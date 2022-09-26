09.25.2022 | 12:30 AM | RIALTO – On Sunday, September 25th, at about 12:30 AM, Rialto Fire and CHP were dispatched to a reported crash on the Westbound 10 Freeway, East of Cedar Ave, in the City of Rialto. CHP arrived at the scene and located two vehicles, one blocking lanes, and another overturned in the center divider. At least one female was transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries. A family with a young baby was involved in the crash but all three luckily were not injured. No other information was provided. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/

