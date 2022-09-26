Read full article on original website
Cure: Another Person Cured of HIV?
A 66-year-old Southern California man appears to be the fifth person cured of HIV after undergoing a stem cell transplant to treat cancer. Like Timothy Ray Brown (the Berlin Patient), the man, dubbed the City of Hope Patient, received stem cells from a donor with a rare genetic mutation, called CCR5-delta32, that blocks HIV from entering T cells. Compared with the other people previously cured using this approach, this man is older, has been living with HIV longer (since 1988) and received less harsh chemotherapy. After the transplant in 2019, he stayed on antiretroviral therapy for two years with an undetectable viral load before trying a carefully monitored treatment interruption. At the time of the report at the International AIDS Conference in July, he had been free of HIV for more than 17 months after stopping antiretrovirals. Experts caution that the risky transplant procedure is not an option for most people with HIV, but this case could provide clues to help researchers develop more widely applicable strategies for long-term HIV remission.
National HIV/AIDS and Aging Awareness Day 2022
Sunday, September 18, marks National HIV/AIDS and Aging Awareness Day 2022 (searchable on social media as #HIVandAging or #NHAAD). Launched in 2008 by The AIDS Institute, the day shines a light on the growing number of people aging with HIV as well as those diagnosed with the virus later in life.
Long-Acting Injectables May Help With Adherence to HIV Meds
Long-acting Cabenuva (injectable cabotegravir and rilpivirine), which is administered by a health care provider once monthly or every other month, is currently approved for people whose HIV is already under control, but it may also be an option for those who have been unable to achieve viral suppression because of adherence challenges.
Can Substance Use Treatment Improve HIV Care?
People who receive opioid substitution therapy to manage drug addiction are more likely to be on antiretroviral treatment and achieve an undetectable HIV viral load, according to study findings published in the journal AIDS. “These findings are encouraging and support calls for greater integration of OAT [opioid agonist treatment] and...
Public Servant Francisco Ruiz Discloses His HIV as Part of His Advocacy
In 2010, Francisco Ruiz was named to the inaugural POZ 100 honoring AIDS advocates, describing him as a “real up-and-comer.” Now, Ruiz is pursuing a doctorate at Harvard University’s T.H. Chan School of Public Health. “Despite working in the field for over two decades, I have never...
Positively Living: The HIV Story of Chiina
My name is Devanta Tyler; however, my preferred name is Chiina. I was diagnosed with HIV at the sensitive age of 18, the start of my adulthood. I was in denial and created delusions in my head that I was negative. I ended up in the hospital with HIV-related pneumonia...
How HIV Stigma Devastated My Life
Like any mom, I wanted to be able to raise my children in safe environments but, because of a felony conviction, I was only able to obtain low paying jobs to take care of them and live in environments that were not safe for myself and my children. The schools my children attended were not equipped with financial resources delegated to help facilitate healthy outcomes.
Women Living With HIV May Need Better Access to Contraception
A majority of women receiving care at an HIV clinic in Nashville did not use any form of contraception, and pregnancy rates were high, according to a study published in Open Forum Infectious Diseases. These findings suggest that “continued efforts to ensure access to effective contraception options are needed in...
Patient Groups Sue U.S. Health Department Over Co-Pay Rules
Three patient advocacy groups representing people with HIV, hepatitis and diabetes filed a lawsuit challenging a federal rule that allows health insurers not to count co-pay assistance when tabulating a patient’s out-of-pocket payments. Under the current Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) rule, which went into effect under...
LAW・
Could Hepatitis C Drugs Help Treat PTSD?
Certain direct-acting antiviral drugs appeared to reduce symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) in veterans treated for hepatitis C, researchers reported recently in the American Journal of Epidemiology. Further studies are now underway to evaluate whether these medications could be used to treat PTSD. More than 6% of Americans will...
People Living With HIV Become Art
What is it like to be a living, breathing work of art? Nine people who have HIV share that experience in the federal campaign “I Am a Work of ART.”. Featuring videos, posters, social media posts and more, the campaign’s goal is to “encourage people with HIV who are not in care to seek care, remain in care and achieve viral suppression,” explains HIV.gov.
Phys.org
Technology produces more than 100 medical microrobots per minute that can be disintegrated in the body
Daegu Gyeongbuk Institute of Science & Technology (DGIST, President Yang Kook) Professor Hongsoo Choi's team of the Department of Robotics and Mechatronics Engineering collaborated with Professor Sung-Won Kim's team at Seoul St. Mary's Hospital, Catholic University of Korea, and Professor Bradley J. Nelson's team at ETH Zurich to develop a technology that produces more than 100 microrobots per minute that can be disintegrated in the body.
HIV and HCV Coinfection Raises Heart Attack Risk as People Age
People living with HIV face a rising likelihood of heart attacks as they age, and this risk is magnified if they also have hepatitis C virus (HCV), according to new research published in the Journal of the American Heart Association. The good news is that managing traditional cardiovascular risk factors, keeping HIV under control and getting treated for hepatitis C can reduce the risk.
Nearly Half of Cancer Deaths Are Due to Modifiable Risk Factors
Nearly half of worldwide cancer deaths are linked to modifiable risk factors, such as smoking, alcohol consumption and obesity, according to new study findings published in The Lancet. The good news is that quitting smoking and reducing alcohol consumption can lower cancer risk. While some risk factors can’t be controlled—such...
Wellness Is a Journey
In many ways, the heavy trauma of Robin Milim’s life is behind her. The Staten Island, New York, resident, age 66, was diagnosed with HIV in 1985 while using heroin, and she kept on using. Thankfully, she never developed AIDS symptoms despite having a low T-cell count. She stopped...
Most LGBTQI+ Cancer Patients Lack Resources Tailored to Gender/Sexual Identity
Most LGBTQI+ patients with cancer report that they did not have access to health education materials tailored to their gender and/or sexual identity regardless of their satisfaction with their overall cancer care, according to results presented at the 15th AACR Conference on the Science of Cancer Health Disparities in Racial/Ethnic Minorities and the Medically Underserved, held September 16-19, 2022.
SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Levels Linked to Patient Outcomes
The amount of SARS-CoV-2 antigen measured in the blood of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 is associated with illness severity and other clinical outcomes, according to a new study published in the Annals of Internal Medicine. Following the ACTIV-3 trial of COVID-19 therapeutics in people hospitalized with COVID-19, researchers from the...
Bionic Clothing Innovator CIONIC Secures $12.5M Series A Funding to Revolutionize Human Mobility
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- CIONIC, the innovative bionic clothing company behind the breakthrough Cionic Neural Sleeve, today announced a $12.5M Series A financing. The round was led by BlueRun Ventures, with participation from Caffeinated Capital, EPIC Ventures, JobsOhio Growth Capital Fund, and LDV Capital. This funding follows the Cionic Neural Sleeve’s FDA clearance earlier this year and fuels the manufacturing and delivery of their revolutionary mobility technology to the millions of people living with multiple sclerosis, stroke, cerebral palsy, and other mobility impairments. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005270/en/ Cionic Neural Sleeve (Photo: Business Wire)
Out for Delivery: Nation’s Largest-Ever HIV Self-Testing Program
Testing yourself for HIV—for free, in the privacy of your own home—is about to get a lot easier and more common, thanks to the largest HIV self-testing program in U.S. history. The Together TakeMeHome program aims to deliver 1 million rapid HIV tests across the country starting early next year.
