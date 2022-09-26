Read full article on original website
Four die in head-on crash on U.S. 61 in Issaquena County
ISSAQUENA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Two adults and two teenagers died in a head-on crash that happened on U.S. 61 in Issaquena County on Saturday, September 24. Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) said a Honda Accord occupied by driver Thomas Williams Jr., 39, of Jackson, and passenger Thomas K. Williams, 17, was traveling […]
At least 8 killed in 6 weekend crashes in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. — Multiple people were killed in separate crashes over the weekend. The Mississippi Highway Patrol was called about 8 p.m. Sunday to Highway 184 in Franklin County, where a 2015 Kia Sorrento hit 62-year-old James Jenkins, of Fayette. Jenkins was pronounced dead at the scene. MHP officials...
Victims identified in late-night wreck on U.S. 61
The Mississippi Highway Patrol has identified the four people killed in a head-on collision on U.S. 61 North at the Issaquena-Warren County line. At approximately 11:50 p.m. Saturday, MHP responded to the fatal crash near Valley Park in Issaquena County. A Honda Accord driven by 39-year-old Thomas Williams Jr., of Jackson, traveled south on Highway 61 and collided head-on with a northbound Nissan Altima driven by 43-year-old Kamille H. Smith of Cleveland. Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene.
Warren County Coroner confirms fatalities in wreck on U.S. 61 North
The Warren County Coroner’s Office has confirmed that four individuals were killed in a two-car wreck on U.S. 61 North late Saturday night. Deputy Warren County Coroner Kelda Bailess confirmed two fatalities from each vehicle involved in the accident. There were no other vehicle occupants. The Warren County Sheriff’s...
At least 6 killed in 4 crashes in the state
JACKSON, Miss. — Multiple people were killed in separate crashes over the weekend. The Mississippi Highway Patrol said Kiara Shannon, 29, of Hazlehurst, was driving on Highway 28 just after 8 a.m. Sunday, when the car ran off the road, overturned, and she was ejected. Shannon died from her...
Man arrested for shooting outside Yazoo City post office
YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – Yazoo City police arrested a man who has been on the run for several months. Fernando Weekly was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and parole violation after officers found him at a home on Mollett Road in Benton. Yazoo City Police Chief Kenny Hampton said Weekly had been on […]
Pedestrian killed in crash on Highway 184 in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) is investigating after a pedestrian was killed. The incident happened just before 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 25 on Highway 184 in Franklin County. Troopers said a 2015 Kia Sorrento, driven by Teresa Williams, 51, of Meadville, was traveling east on the highway when the […]
Man arrested for murdering girlfriend in Yazoo City
YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman was murdered by her boyfriend on Saturday around midnight in Yazoo City. According to the Yazoo City Police Department, police were called out to Windsor Court Apartments. When officers arrived, 33-year-old Margaret Harris was unresponsive, her boyfriend, 23-year-old Levontaye Ellington, along with her...
21-year-old Mississippi woman killed in head-on collision
A 21-year-old Mississippi woman was killed in a head-on collision Tuesday. Emergency crews used the Jaws of Life in an attempt to rescue the woman, later identified as Skylar Cassie Beliew, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Beliew’s vehicle reportedly collided with a pickup truck before 4 p.m. Tuesday...
Manhunt for suspect who shot a man, cut off ankle monitor in Yazoo City results in arrest
YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WLBT) - After searching for a suspect who shot a man in an SUV in Yazoo City on May 17, The Yazoo City Police Department apprehended the suspect on Wednesday morning. Fernando Weekly, who was on parole with an ankle monitor during the time of the shooting,...
