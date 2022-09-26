Read full article on original website
Related
oilcity.news
Pretzel Logic: New business with an old twist reopens in Casper’s Eastridge Mall
CASPER, Wyo. — In 2020, just before the COVID-19 pandemic took hold in America, Carol Allred decided to close the Pretzelmaker shop she had owned and operated in the Eastridge Mall food court for 28 years. Business had been slowing down as the mall’s foot traffic decreased, and she...
oilcity.news
Snow expected in Wyoming; rain possible in Casper on Thursday, likely by Friday
CASPER, Wyo. — Rain and snow showers are expected in areas of Wyoming starting on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Showers are possible in western and central Wyoming on Thursday, with thunderstorms possible in the afternoon. The Wind River Range has a 70% chance of rain during the day Thursday and a 60% chance of rain and snow on Thursday night, according to the NWS in Riverton.
oilcity.news
(MAP) Officers, deputies ready to help carry Special Olympics Wyoming ‘Flame of Hope’ in Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — Sheriff’s deputies and police officers are preparing to help carry the “Flame of Hope” for the Law Enforcement Torch Run to help kick off Special Olympics Wyoming’s Fall Tournament in Casper. The torch run will begin at 3:50 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5...
oilcity.news
Obituaries: Brown; Smith
Will “Rhino” Brown: March 6, 1979 – September 25, 2022. Terrance William Brown, known as Rhino or Will, 43 years old, previously of Cheyenne, Wyoming, and was relocating back to Casper, Wyoming, passed away on September 25, 2022, at the Banner-Wyoming Medical Center, Casper, Wyoming, following a motorcycle accident.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wyoming Highway Patrol Release Details of the Fatal Crash That Led to Three Fatalities
The devastating accident that claimed the life of two Casperites and a Texas man has left the community heartbroken. The crash happened at milepost 121.4 on US south of Thermopolis, Wyoming around 10:00 AM, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. A 2016 Cadillac Escalade was headed south on US 20...
oilcity.news
(UPDATE) Crash, vehicle fire forces I-80 closure in Wyoming; westbound Cheyenne–Laramie travel closed
CASPER, Wyo. — Westbound travel along Interstate 80 is closed between Laramie and Cheyenne as of 11:50 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. The closure is due to a crash and a vehicle fire, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. “Please use alternate routes if possible,”...
oilcity.news
Turkey vultures on UW campus in Laramie test positive for avian influenza
CASPER, Wyo. — Two turkey vultures on the University of Wyoming’s main campus in Laramie have recently tested positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza, UW said on Tuesday. The two turkey vultures are among eight wild birds that have tested positive for avian flu in Wyoming since Sept....
Sheridan Media
Crash Near Thermopolis Results in Three Fatalities
A two-vehicle crash Saturday morning on US 20 south of Thermopolis claimed the lives of three individuals. According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, a 2016 Cadillac Escalade was headed south on US 20 when the driver attempted to pass a southbound vehicle and collided head-on with a 2014 BMW X-6 traveling northbound. The driver of the Cadillac has been identified as 83-year-old Dallas, Texas, resident Peter Sherman. Sherman was wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to his injuries at the crash scene.
IN THIS ARTICLE
oilcity.news
Casper Girl Scouts to hold open house for 100th anniversary
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper Area Girl Scouts will celebrate its 100th anniversary with an open house at its historic central Casper location. According to a release, Girl Scouts, alumna, volunteers and supporters are invited to attend the event on Sunday, Oct. 9, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the recently remodeled Girl Scout House on 1011 Bonnie Brae St.
oilcity.news
City of Casper planning to start passing credit, debit card service fees onto customers
CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, City of Casper staff presented a proposal to the City Council to start passing credit and debit card service fees onto customers. Currently, the city pays such service fees when customers choose to pay with credit or debit cards. The City Council indicated during Tuesday’s work session that it supports the concept of passing such fees onto customers, and a formal resolution to change the policy will be considered at a regular council meeting.
sweetwaternow.com
Three Killed in Head-On Collision Near Thermopolis Saturday Morning
THERMOPOLIS — A 52-year-old Casper Natrona High School science teacher, his son, and a Texas man were killed in a head-on collision on U.S. 20 Saturday morning just south of Thermopolis. The Wyoming Highway Patrol reports that a 2016 Cadillac Escalade was headed south on the highway when the...
oilcity.news
County rescuers extract injured man from top of Independence Rock
CASPER, Wyo. — Natrona County Fire District crews successfully extracted an injured man from the top of Independence Rock on Tuesday afternoon, according to an agency release. The man had injured his leg and was stuck, the release said. A female waved over arriving crews and informed them as...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
oilcity.news
Red Flag Warning set to take effect in Natrona County at noon Wednesday
CASPER, Wyo. — Natrona County will be under a Red Flag Warning starting at noon Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. With unseasonably warm temperatures, strong winds and low humidity levels expected in Natrona, Fremont and Sweetwater Counties, the Red Flag Warnings will be in effect from noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday.
oilcity.news
‘CoverWyo’ conference in Casper to offer Medicaid open enrollment guidance
CASPER, Wyo. — Enroll Wyoming and the Wyoming Primary Care Association will be hosting the 2022 CoverWyo conference on Monday, Oct. 10 and Tuesday, Oct. 11 at the Ramkota Hotel & Conference Center, 800 N. Poplar St. in Casper. The annual conference aims to provide guidance for Medicaid open...
oilcity.news
Natrona County divorce filings (9/19/22–9/26/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who filed for a divorce from Sept. 19 through Sept. 26. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
oilcity.news
Fire Weather Watch for Natrona on Wednesday before chance for rain Thursday–Saturday
CASPER, Wyo. — After a high near 80 degrees on Tuesday, the Casper area can expect stronger winds and hotter temperatures on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. With wind gusts up to 30 mph possible and humidity levels of 10–15% and highs in the upper...
oilcity.news
Casper Fire-EMS announces promotions of Stuart, Hieb, O’Neal, and Adams
CASPER, Wyo. — Casper Fire-EMS announced the promotions of four department personnel in an agency release on Wednesday, Sept. 28. New Fire Chief Jake Black, also formally recognized in the role at the city hall ceremony on Wednesday, congratulated the department vets on their overall service and their dedication to personal and professional development in a department announcement.
oilcity.news
(VIDEO) City Council to talk credit card fees, alarm ordinance changes, Fort Caspar subsidy, and more
CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Casper City Council work session will begin with discussion of possibly asking City of Casper customers to pay credit card fees. The City of Casper currently absorbs the cost of a 1.3% service fee it is charged through DrivePayments and BDS, according to a staff memo. This is a reduced fee the credit card processing companies offer the city and if the city changes its policy to pass on the service fee to customers, customers using credit or debit cards will pay a 2.95% service fee.
oilcity.news
Casper VA Clinic holding drive-thru flu shot clinics in October; standard- or high-dose vaccines available
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper VA Clinic team is preparing to hold its first drive-thru influenza vaccine clinics of the season. Enrolled veterans can receive a regular flu vaccine or, if they are 65 years of age or older, a high-dose vaccine. The first drive-thru clinic will be held from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 at the parking lot outside of the Casper VA Clinic at 6000 E. 2nd St. Another drive-thru clinic will be offered from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, also outside of the Casper VA Clinic.
This Is the Most Dangerous Intersection in Casper Around Dusk
If there is one thing I've learned in the twenty years I've been back in Casper is that no matter how much I miss the big city, I do NOT miss the traffic. There are plethora of reasons for loving the Wyoming life. This is a very family oriented state. The violent crime rate is low. As matter of fact, the crime rate is low here overall. But again, one of my favorites things is the lack of "real" rush hour traffic.
Comments / 0