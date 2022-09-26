Read full article on original website
Belichick delivered an all-time press conference about Mac Jones' injury
Bill Belichick didn’t give reporters any answers Wednesday when they asked about Mac Jones’ status. It was an all-time performance for the Patriots coach.
Report Details If Cheating Is Tom Brady, Gisele's Issue
Speculation about the cause of Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s recent marital struggles have run rampant over the past few weeks. According to recent reports from Page Six, there is "no accusation of cheating" and the couple have simply "grown apart." “There is absolutely no accusation of cheating...
There's 1 Prominent Quarterback Being Mentioned For The New England Patriots
It's a rough start to the 2022 season for Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots. They are 1-2 through three games. To make matters worse, Mac Jones suffered and injury on Sunday. Jones, the former Alabama star, reportedly suffered a high-ankle sprain vs. the Ravens in Week 3. It's...
Packers 14, Bucs 12: Postgame reaction from Tom Brady, Todd Bowles and more
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers couldn’t overcome tons of missing pieces on offense and a slow start on defense Sunday, dropping their home opener to the Green Bay Packers, 14-12. After the game, Bucs head coach Todd Bowles, quarterback Tom Brady and others reacted to the disappointing defeat:
With slew of injuries, Lions attempt to game plan for Seahawks
The Detroit Lions have struggled to put in a game plan for Sunday’s game against the visiting Seattle Seahawks. That’s
Jets rookie wideout Garrett Wilson 'excited' for QB Zach Wilson's return
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson suffered a knee injury during the preseason, forcing him to miss the start of the 2022 regular season. Heading toward a Week 4 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers, it appears Wilson is inching closer to returning to the field. On Wednesday, Jets head coach...
Why They Win: Can Short-Handed Patriots Upset Aaron Rodgers, Packers?
The New England Patriots' back are slammed against the wall. How will they pull off an upset at Lambeau Field?
Page Six source calls speculation on Tom Brady-Gisele Bündchen rift cause “sexist”
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are 2-1 despite Sunday’s loss to Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. However, things are not going as well for the six-time Super Bowl champion off the field. Brady and his wife, supermodel Gisele Bündchen, are reportedly living separately. (Bündchen did...
What's Patriots Bill Belichick Plan For Slowing Packers QB Aaron Rodgers?
The Patriots couldn't be playing Aaron Rodgers at a worse time.
