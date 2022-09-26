Read full article on original website
Long-Acting Injectables May Help With Adherence to HIV Meds
Long-acting Cabenuva (injectable cabotegravir and rilpivirine), which is administered by a health care provider once monthly or every other month, is currently approved for people whose HIV is already under control, but it may also be an option for those who have been unable to achieve viral suppression because of adherence challenges.
Greater predicted life expectancy confirms importance of HIV/AIDS treatment
Since the introduction of the first antiretroviral therapy (ART) drug for HIV/AIDS treatment 35 years ago, life expectancy in Sub-Saharan Africa has steadily increased. ART medications are specifically designed to help an individual's immune system fight HIV and in turn suppress HIV replication. However, there is a limited understanding of the combined effects of HIV and ART on disability and healthy longevity for individuals with the disease.
Can Substance Use Treatment Improve HIV Care?
People who receive opioid substitution therapy to manage drug addiction are more likely to be on antiretroviral treatment and achieve an undetectable HIV viral load, according to study findings published in the journal AIDS. “These findings are encouraging and support calls for greater integration of OAT [opioid agonist treatment] and...
Childhood Trauma Not a Barrier to Successful Depression Treatment, Analysis Finds
Prior research has suggested that childhood trauma is linked with a poorer response to psychotherapy and prescription drug treatment for major depressive disorder, but a large meta-analysis suggested otherwise. Although previous research has suggested that a history of childhood trauma has been linked with a worse response to treatment for...
First person to ever be treated with CRISPR-based HIV gene therapy
A new gene-editing therapy for human immunodeficiency virus type 1 (HIV) is being tested on individuals. The clinical trial, led by researchers at Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University and Excision BioTherapeutics, a company creating CRISPR-based therapies to ultimately cure viral infectious diseases, is unprecedented and the goal is to evaluate the safety measures of EBT-101, a unique gene-editing treatment.
