SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say no one was injured after a Sioux Falls business reportedly caught fire. According to a report from the City of Sioux Falls, initial fire crews found smoke and flames coming from the southeast Sioux Falls business at approximately 6:30 a.m. Crews quickly extinguished the fire and searched for occupants, discovering no one was inside at the time of the fire. Fire units had to stretch a hose across 26th street to connect to the closest hydrant resulting in 26th street being shut down for approximately one hour.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 5 HOURS AGO