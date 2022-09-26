ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hesperia, CA

mynewsla.com

Man Charged with Shooting Other Driver During Traffic Dispute on I-15

A 52-year-old motorist accused of shooting another driver during a road rage confrontation on Interstate 15 in Eastvale was charged Wednesday with attempted murder and other offenses. Carlos Leonardo Castro Martinez of Menifee was arrested and booked into the Robert Presley Jail in Riverside on Saturday following a California Highway...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
paininthepass.info

Fatal Roll-Over Crash Involving Two Vehicle Sunday Morning On Interstate 10 In Fontana

FONTANA, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A driver was killed who was involved in a rollover crash on Interstate 10 Sunday morning. California Highway Patrol, Victorville Fire Department, and San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to the traffic collision involving a red Infiniti G35 coupe with major damage after it rolled over, and a white F-250 pickup truck. The crash took place at about 3:15am September 25, 2022 on westbound I-10 just before the Sierra Avenue exit.
FONTANA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Murder suspect killed in shootout with police; Southbound I-15 shut down in Hesperia

A man wanted in connection with a murder in Fontana on Monday is dead after a shootout with police on Southbound Interstate 15 in Hesperia. Anthony John Graziano, 45, was accused of killing his wife during a domestic violence incident Monday morning in Fontana. An Amber Alert was issued after police said he fled with The post Murder suspect killed in shootout with police; Southbound I-15 shut down in Hesperia appeared first on KESQ.
HESPERIA, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Santa Monica man killed after attacking Rancho Cucamonga police officer

Santa Monica resident Marlon Bonds was killed by Rancho Cucamonga police on Sept. 24 after he drove his car into an officer and then approached him with a knife. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department at approximately 7:14 p.m., deputies with the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a Toyota Matrix, related to a retail theft in the 11800 block of Foothill Boulevard.
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
news3lv.com

Deputy-involved shooting shuts down I-15 near Victorville, California

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities are advising any commuters that the response to a deadly deputy-involved shooting has shut down Interstate 15 in California's Victor Valley area Tuesday. Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol alerted people about the closure, citing California Highway Patrol activity near Main Street in Hesperia, just...
VICTORVILLE, CA
onscene.tv

Female Injured In Violent Rollover Crash | Rialto

09.25.2022 | 12:30 AM | RIALTO – On Sunday, September 25th, at about 12:30 AM, Rialto Fire and CHP were dispatched to a reported crash on the Westbound 10 Freeway, East of Cedar Ave, in the City of Rialto. CHP arrived at the scene and located two vehicles, one blocking lanes, and another overturned in the center divider. At least one female was transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries. A family with a young baby was involved in the crash but all three luckily were not injured. No other information was provided. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
RIALTO, CA
menifee247.com

Multiple-vehicle accident shuts down Newport Road

Story updated at 8:30 p.m. with additional details. A section of Menifee’s major traffic route was closed at rush hour Tuesday after a multiple-vehicle accident with serious injuries, police said. Menifee Police Captain Dave Gutierrez said the accident at Newport Road and Berea Road about 3:05 p.m. involved three...
MENIFEE, CA
KTLA

Police catch over 800 illegal street racers in Orange County crackdown

Law enforcement cracked down on illegal street racing in Garden Grove, catching over 800 drivers during a month-long blitz. Garden Grove Police focused efforts on illegal racing and street takeovers, which have continually plagued the streets of Orange County and Southern California. Illegal street racing activity surged during the pandemic as fewer people were driving […]
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
zachnews.net

Lucerne Valley, CA: Homicide investigation underway after local man and another man from Hemet, California were shot and killed along Planet Road during the night last Saturday.

Source: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department (Information) Picture: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department (Courtesy) Lucerne Valley, California: A homicide investigation is underway by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department after a local man and another man from Hemet, California were shot and killed along Planet Road during the night on Saturday, September 24th, 2022.
LUCERNE VALLEY, CA
CBS LA

Bicyclist killed in Mar Vista after being struck by car

 A man was killed overnight after riding his bicycle into oncoming traffic in Mar Vista.The crash occurred around 12:30 a.m. in the area of Centinela and Mitchell avenues, where the vehicle was going southbound on Centinela and the bicyclist was headed north, according to Officer Rosario Cervantes of the Los Angeles Police Department's Media Relations Section.Paramedics rushed the victim to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries. Authorities said he was approximately 60 years old.The motorist stayed at the scene and cooperated with police.The name of the victim has not been released at this moment.
LOS ANGELES, CA

