Positively Living: The HIV Story of Chiina
My name is Devanta Tyler; however, my preferred name is Chiina. I was diagnosed with HIV at the sensitive age of 18, the start of my adulthood. I was in denial and created delusions in my head that I was negative. I ended up in the hospital with HIV-related pneumonia...
People Living With HIV Become Art
What is it like to be a living, breathing work of art? Nine people who have HIV share that experience in the federal campaign “I Am a Work of ART.”. Featuring videos, posters, social media posts and more, the campaign’s goal is to “encourage people with HIV who are not in care to seek care, remain in care and achieve viral suppression,” explains HIV.gov.
When Mardrequs Harris learned Black people had disproportionate HIV rates
Mardrequs Harris is doing the work to help break down commonly held misconceptions about HIV/AIDS. At a recent Gilead event, the Southern AIDS Coalition director of community investments talked with rolling out about the organization and its work to educate people about the disease. Why is the Southern AIDS Coalition...
Wellness Is a Journey
In many ways, the heavy trauma of Robin Milim’s life is behind her. The Staten Island, New York, resident, age 66, was diagnosed with HIV in 1985 while using heroin, and she kept on using. Thankfully, she never developed AIDS symptoms despite having a low T-cell count. She stopped...
Watch Princess Diana’s AIDS Advocacy Continue to Inspire
A quarter century has passed since Princess Diana died in a car crash on August 31, 1997, at age 36. Her popularity and mystique have ceased to wane over the years—if anything, they’ve grown stronger thanks to the media’s unending interest in her now-grown children and the recent release of movies, plays, musicals and TV series revisiting her life.
A Second Chance
My story begins when I was in my early teens. I didn’t get to truly enjoy my life as a child due to being on drugs. I remember constantly going to these big, lavish parties and thinking I was unstoppable while I did every drug you can imagine. I was hanging out with people twice my age, which made me think that I was cool—even if that meant doing drugs and having sex for money.
Zero HIV Stigma Day Launched
In commemoration of the birthday of the late South African AIDS activist Prudence Mabele (1971–2017), a consortium of community, medical and urban health organizations has designated July 21 as #ZeroHIVStigmaDay, a new international awareness day meant to call attention to the persistent levels of stigma experienced by people living with and affected by HIV.
Positive Lounge at AIDS 2022?
The server is dressed in a black bolero jacket, the kind of thing waiters in a fine restaurant might wear, and he is carrying a tray of juices to restock the food table. Clearly, he is conscientious about his work, because the table is a pristine assortment of baked goods, coffee service and other refreshments. The server returns to a catering area behind a black curtain for more supplies.
