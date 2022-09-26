Read full article on original website
What exercises should a person with degenerative disk disease avoid?
Exercise is a key component of treating degenerative disk disease. Although no specific exercises are unsuitable for everyone, there are some that it may be wise to avoid. It is not possible to list exercises that are suitable or inappropriate for all people with degenerative disk disease. The best types of exercise will.
What Is the Best Belly Fat Burner Over the Counter That Works Without Exercise?
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. Losing weight can be challenging, and doing so without exercising is even harder. But taking an over-the-counter fat burner like PhenQ can help you, even if you don’t work out.
Positively Living: The HIV Story of Chiina
My name is Devanta Tyler; however, my preferred name is Chiina. I was diagnosed with HIV at the sensitive age of 18, the start of my adulthood. I was in denial and created delusions in my head that I was negative. I ended up in the hospital with HIV-related pneumonia...
Here’s How Many Minutes Studies Say You Should Walk After Meals For Weight Loss
We probably don’t have to tell you twice that walking is good for your overall health. Getting up and moving on a regular basis is one of the best ways to keep your body functioning to the best of its ability. Taking daily walks can help promote heart health, stronger bones and muscles, and even protect your body from serious health risks like diabetes and stroke. Of course, it can also help you shed pounds and slim down.
How 1 woman lost 112 pounds with the 80/20 diet rule and walking
Debby Rose’s journey to a lower weight and better health winds through two pregnancies, severe hearing loss, weight-loss surgery, a traumatic event that left her nearly housebound for five years and two knee replacements. In the last two years and seven months, the 70-year-old has lost 112 pounds, and...
Treatment: Loneliness and HIV Med Adherence
Loneliness and depression can lead to lower adherence to antiretroviral treatment, according to recent research. One study, which included nearly 2,000 people living with HIV in Canada, found that those who reported frequent loneliness were more likely to miss medication doses. Almost half said they felt moderately to extremely lonely over the course of follow-up, which included the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic. Women, younger people, those with lower incomes and single, widowed or divorced people were more likely to experience loneliness. The second study evaluated treatment adherence among 557 HIV--positive men who have sex with men in Taiwan, 14% of whom experienced depression. Men with depression reported worse overall quality of life and were more than twice as likely to say they didn’t always take their antiretrovirals consistently. But among those taking antidepressants, there was no significant difference in adherence. Ongoing research is looking at strategies to improve social connections and combat depression.
The Only 20-Minute Treadmill Workout You Need to Build Muscle and Cardio Fitness Over 50
This 20-minute treadmill cardio workout for older adults gets your heart pumping while improving your balance and strengthening your upper body and core.
Coupling weightlifting with cardio could cut early death risk in half
A new study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine found that the risk of death was 41 to 47 percent lower among individuals who achieved the weekly recommended amount of moderate to vigorous physical activity along with two weekly strength training workouts. The final analysis included responses from...
Long-Acting Injectables May Help With Adherence to HIV Meds
Long-acting Cabenuva (injectable cabotegravir and rilpivirine), which is administered by a health care provider once monthly or every other month, is currently approved for people whose HIV is already under control, but it may also be an option for those who have been unable to achieve viral suppression because of adherence challenges.
Does yoga count as exercise?
Many people want to ensure their workouts are effective but is yoga exercise? Well, that depends on what you want to achieve. If you're looking for something that can improve your mood and flexibility then yoga is a perfect fit. But if you're searching for some heart-pumping aerobic exercise (opens in new tab) you might need a different activity.
Sitting All Day Can Put You at Risk Of Health Issues—Even if You Exercise Daily
Most experts agree that it's important for one's overall health to get at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise a week. It's a goal that about 23% of Americans manage to accomplish. But if you sit for much of the remainder of your time, you may be what scientists are now calling an "active couch potato."
New Research Shows What Strength Training Can Do For Your Life As You Age
Aside from growing strong muscles, lifting weights improves bone strength, flexibility, and balance. Those advantages don't decrease when you get older.
Women Living With HIV May Need Better Access to Contraception
A majority of women receiving care at an HIV clinic in Nashville did not use any form of contraception, and pregnancy rates were high, according to a study published in Open Forum Infectious Diseases. These findings suggest that “continued efforts to ensure access to effective contraception options are needed in...
Why Should You Do Stiff-Legged Deadlift; Benefits and Muscles Worked
Deadlifts are crucial exercises athletes of all levels should be doing, but have you ever tried a slight variation called the stiff-legged deadlift? You should!. The stiff-legged deadlift is very similar to the conventional deadlift, although a minor tweak in the technique also shifts the focus of the exercise from one muscle group to a different one.
Foot massages may be the best medicine for women going through menopause
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Giving a foot massage to a woman in menopause can improve her sleep quality and reduce some of the most persistent symptoms. A new study suggests that a foot massage can help postmenopausal women reduce sleep disruption, anxiety, and insomnia. A dramatic reduction in estrogen during the menopause transition can cause numerous physical and mental health issues including fatigue, hot flashes, and sleep deprivation. Recent research from the Cleveland-based North American Menopause Society (NAMS) finds that a foot massage during menopause can increase a woman’s average daily sleep duration by as much as one hour each day.
HIV and HCV Coinfection Raises Heart Attack Risk as People Age
People living with HIV face a rising likelihood of heart attacks as they age, and this risk is magnified if they also have hepatitis C virus (HCV), according to new research published in the Journal of the American Heart Association. The good news is that managing traditional cardiovascular risk factors, keeping HIV under control and getting treated for hepatitis C can reduce the risk.
Tips for a Better Diet
Few among us during the COVID-19 pandemic did not slack on our eating habits, perhaps resulting in weight gain, and that’s understandable. Let’s start eating better again. Make a food diary. “You have to know what you’re eating to make an intervention,” says Antonio Urbina, MD, who has been an HIV doctor for 25 years. For a week, write down what you eat for breakfast, lunch, dinner and snacks—and don’t forget beverages, including alcoholic ones.
How long does it take to lose weight?
How long does it take to lose weight? In the age of instant gratification and dubious marketing claims, it may be difficult to have realistic expectations. Not to mention that when you feel uncomfortable in your own skin, and your health seems to be getting worse, you may be tempted to set yourself an ambitious weight loss goal.
What Is the Best Way to Sleep Better? The Magic of Exercise
Exercise and sleep have a reciprocal effect; in other words, more of one typically leads to more of the other. For example, sleeping well gives us more energy, self-control, and a greater capacity for endurance exercise. Being physically active helps to regulate all three main systems influencing your sleep. Your...
Proof mindfulness DOES work? Just 10 minutes of breathing exercises a day lowers blood pressure 'as effectively as medication', study finds
It's a technique self-help gurus and influencers swear by for controlling stress levels. Now experts have shown that mindfulness breathing exercises can physically lower blood pressure. Just 30 deep breaths a day with an inhaler-like device was found to be as effective as medication. The device creates resistance, forcing the...
POZ is the nation’s leading brand about HIV/AIDS. Offering unparalleled editorial excellence, POZ and POZ.com are identified by our readers as their most trusted sources of information about the disease. Serving the community of people living with and those affected by HIV/AIDS since 1994, POZ chronicles the AIDS pandemic domestically—and around the world.https://www.poz.com
