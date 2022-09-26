ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, MS

WJTV 12

Four die in head-on crash on U.S. 61 in Issaquena County

ISSAQUENA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Two adults and two teenagers died in a head-on crash that happened on U.S. 61 in Issaquena County on Saturday, September 24. Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) said a Honda Accord occupied by driver Thomas Williams Jr., 39, of Jackson, and passenger Thomas K. Williams, 17, was traveling […]
ISSAQUENA COUNTY, MS
WAPT

At least 8 killed in 6 weekend crashes in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. — Multiple people were killed in separate crashes over the weekend. The Mississippi Highway Patrol was called about 8 p.m. Sunday to Highway 184 in Franklin County, where a 2015 Kia Sorrento hit 62-year-old James Jenkins, of Fayette. Jenkins was pronounced dead at the scene. MHP officials...
FAYETTE, MS
Vicksburg Post

Victims identified in late-night wreck on U.S. 61

The Mississippi Highway Patrol has identified the four people killed in a head-on collision on U.S. 61 North at the Issaquena-Warren County line. At approximately 11:50 p.m. Saturday, MHP responded to the fatal crash near Valley Park in Issaquena County. A Honda Accord driven by 39-year-old Thomas Williams Jr., of Jackson, traveled south on Highway 61 and collided head-on with a northbound Nissan Altima driven by 43-year-old Kamille H. Smith of Cleveland. Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene.
ISSAQUENA COUNTY, MS
Vicksburg Post

Warren County Coroner confirms fatalities in wreck on U.S. 61 North

The Warren County Coroner’s Office has confirmed that four individuals were killed in a two-car wreck on U.S. 61 North late Saturday night. Deputy Warren County Coroner Kelda Bailess confirmed two fatalities from each vehicle involved in the accident. There were no other vehicle occupants. The Warren County Sheriff’s...
WARREN COUNTY, MS
WAPT

At least 6 killed in 4 crashes in the state

JACKSON, Miss. — Multiple people were killed in separate crashes over the weekend. The Mississippi Highway Patrol said Kiara Shannon, 29, of Hazlehurst, was driving on Highway 28 just after 8 a.m. Sunday, when the car ran off the road, overturned, and she was ejected. Shannon died from her...
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Man arrested for shooting outside Yazoo City post office

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – Yazoo City police arrested a man who has been on the run for several months. Fernando Weekly was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and parole violation after officers found him at a home on Mollett Road in Benton. Yazoo City Police Chief Kenny Hampton said Weekly had been on […]
YAZOO CITY, MS
WJTV 12

Pedestrian killed in crash on Highway 184 in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) is investigating after a pedestrian was killed. The incident happened just before 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 25 on Highway 184 in Franklin County. Troopers said a 2015 Kia Sorrento, driven by Teresa Williams, 51, of Meadville, was traveling east on the highway when the […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Man arrested for murdering girlfriend in Yazoo City

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman was murdered by her boyfriend on Saturday around midnight in Yazoo City. According to the Yazoo City Police Department, police were called out to Windsor Court Apartments. When officers arrived, 33-year-old Margaret Harris was unresponsive, her boyfriend, 23-year-old Levontaye Ellington, along with her...
YAZOO CITY, MS
