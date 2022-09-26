My story begins when I was in my early teens. I didn’t get to truly enjoy my life as a child due to being on drugs. I remember constantly going to these big, lavish parties and thinking I was unstoppable while I did every drug you can imagine. I was hanging out with people twice my age, which made me think that I was cool—even if that meant doing drugs and having sex for money.

SOCIETY ・ 15 DAYS AGO