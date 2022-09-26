Read full article on original website
Related
Local Kiwanis looking to improve park on east side of Great Bend
The city of Great Bend is looking to improve the area with its Quality of Life projects. Great Bend Kiwanis Club is eyeing a project of its own. The club would like to help with the installation of new playground equipment and a bathroom in the park located just off 281 Bypass between Broadway and Park streets. Great Bend Kiwanis Board Member Suresh Maharjan said kids on the east side of the city also need a safe place to play.
Volunteers make 25 stops on first weekend of Great Bend cleanup
The dumpsters are filling up at Sunflower Diversified Services on east 10th Street in Great Bend. Two dozen Damn It, Do It volunteers helped with the city-wide cleanup in Great Bend, picking up various items for disposal at 25 residences around the city. "We took everything from tires on rims,...
Hays USD 489 bond sales tax to go into effect Saturday
A .5 perent sales tax that will be used toward paying down the Hays USD 489 bond debt is set to go into effect on Saturday. The city sent out a reminder this week that all businesses in the city need to adjust their point-of-sale terminals to reflect the new tax rate.
Great Bend looking into separating large and small dogs at dog park
Great Bend's .15% sales tax increase designated for “quality of life” projects that was approved last November is expected to generate $567,000 in 2023. A 10-year capital improvement plan was organized by a committee to outline projects to tackle. In 2023, Great Bend has proposed allocating $10,000 from...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Moss-Thorns Gallery in NW Kansas hosts inaugural exhibit
Fort Hays State University's Moss-Thorns Gallery of Art is hosting its first traveling exhibit since moving to its new home in the Center for Art and Design building. "Landfall Press: Five Decades Exhibition" is a retrospective of 50 years of Jack Lemon's print shop, which was in Santa Fe, N.M.
Great Bend reveals plans for a public shooting range
A formal approval of the master plan is expected at an upcoming Great Bend City Council meeting, but a 10-year capital improvement plan for “quality of life” projects is taking shape with many ventures expected in the near future. One of the proposed projects to get started in the next year or two is the addition of a public shooting range.
Project Change: Great Bend Eco Devo has plans for old hotel property
Project Change is living up to its name. In January, Great Bend Economic Development board members began discussing ways to make the biggest impact on local communities. One of the items that kept emerging: the hotel located at 3017 10th Street in Great Bend, next to the Event Center. So Eco Devo Director Sara Hayden contacted the owners of the property and made an offer. Now Eco Devo owns the property with the intent to tear down the decrepit hotel and sell the property for the construction of a new hotel.
Local artists on display at BCC's Shafer Gallery through Nov. 3
A wide range of local artists’ work will be on display at the Shafer Gallery as part of the Barton County Arts Council Friends and Acquaintances exhibit Sept. 30 through Nov. 3. The show is underwritten by the Bill J. McKown Memorial Endowment distributed by the Golden Belt Community Foundation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hutchinson Airport to seek control tower replacement
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Pieter Miller with the Hutchinson Airport told Hutch Post Tuesday they are going to apply again for federal dollars to get the air traffic control tower replaced. "There was money specifically set aside to update federal contract control towers," Miller said. "Towers that were built by...
Action from the Barton County Commission meeting (9/28)
OLD BUSINESS - RESOLUTION 2022-22: A Resolution Concerning the Involvement of Sitting Barton County Commissioners on Area Boards and Committees: -This item was tabled. NEW BUSINESS - PROCLAMATION 2022-15: National 4-H Week:. -Michelle Beran, Cottonwood Extension District – Barton County, was joined by area youth in presenting the proposed Proclamation....
Parts of K-156, U.S. 183 to be resurfaced in Pawnee County
A $6.28 million resurfacing project is expected to begin around Oct. 10 on parts of K-156 and U.S. 183 in Pawnee County. The Kansas Department of Transportation project involves a mill and hot-mix-asphalt overlay at various locations on K-156 from the Hodgeman/Pawnee county line to the west city limits of Larned. The overall project will start on K-156, at the Hodgeman/Pawnee county line.
Cop Shop (9/27)
Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (9/27) At 4:49 a.m. a driving complaint was reported at 30 SE 10 Road. At 7:21 a.m. a controlled burn was reported at 320 NE 30 Road. At 7:52 a.m. a controlled burn was reported at Ave. V & CR 380 in Albert.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Midwest Energy holding public meeting in Great Bend on proposed rate changes
Midwest Energy is proposing a new three-part electric rate structure for residential and small business (General Service Small) featuring a customer charge, energy charge and a demand charge and would begin Jan. 1, 2023. The proposed rate changes would be revenue-neutral for the cooperative and would be phased in over a period of four years. As demand charges are introduced, energy charges will decline each year, offsetting much (in some cases, all) of the demand charge, resulting in a $0 monthly increase for an average residential customer.
Fire burns popular restaurant, Fork That Bakery, in Victoria
Tuesday night, fire crews were dispatched to Fork That Bakery, 201 E. Main, Victoria, for a report of smoke coming from the roof of the building. No one was in the building at the time of the fire, and no one was injured. Brooke Olson is the owner of the...
Panther Soccer shut out at Garden City
Garden City handed the Great Bend Boys Soccer team their second straight 10-0 loss Tuesday at Buffalo Stadium. The Panthers, who lost at home to Dodge City last Thursday by the same score, fall to 1-8 on the season and 0-4 in the Western Athletic Conference. Garden City improved to...
Woman struck by vehicle in Great Bend domestic dispute
On Tuesday, Sept. 27, at about 5:15 p.m., Barton County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 3322 Railroad Avenue in reference to a reported disturbance. Individuals at the scene reported a female had been struck by a vehicle and there had also been a stabbing. Upon arrival, deputies located the...
Barton County attorney to commission: crime registration numbers up
County officials like efficiency. Barton County Attorney Levi Morris offered an example of that to commissioners during Wednesday's meeting. Morris took over the office in December of 2018, opting to file fewer cases since. He was pleased by recent reports that show his office is getting just as many convictions without the hassle of filing more cases.
Kansas man hospitalized after truck rollover accident
RUSSELL COUNTY—A Kansas man was injured in an accident just after 1p.m. Monday in Russell County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2019 Mack Truck driven by Shiloh J. Tomlinson, 49, LaCrosse, was northbound on U.S. 281 three miles north of Russell. The truck tires dropped off into the...
Barton women's golf takes on four-year schools with 7th place at Lady Tiger Classic
The Barton Community College women's golf team placed 7th Tuesday at the Lady Tiger Classic held at Hays' Smoky Hill Country Club. Playing on its first upper tier course and among a field of NCAA Division II teams coming off spring 2022 Top-25 rankings, Barton held its own among the twelve team tournament.
Wednesday on Sports Day
- Panther football coach Erin Beck and Junior linebacker and offensive lineman Matthew Johnson. - The Voice of the Fort Hays State Tigers Gerard Wellbrock. - Panther volleyball coach Shelly Duvall and Junior's Sadie Spray and Lauryn Davis. - Wednesday Sports Headlines. - Sounds of the past 24-hours.
Great Bend Post
Great Bend, KS
9K+
Followers
21K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://greatbendpost.com/
Comments / 0