Idaho State

Idaho students invited to apply for prestigious U.S. Presidential Scholars Program

By News Team
 2 days ago
BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho seniors with outstanding academic achievement set to graduate between January and August of 2023 are encouraged to apply for the 2022 – 2023 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program.

Seniors who scored exceptionally well on either the SAT or the ACT college admissions exams during the two-year window that began in 2020 and runs through October 2022 are automatically considered for participation. This automatic selection includes the top 20 female and top 20 male test-takers, and those students are notified by the Presidential Scholars Program.

Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra may also nominate up to 20 additional candidates 10 female and 10 male – based on their outstanding scholarship, achievements and demonstrated commitment to community service and leadership. Students who would like to be considered for a nomination can apply here . The deadline to apply is Friday, November 4.

In addition, students in career and technical education (CTE) fields may also apply for the program. Superintendent Ybarra may nominate up to five students based on their accomplishments in CTE fields.

“Seeing the enormous talent of Idaho’s students being recognized at the national level is always exciting, and our hard-working kids have earned it,” Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra said. “I know that there are students out there who are incredibly deserving of this honor, and I’m excited to see what this year’s application process brings us.”

The following items are required for both traditional and CTE seniors to apply for the program. Students seeking a CTE nomination should note this in the self-assessment portion of the application, along with:

  • Student name
  • Student/parent/teacher email address
  • Student home mailing address
  • Name of high school
  • High school mailing address
  • High school CEEB code ( click here for resources on finding high school CEEB codes)
  • An essay not to exceed 500 words describing what improvements they would make to some part of the education system in the United States
  • A self-assessment describing their personal characteristics, leadership and service activities in their school and community, academic achievements and any special challenges or hurdles that they have overcome while still achieving high school academic success
  • A copy of their transcripts
  • A letter of recommendation from a high school counselor, principal or teacher

There is also an arts component of the Presidential Scholars Program for students participating in the YoungArts program, but there is no nomination process. Students can apply for consideration here .

Each year, the White House Commission on Presidential Scholars selects scholars based on their academic success, artistic and technical excellence, essays, school evaluations and transcripts, as well as a demonstrated commitment to community service and leadership. Created in 1964, the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program has honored over 7,900 of the nation’s top-performing students. For further details the program, visit the U.S. Department of Education website.

The post Idaho students invited to apply for prestigious U.S. Presidential Scholars Program appeared first on Local News 8 .

Local news and information in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, ID from KIFI Local News 8, Where the News Comes First.

 https://localnews8.com

