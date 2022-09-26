ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoisington, KS

Local Kiwanis looking to improve park on east side of Great Bend

The city of Great Bend is looking to improve the area with its Quality of Life projects. Great Bend Kiwanis Club is eyeing a project of its own. The club would like to help with the installation of new playground equipment and a bathroom in the park located just off 281 Bypass between Broadway and Park streets. Great Bend Kiwanis Board Member Suresh Maharjan said kids on the east side of the city also need a safe place to play.
