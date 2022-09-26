Read full article on original website
dakotanewsnow.com
City of Sioux Falls holds second round of aquatic center meetings
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Tonight, was the second round of public meetings to address the vision for the future of aquatics in Sioux Falls. These meetings are intended to engage the public in ideas for the aging pools around the city. The first round of meetings included a...
dakotanewsnow.com
Fire crews extinguished flames at a Sioux Falls business
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say no one was injured after a Sioux Falls business reportedly caught fire. According to a report from the City of Sioux Falls, initial fire crews found smoke and flames coming from the southeast Sioux Falls business at approximately 6:30 a.m. Crews quickly extinguished the fire and searched for occupants, discovering no one was inside at the time of the fire. Fire units had to stretch a hose across 26th street to connect to the closest hydrant resulting in 26th street being shut down for approximately one hour.
KELOLAND TV
Arson arrest; Lakeside Dairy fire in Grant County; KELOLAND’s new meteorologist
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, September 28. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A 35-year-old man is behind bars facing two counts of arson. Crews from multiple departments were called to a Dairy near...
Busy East-West Street in Sioux Falls Is Closing Temporarily
Drivers in northern Sioux Falls will have one fewer option to get where they're going for the next couple of weeks. Beginning Monday (October 3), West 60th Street North will be closed from Minnesota Avenue to Westport Avenue. Construction crews will be performing concrete pavement repairs in the area. During...
dakotanewsnow.com
What to consider while heating your house this season
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Many companies here in Sioux Falls and across the region are providing many ways people can save money on heating and energy. While these bills are inevitable, Geoff Greenwood with Mid American Energy says there are ways you can manage prices. “Take a look...
Expect Packed Parking Lots at This Sioux Falls Location Saturday
A trio of big events in Sioux Falls this weekend could lead to some major parking headaches. Big crowds are expected to test the limits of the parking lots in and around the Convention Center, Premier Center, and Howard Wood Field, Saturday (October 1). The day starts at 9:45 AM...
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Suspect started fire then scared pedestrians with weapon in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police received a call about a person who started a fire in a home and was then later spotted aiming a weapon at passing pedestrians and cars. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said at approximately 9 a.m. on Tuesday; officers received a...
dakotanewsnow.com
SiouxFalls.Business Report: Details on new downtown developments, new flavors and hours for popular ice cream shop
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In this week’s SiouxFalls.Business Report, Jodi Schwan joins us live from Downtown Sioux Falls where she discusses new developments for the Steel District. She also has an update on Parlour Ice Cream House, which is expanding its hours and menu. You can...
KELOLAND TV
Introducing you to KELOLAND’s new meteorologist
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The KELOLAND weather team has been a four-person staff for over twenty years. But with this new hour-long show at four o’clock and our long-standing commitment to weather coverage, we’ve hired a new meteorologist — Meghan Chada. Meghan Chada grew up...
norfolkneradio.com
Helicopter Pilot Killed In South Dakota Crash
Yankton, S.D. (AP) Officials say the pilot of a small helicopter was killed in a crash in southeastern South Dakota. The Federal Aviation administration said the AG-915 Spartan helicopter went down Tuesday morning near the Chan Gurney Municipal Airport in Yankton. Official say only the pilot was on on board....
dakotanewsnow.com
Kicking off the 20th season of The Premiere Playhouse with Young Frankenstein
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The new Managing Artistic Director Oliver Mayes and Co-Director Jesse Jensen joined us to talk about what to expect this season. Their first play will be Young Frankenstein and showtimes are listed on their website. There is still an opportunity to get a season pass. https://thepremiereplayhouse.com/productions/young-frankenstein/
KELOLAND TV
Drug bust, trail safety, Dead Men Don’t Talk, lunch bills
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Good morning it’s Wednesday, Sept. 28. Here’s the latest in what you need to know to start your day with KELOLAND On The Go. Two men are in jail following a drug bust involving meth and fentanyl in Brookings. A convicted sex...
KELOLAND TV
SD regulators want public meeting on Xcel rate hike
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota customers of Xcel Energy will get to air their views at a public meeting regarding the company’s proposal to raise electricity rates. Some customers from Sioux Falls have already made their opposition to the $44.1 million request known through emails and phone calls to the South Dakota Public Utilities Commission.
dakotanewsnow.com
O’Gorman sweeps Aberdeen
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After tumbling from the ranks of the unbeaten last week with three losses and falling to #2 in the prep volleyball rankings the O’Gorman volleyball team started the new week on a high note, sweeping away Aberdeen on Monday night in Sioux Falls. Click on the video viewer for highlights!
KELOLAND TV
What’s next for pools in Sioux Falls? Share your ideas
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The City of Sioux Falls wants suggestions about the future of aquatics facilities in the city. Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation says the community engagement process to create a vision for addressing aging City aquatic facilities continues next week with a second round of public meetings.
South Dakota’s Minimum Wage Is Going Up
Workers in South Dakota will see a little more in their paychecks in the next few months. The state is raising the minimum wage, effective January 1, 2023. The current rate of $9.95 per hour will increase to $10.80 per hour. That 85 cents per hour bump translates to an extra $6.80 (before taxes) per 8-hour work day, $34 per 5-day work week, $136 per month, and $1,632 per year.
kelo.com
One person rescued during early morning house fire in central Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — One person was rescued Monday morning during a house fire in central Sioux Falls. Sioux Falls Fire Rescue was dispatched to 209 S. Euclid Avenue shortly before 2:30 am for a report of a home on fire. The first arriving fire company confirmed that...
KELOLAND TV
Patchy frost tonight; Warmer trend later this week
While the weather remains quiet here in KELOLAND, all eyes are on the weather coming into Florida as Hurricane Ian approaches. The latest trends this morning take this storm into the west coast of Florida as a major hurricane tomorrow. Sea surface temperatures are in the upper 80s. Here at...
dakotanewsnow.com
National Women’s Health & Fitness Day
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Today is National Women’s Health and Fitness Day which focuses on getting active and taking a proactive approach to health. Jill Fries with Sanford Wellness Center explained a few simple exercises you can do at home.
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls School District sends alert on threat, arrest
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls School District sent an alert to parents Monday morning regarding an arrest after a threatening photo was posted to social media. In a message to families and staff members, the SFSD says police in a neighboring school district investigated a threatening photo that did not originate in Sioux Falls.
