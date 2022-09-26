ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Comments / 2

Related
POZ

People Living With HIV Become Art

What is it like to be a living, breathing work of art? Nine people who have HIV share that experience in the federal campaign “I Am a Work of ART.”. Featuring videos, posters, social media posts and more, the campaign’s goal is to “encourage people with HIV who are not in care to seek care, remain in care and achieve viral suppression,” explains HIV.gov.
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Kramer
POZ

Positively Living: The HIV Story of Chiina

My name is Devanta Tyler; however, my preferred name is Chiina. I was diagnosed with HIV at the sensitive age of 18, the start of my adulthood. I was in denial and created delusions in my head that I was negative. I ended up in the hospital with HIV-related pneumonia...
GREENVILLE, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Texas#Latinos#Latino Vote#Aids#Racism#Stds#Marine Corps#Mexican#Eagle Pass#The Latino Commission
The Conversation U.S.

When abortion at a clinic is not available, 1 in 3 pregnant people say they will do something on their own to end the pregnancy

The Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. The big idea One in three people in need of abortion will consider doing something on their own to end the pregnancy if they are unable to get an abortion at a clinic. These are the findings of a study I recently published after surveying over 700 people seeking abortions in three states across the U.S.: Illinois, California and New Mexico. The one-in-three figure is even higher among those who have a difficult time affording the cost of their abortion, have no health insurance or are seeking an abortion because of...
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
HIV
NewsBreak
Public Health
InsideHook

STDs Are Increasing. Stay Calm.

STDs are on the rise in the US, with syphilis infection rates alone rising 26% last year, hitting the highest number of cases since 1991. The executive director of the National Coalition of STD Directors, David Harvey, said that the current situation is “out of control.“. It’s not just...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
POZ

POZ

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
546K+
Views
ABOUT

POZ is the nation’s leading brand about HIV/AIDS. Offering unparalleled editorial excellence, POZ and POZ.com are identified by our readers as their most trusted sources of information about the disease. Serving the community of people living with and those affected by HIV/AIDS since 1994, POZ chronicles the AIDS pandemic domestically—and around the world.

 https://www.poz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy