MedicalXpress
Common back ailment could be sign of heart failure
Columbia researchers have found a link between a common back ailment and a type of heart failure, suggesting that screening patients with lumbar spinal stenosis could identify those at risk of the heart disease and prevent premature deaths. Once considered rare, the heart disease, called transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy, is now...
EverydayHealth.com
Many Older Adults Are Not Getting Prescribed the Blood Pressure Treatment They Need
More than 7 in 10 older adults in the United States who need more intensive treatment for high blood pressure don’t get it, according to a new Harvard study. The findings, published on September 16, 2022, in the American Heart Association journal Hypertension, suggest that millions of people are being undertreated, putting them at increased risk of heart attack and stroke.
studyfinds.org
Adults with ADHD more than twice as likely to develop heart disease
SOLNA, Sweden — ADHD is usually synonymous with fidgety students and wandering minds, but this extremely common neurodevelopmental disorder may also be connected to a number of heart concerns for adults. New research out of Sweden suggests adults with ADHD are more than twice as likely to develop a form of heart disease than those without the condition. Researchers from the Karolinska Institutet and Örebro University conducted a large observational study to reach this conclusion.
natureworldnews.com
People Who Have Type 2 Diabetes or High Blood Pressure Are at Risk of Developing Primary Open-angle Glaucoma
Researchers from UT Southwestern stated in a new study that the sooner people get Type 2 diabetes or hypertension, the earlier they are likely to develop primary open-angle glaucoma (POAG), the leading cause of irreversible blindness globally. The findings, which were published in Clinical Ophthalmology, might lead to better screening...
Medical News Today
How do beta-blockers help with heart failure?
Beta-blockers are a class of drugs that may help reduce heart rate and blood pressure, which can help lower the risk of heart failure and possible complications. Beta-blockers can help reduce heart rate and lower blood pressure, which can help treat cardiovascular conditions, such as heart failure. In this article,...
How often you go to the toilet every day can ‘predict your risk of heart attack’
WE'RE often told a 'normal' digestive tract cleanses itself of waste after each meal - suggesting regular pooping is healthy. But new research on toilet habits may have just flipped our understanding of healthy bowel movements on its head. Scientists from China have discovered that pooping frequently throughout the day...
msn.com
Blood clots: Popular over-the-counter painkiller found to 'double' the risk of clotting
Blood clots stem the bleeding from an injury or cut so their formation is essential. However, not all blood clots are here to help - some can prove life-threatening. This type of blood clot can block crucial arteries, thereby hiking the risk of a heart attack or stroke. Worryingly, research...
Drink This Popular Juice Everyday To Reduce Your Risk For Heart Disease
Interestingly, science shows that one way we might lessen our risk for heart disease may be as simple as adding one popular drink item to our breakfast table.
MedicalXpress
Your blood type could predict your risk of having a stroke before age 60, new study suggests
A person's blood type may be linked to their risk of having an early stroke, according to a new meta-analysis led by University of Maryland School of Medicine (UMSOM) researchers. Findings were published today in the journal Neurology. The meta-analysis included all available data from genetic studies focusing on ischemic strokes, which are caused by a blockage of blood flow to the brain, occurring in younger adults under age 60.
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Common Painkillers Linked to Heart Failure in People With Diabetes
Taking nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) — a group of drugs that includes common painkillers like ibuprofen (e.g., Advil, Motrin) — was linked to a higher risk of developing heart failure in certain people with type 2 diabetes, according to a new study presented at the 2022 meeting of the European Society of Cardiology in Barcelona, and described in an article at HealthDay.
ohmymag.co.uk
Is your heart as strong as you think? Here's how to tell
Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States and is responsible for a quarter of all deaths in the UK each year, according to the British Heart Foundation. Adopting healthier diets, exercising regularly and avoiding smoking could significantly reduce your risk of heart disease. Many people, especially the youth, assume their heart is healthy, but cardiologists reveals some commonly overlooked indications of a weak heart. Here are three, according to EatThisNotThat.
Positively Living: The HIV Story of Chiina
My name is Devanta Tyler; however, my preferred name is Chiina. I was diagnosed with HIV at the sensitive age of 18, the start of my adulthood. I was in denial and created delusions in my head that I was negative. I ended up in the hospital with HIV-related pneumonia...
How High Cholesterol Can Affect Your Legs and Feet
High cholesterol can increase your risk of peripheral artery disease, causing symptoms to develop in your legs and feet.
Cure: Another Person Cured of HIV?
A 66-year-old Southern California man appears to be the fifth person cured of HIV after undergoing a stem cell transplant to treat cancer. Like Timothy Ray Brown (the Berlin Patient), the man, dubbed the City of Hope Patient, received stem cells from a donor with a rare genetic mutation, called CCR5-delta32, that blocks HIV from entering T cells. Compared with the other people previously cured using this approach, this man is older, has been living with HIV longer (since 1988) and received less harsh chemotherapy. After the transplant in 2019, he stayed on antiretroviral therapy for two years with an undetectable viral load before trying a carefully monitored treatment interruption. At the time of the report at the International AIDS Conference in July, he had been free of HIV for more than 17 months after stopping antiretrovirals. Experts caution that the risky transplant procedure is not an option for most people with HIV, but this case could provide clues to help researchers develop more widely applicable strategies for long-term HIV remission.
Medical News Today
What is heart failure with preserved ejection fraction?
Heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) is a type of heart failure that affects the left side of the heart. It occurs when the lower left chamber of the heart, called the left ventricle, is unable to relax and fill with blood in the normal way. People may also...
Medical News Today
Leaky heart valve: Symptoms and treatment
A leaky heart valve is a heart valve that does not close properly, making it harder for a person’s heart to pump blood. The condition is also known as heart valve regurgitation or valve insufficiency. Causes and symptoms vary, while treatment can include medication, surgery, and lifestyle changes. The...
People with sleep apnea may be at cancer risk, study finds
Almost all people may face the problem of snoring at some point in their lives. Because snoring affects breathing, it also has a bad impact on sleep quality. It was known before that snoring may cause some diseases, but recently a group of scientists from various universities suggested that snoring could lead to another disease: Cancer.
IFLScience
"Breath Training" Twice A Day Can Lower Blood Pressure, Study Finds
Do you go to the gym to strengthen your body? Well, you may be missing out on training some vital muscles – the ones involved in breathing. New research shows that training these muscles each day can reduce high blood pressure and promote heart health. The cardiovascular and respiratory...
Nearly Half of Cancer Deaths Are Due to Modifiable Risk Factors
Nearly half of worldwide cancer deaths are linked to modifiable risk factors, such as smoking, alcohol consumption and obesity, according to new study findings published in The Lancet. The good news is that quitting smoking and reducing alcohol consumption can lower cancer risk. While some risk factors can’t be controlled—such...
msn.com
When Should You Go To The Hospital For High Blood Pressure?
High blood pressure is a major risk factor for heart disease and stroke, but its symptoms are not always obvious. Contrary to popular belief, not everyone will experience sweating, facial flushing, nosebleeds, or headaches because of this condition, says the American Heart Association (AHA). In fact, about one-third of U.S. sufferers are unaware of their problem, according to the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC). For this reason, hypertension is often referred to as a "silent killer."
