vvng.com
Southbound 15 freeway in Hesperia closed for 24 hours due to fatal shooting investigation
UPDATE 9/28 — At 5:08 am, on Wednesday morning the southbound lanes of the I-15 were reopened. The Main Street on and off-ramps will remain shut down for the ongoing investigation. Motorists traveling on Summit Valley Road are reporting at least a one-hour delay. The backup on US Highway 395 begins at about Bear Valley Road.
mynewsla.com
Man Charged with Shooting Other Driver During Traffic Dispute on I-15
A 52-year-old motorist accused of shooting another driver during a road rage confrontation on Interstate 15 in Eastvale was charged Wednesday with attempted murder and other offenses. Carlos Leonardo Castro Martinez of Menifee was arrested and booked into the Robert Presley Jail in Riverside on Saturday following a California Highway...
paininthepass.info
Fatal Roll-Over Crash Involving Two Vehicle Sunday Morning On Interstate 10 In Fontana
FONTANA, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A driver was killed who was involved in a rollover crash on Interstate 10 Sunday morning. California Highway Patrol, Victorville Fire Department, and San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to the traffic collision involving a red Infiniti G35 coupe with major damage after it rolled over, and a white F-250 pickup truck. The crash took place at about 3:15am September 25, 2022 on westbound I-10 just before the Sierra Avenue exit.
z1077fm.com
Motorcycle rider dies after striking sidewalk on Hwy. 62 in Yucca Valley
A man died last night (Sept 27) after his motorcycle struck a sidewalk near Sage Avenue off Highway 62 in Yucca Valley. Sheriffs report that the driver was traveling westbound on Highway 62 at unsafe speeds when his motorcycle struck the sidewalk. Medical personnel pronounced the man dead at the...
Murder suspect killed in shootout with police; Southbound I-15 shut down in Hesperia
A man wanted in connection with a murder in Fontana on Monday is dead after a shootout with police on Southbound Interstate 15 in Hesperia. Anthony John Graziano, 45, was accused of killing his wife during a domestic violence incident Monday morning in Fontana. An Amber Alert was issued after police said he fled with The post Murder suspect killed in shootout with police; Southbound I-15 shut down in Hesperia appeared first on KESQ.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Santa Monica man killed after attacking Rancho Cucamonga police officer
Santa Monica resident Marlon Bonds was killed by Rancho Cucamonga police on Sept. 24 after he drove his car into an officer and then approached him with a knife. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department at approximately 7:14 p.m., deputies with the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a Toyota Matrix, related to a retail theft in the 11800 block of Foothill Boulevard.
z1077fm.com
Man Unintentionally Speeds Motorcycle Past Marine Base Checkpoint, Arrested for Suspicion of DUI
A Yucca Valley man was cited for trespassing and arrested for suspicion of Driving Under the Influence after speeding past the checkpoint at the Twentynine Palms Marine Corps Base. Just before midnight on Thursday, September 22, staff at the Marine Corps Base report that Devon Ulibarri, a 37 year-old civilian...
Suspect In Amber Alert Dies In Firefight With Police Along With Daughter
Police say the suspect of an Amber Alert, and his daughter were shot and killed in a firefight with police today.
news3lv.com
Deputy-involved shooting shuts down I-15 near Victorville, California
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities are advising any commuters that the response to a deadly deputy-involved shooting has shut down Interstate 15 in California's Victor Valley area Tuesday. Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol alerted people about the closure, citing California Highway Patrol activity near Main Street in Hesperia, just...
onscene.tv
Female Injured In Violent Rollover Crash | Rialto
09.25.2022 | 12:30 AM | RIALTO – On Sunday, September 25th, at about 12:30 AM, Rialto Fire and CHP were dispatched to a reported crash on the Westbound 10 Freeway, East of Cedar Ave, in the City of Rialto. CHP arrived at the scene and located two vehicles, one blocking lanes, and another overturned in the center divider. At least one female was transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries. A family with a young baby was involved in the crash but all three luckily were not injured. No other information was provided. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
menifee247.com
Multiple-vehicle accident shuts down Newport Road
Story updated at 8:30 p.m. with additional details. A section of Menifee’s major traffic route was closed at rush hour Tuesday after a multiple-vehicle accident with serious injuries, police said. Menifee Police Captain Dave Gutierrez said the accident at Newport Road and Berea Road about 3:05 p.m. involved three...
Police catch over 800 illegal street racers in Orange County crackdown
Law enforcement cracked down on illegal street racing in Garden Grove, catching over 800 drivers during a month-long blitz. Garden Grove Police focused efforts on illegal racing and street takeovers, which have continually plagued the streets of Orange County and Southern California. Illegal street racing activity surged during the pandemic as fewer people were driving […]
Man killed in fiery multi-vehicle crash involving big rig on 5 Freeway in Irvine
Responding firefighter-paramedics pronounced the man, who was identified as 59-year-old Daniel Franco of Lake Forest, dead at the scene, authorities said.
Man driving vehicle matching Amber Alert description killed in police shootout
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon in a gunfight with police after the vehicle he was driving matched the description of the vehicle in an Amber Alert. 911 received a call about a suspect vehicle in an Amber Alert that was spotted in Barstow, according to the San Bernardino […]
California slaying suspect killed in high desert shootout
A fugitive in a Southern California slaying was killed in a shootout with law enforcement in the high desert after he allegedly fled with his 15-year-old daughter.
zachnews.net
Lucerne Valley, CA: Homicide investigation underway after local man and another man from Hemet, California were shot and killed along Planet Road during the night last Saturday.
Source: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department (Information) Picture: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department (Courtesy) Lucerne Valley, California: A homicide investigation is underway by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department after a local man and another man from Hemet, California were shot and killed along Planet Road during the night on Saturday, September 24th, 2022.
foxla.com
Amber Alert canceled for 15-year-old girl taken following deadly shooting of mother in Fontana
FONTANA, Calif. - An Amber Alert was canceled Tuesday for a 15-year-old girl abducted out of Fontana in San Bernardino County Monday afternoon, the California Highway Patrol said. CHP tweeted just after 11:30 a.m. that the Amber Alert for Savanna Graziano was deactivated, but did not provide any further details.
Suspected Drunk Driver Crashes Vehicle into Restaurant, Arrested at Scene
Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: A suspected drunk driver in a Dodge Challenger plowed into an unoccupied restaurant early Sunday morning, Sept. 25, around 3:18 a.m. in the city of Pomona. Pomona Police Department officers along with the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a traffic collision with a...
Bicyclist killed in Mar Vista after being struck by car
A man was killed overnight after riding his bicycle into oncoming traffic in Mar Vista.The crash occurred around 12:30 a.m. in the area of Centinela and Mitchell avenues, where the vehicle was going southbound on Centinela and the bicyclist was headed north, according to Officer Rosario Cervantes of the Los Angeles Police Department's Media Relations Section.Paramedics rushed the victim to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries. Authorities said he was approximately 60 years old.The motorist stayed at the scene and cooperated with police.The name of the victim has not been released at this moment.
