.com
Gov. Murphy dedicates New Jersey Department of Health Building in honor of Commissioner Judith M. Persichilli
TRENTON, NJ (Mercer County) – Governor Phil Murphy Wednesday joined state officials, public employees, and health care professionals in a ceremony to dedicate the New Jersey Department of Health’s office building in Trenton as the “Judith M. Persichilli Building.”. Governor Murphy unveiled the new name following his...
Cherry Hill Public Schools to host bond info session
Are you a resident of Cherry Hill? Come get important information about the upcoming bond referendum on Sunday, Oct. 2 at 10 a.m. Members of the Cherry Hill Public Schools Administration and the board of education will be at Temple Beth Sholom, 1901 Kresson Rd, Cherry Hill, to answer any questions.
njbmagazine.com
NJBPU Launches ‘Whole House’ Pilot Program in Trenton
The New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (NJBPU) has launched the ‘Whole House’ pilot program designed to address health and safety issues in residences in low-income communities in Trenton. New Jersey is the first state in the nation to implement such a program. ‘Whole House’ refers to a...
2 parents, 2 teens arrested after brawl at Trenton, NJ high school
TRENTON — Five people including two teens where charged when they returned to a Trenton high school to retaliate for a school fight involving students on Monday, police said. Adults went to the 9th Grade Academy on Perry Street Tuesday and were let into the building by students despite...
Phillymag.com
Just Listed: Vince Fumo’s Mansion in Spring Garden
This Gilded Age grand dame looks like a million bucks and sells for about four times that. But think of all the money you could raise hosting events here. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Are you one of...
NBC Philadelphia
Man Stabbed to Death in Atlantic City Casino Hotel Room
First responders found a New Jersey man stabbed to death inside a hotel room at the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City last week. On Tuesday, the Office of the Atlantic County Prosecutor announced murder charges against Philadelphia's Andrew James Osborne in the Sept. 23, 2022, stabbing death of Egg Harbor Township's Brian Wilkinson.
Prosecutor: Suspect Charged In Atlantic City, NJ Casino Murder
Atlantic County Prosecutor Will Reynolds has announced the arrest of a Philadelphia man in the murder of an Ocean Resorts Casino guest. On September 23, 2022, at approximately 1:30 p.m., the Atlantic City Police Department responded to a casino hotel room call. Brian Wilkinson, 47, from Egg Harbor Township, New...
Letter to the Editor: Anne Einhorn
Our Cherry Hill community is being asked to vote on the bond referendum in October to rehabilitate and repair our schools. The scope of work cannot be emphasized enough. HVAC, roofs, asbestos removal, plumbing and the list goes on and on. This is a no-frills bond! Nineteen schools that are mostly over 50 years old, need multiple repairs. We are never going to recover money from the state due to severe underfunding. We are never going to have a sponsor who will give or donate, the millions needed to rehabilitate our schools. What we do have, is the opportunity to have the state contribute 35 percent when the bond passes.
Massive junkyard fire sends black plume of smoke into Philadelphia sky
Crews worked all night to put out the hot spots of a massive junkyard fire in the Hunting Park section of Philadelphia.
Phillymag.com
This Philly Wawa Now Closes for an Hour Each Afternoon to Avoid Students
And it's literally across the street from the local police station. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. The Philadelphia Police Department now says that the teens caught on video ransacking a Wawa store on Roosevelt Boulevard...
The Cherry Hill Sun
Cherry Hill, NJ
