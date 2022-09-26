Read full article on original website
Public Servant Francisco Ruiz Discloses His HIV as Part of His Advocacy
In 2010, Francisco Ruiz was named to the inaugural POZ 100 honoring AIDS advocates, describing him as a “real up-and-comer.” Now, Ruiz is pursuing a doctorate at Harvard University’s T.H. Chan School of Public Health. “Despite working in the field for over two decades, I have never...
HIV and Latinos Down South: A Message From the POZ Editor
It was undoubtedly hot this past summer. The long days and nights of back-to-back heat waves tested us all. I run hot, so to speak, so even average heat can tax me. I always enjoy the cooler air of spring and autumn. I still equate the idea of heat with...
Two AIDS Bike Rides Raise $2M for HIV Services in New York City
Two separate AIDS bike rides raised a combined total of nearly $2 million for HIV services in New York City. The Cycle for the Cause ride (#C4C2022) raised over $1.6 million for HIV and AIDS services at the LGBT Community Center in Manhattan, while the Braking AIDS (#BrakingAIDSRide2022) brought in over $350,000 to support Housing Works, which fights the dual epidemics of HIV and homelessness.
Queer Mercado is Latino market place that focuses on LGBTQ+ businesses and brands
In East L.A, you'll find the intersection of Latino and LGBTQ+ culture. Queer Mercado is a Latino market place that centers LGBTQ+ businesses and brands.
Positively Living: The HIV Story of Chiina
My name is Devanta Tyler; however, my preferred name is Chiina. I was diagnosed with HIV at the sensitive age of 18, the start of my adulthood. I was in denial and created delusions in my head that I was negative. I ended up in the hospital with HIV-related pneumonia...
National HIV/AIDS and Aging Awareness Day 2022
Sunday, September 18, marks National HIV/AIDS and Aging Awareness Day 2022 (searchable on social media as #HIVandAging or #NHAAD). Launched in 2008 by The AIDS Institute, the day shines a light on the growing number of people aging with HIV as well as those diagnosed with the virus later in life.
Women Living With HIV May Need Better Access to Contraception
A majority of women receiving care at an HIV clinic in Nashville did not use any form of contraception, and pregnancy rates were high, according to a study published in Open Forum Infectious Diseases. These findings suggest that “continued efforts to ensure access to effective contraception options are needed in...
Everyday — October/November 2022
1 — Strategies for Survival: A Gay Men’s Health Manual for the Age of AIDS by Martin Delaney and Peter Goldblum, PhD, MPH, with Joseph Brewer is released. (1987) 10 — The Equality to End AIDS: HIV/AIDS Rally and Vigil takes place at the Ellipse in front of the White House in Washington, DC. The event precedes the National Equality March for LGBT civil rights on Sunday, October 11. (2009)
AIDS as Fact and Fiction in a Novel About a Black Gay Activist
The way Rasheed Newson tells it in his debut novel, My Government Means to Kill Me, set in 1980s New York City, the AIDS activist group ACT UP didn’t spring into existence after a rousing call to action by writer Larry Kramer during a speech at the LGBT Community Center. Nope. That narrative, commonly recounted today, amounts to a myth, a “lie [that] has a romantic sweep to it, if one finds beauty in the magic of accidents and perfect timing.” Instead, Kramer enlisted the help of civil rights leader Dorothy Cotton, who worked with Martin Luther King Jr., and the two secretly trained an AIDS army, going so far as to hire goons to rough up wannabe activists to see who could take the impending abuse.
A Second Chance
My story begins when I was in my early teens. I didn’t get to truly enjoy my life as a child due to being on drugs. I remember constantly going to these big, lavish parties and thinking I was unstoppable while I did every drug you can imagine. I was hanging out with people twice my age, which made me think that I was cool—even if that meant doing drugs and having sex for money.
BET
This Visual Artist is Brining Awareness to Black Women’s Equal Pay
Black women have made huge strides in economic prosperity and achievement. They have been receiving degrees at higher rates than other women for years. They have higher labor force participation than other women and they are critical to a successful and stable economy—for their families, businesses, and communities. Nonetheless,...
People Living With HIV Become Art
What is it like to be a living, breathing work of art? Nine people who have HIV share that experience in the federal campaign “I Am a Work of ART.”. Featuring videos, posters, social media posts and more, the campaign’s goal is to “encourage people with HIV who are not in care to seek care, remain in care and achieve viral suppression,” explains HIV.gov.
Disparities in PrEP for HIV Are Worsening
Pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) is not benefiting all Americans equally, and the disparities are growing over time, according to new data presented at the 24th International AIDS Conference (available via interactive maps at AIDSVu.org). Using commercial pharmacy data, Patrick Sullivan, DVM, PhD, of Emory University’s Rollins School of Public Health, and...
My Authentic Self
When I was selected to be one of the talents for a photo shoot for the CDC campaign “Let’s Stop HIV Together” I was filled with enthusiasm. I would be lending myself to a higher purpose! And joining people living with HIV who are dedicated to ending HIV for all people living with HIV ensures we are seen in our community as people.
Zero HIV Stigma Day Launched
In commemoration of the birthday of the late South African AIDS activist Prudence Mabele (1971–2017), a consortium of community, medical and urban health organizations has designated July 21 as #ZeroHIVStigmaDay, a new international awareness day meant to call attention to the persistent levels of stigma experienced by people living with and affected by HIV.
An HIV-Positive to HIV-Positive Heart Transplant
Doctors at a New York City hospital performed the world’s first successful heart transplant between an HIV-positive donor and an HIV-positive recipient, according to a press statement from Montefiore Health System in the Bronx, where the surgery took place last spring. The recipient, a woman in her 60s who...
Biden Administration to hold first conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health since 1969
WASHINGTON (KDKA) - Today at the White House, the Biden Administration is holding the first conference on Hunger, Nutrition, And Health since 1969. The summit is part of a strategy to end hunger and diet-related diseases in America in eight years. Ahead of the summit, the Biden Administration has outlined...
Positive Lounge at AIDS 2022?
The server is dressed in a black bolero jacket, the kind of thing waiters in a fine restaurant might wear, and he is carrying a tray of juices to restock the food table. Clearly, he is conscientious about his work, because the table is a pristine assortment of baked goods, coffee service and other refreshments. The server returns to a catering area behind a black curtain for more supplies.
