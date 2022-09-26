Read full article on original website
Related
Public Servant Francisco Ruiz Discloses His HIV as Part of His Advocacy
In 2010, Francisco Ruiz was named to the inaugural POZ 100 honoring AIDS advocates, describing him as a “real up-and-comer.” Now, Ruiz is pursuing a doctorate at Harvard University’s T.H. Chan School of Public Health. “Despite working in the field for over two decades, I have never...
People Living With HIV Become Art
What is it like to be a living, breathing work of art? Nine people who have HIV share that experience in the federal campaign “I Am a Work of ART.”. Featuring videos, posters, social media posts and more, the campaign’s goal is to “encourage people with HIV who are not in care to seek care, remain in care and achieve viral suppression,” explains HIV.gov.
BET
Twitter Reacts To Racist Patron Asking Black Woman At Georgia Bar, 'What You Doing In A White Place Like This?'
Twitter reacted to a Black women’s bigoted and poor treatment at a podunk Georgia bar and restaurant. A viral video on September 18 showed the woman’s interaction with redneck patrons and a server at Hiram Bar and Grill after they began to harass her because she wanted to play pool.
'I Am Racist': Patrons Harass Black Woman For Visiting A 'White Place'
Patrons at a Georgia bar admitted to being racist and harassed a Black woman for visiting their 'white place,' a now-viral video shows.
RELATED PEOPLE
survivornet.com
Pregnant Mom, 32, With ‘Pain Above Her Belly Button’ Was Told By Her Doctor It Was Her ‘Abs Separating:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Amanda Crossley, 32, was diagnosed with stage four bowel cancer after her concerns about symptoms were repeatedly dismissed despite bringing up her family history of the disease. Bowel cancer is a general term for cancer that begins in the large bowel, but generally we use the term colorectal cancer in...
Positively Living: The HIV Story of Chiina
My name is Devanta Tyler; however, my preferred name is Chiina. I was diagnosed with HIV at the sensitive age of 18, the start of my adulthood. I was in denial and created delusions in my head that I was negative. I ended up in the hospital with HIV-related pneumonia...
Hurricane Ian continues to batter Florida as a Category 2 storm now while officials warn the worst is yet to come
Hurricane Ian continued to batter the Florida peninsula with a catastrophic trifecta of high winds, heavy rain and historic storm surge Wednesday night, even as it weakened to a Category 2 storm, the National Hurricane Center said.
White People Say They’re Being Discriminated Against ‘A Lot More’ Than Black Americans, Poll Finds
Nearly a third of white Americans say they have seen “a lot more” discrimination against white people in recent years, a poll found. The post White People Say They’re Being Discriminated Against ‘A Lot More’ Than Black Americans, Poll Finds appeared first on NewsOne.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Common back condition could be the sign of a deadly heart issue
A COMMON back condition could be an early sign of a deadly heart condition, Columbia scientists have discovered. It could mean that those with the condition could be monitored and given treatment earlier. Transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM) is now thought to be a more common but underdiagnosed cause of fatal...
AOL Corp
'What is woke math?': In Florida, public school teachers bristle at DeSantis's changes to education
If it were not for the dozens of bright-eyed, energetic fourth- and fifth-grade Florida students that Michelle Lucas teaches math and science to each and every day, she’s unsure she would have stuck with her job as a Broward County public school teacher so long. Historically low pay made...
Hurricane Ian latest updates: 1.8 million in Florida lose power as storm rips through state – live
Nearly every home and business in three counties was without power as category 4 storm makes landfall
When abortion at a clinic is not available, 1 in 3 pregnant people say they will do something on their own to end the pregnancy
The Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. The big idea One in three people in need of abortion will consider doing something on their own to end the pregnancy if they are unable to get an abortion at a clinic. These are the findings of a study I recently published after surveying over 700 people seeking abortions in three states across the U.S.: Illinois, California and New Mexico. The one-in-three figure is even higher among those who have a difficult time affording the cost of their abortion, have no health insurance or are seeking an abortion because of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
EverydayHealth.com
CDC Warns of Increased Respiratory Virus Among Children That Can Cause Polio-Like Paralysis
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued an official advisory warning of a recent rise in the number of children hospitalized with a respiratory illness that can cause a serious neurologic condition that weakens muscles and reflexes. According to reports to the CDC in August from healthcare...
Texas 'hero' couple rescues baby abandoned in shed wearing 'little dress and no diaper'
Katharine McClain said her husband John McClain found the baby in a shed at their home and wrapped her in a towel before an ambulance arrived.
Covid will be a leading cause of death in the U.S. indefinitely, whether or not the pandemic is 'over'
After President Joe Biden said the coronavirus pandemic was "over" in an interview Sunday, many people were left wondering how to reconcile his comment with the fact that the U.S. is still averaging about 500 Covid deaths every day. But disease experts said debating whether the pandemic is over overshadows...
See why CNN meteorologist believes over 3 million Floridians could lose power
New updates on Hurricane Ian detail that the expected storm surge is 12 to 18 feet with winds strengthening to 155 miles per hour. CNN’s Chad Myers has the latest.
STDs Are Increasing. Stay Calm.
STDs are on the rise in the US, with syphilis infection rates alone rising 26% last year, hitting the highest number of cases since 1991. The executive director of the National Coalition of STD Directors, David Harvey, said that the current situation is “out of control.“. It’s not just...
'Quiet quitting is not for us': Black employees share why quiet quitting is not for people of color — and why they're outright quitting instead
People of color have historically had to work harder for professional success. Black employees told Insider why they're rejecting "quiet quitting."
Hear what professor who studies civil wars thinks is happening to US democracy
University of California - San Diego professor Barbara Walter, author of “How Civil Wars Start”, says that there is a faction of the Republican party who wants to unravel the US democracy due to former President Donald Trump engaging in “fear-mongering.”
POZ
New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
546K+
Views
ABOUT
POZ is the nation’s leading brand about HIV/AIDS. Offering unparalleled editorial excellence, POZ and POZ.com are identified by our readers as their most trusted sources of information about the disease. Serving the community of people living with and those affected by HIV/AIDS since 1994, POZ chronicles the AIDS pandemic domestically—and around the world.https://www.poz.com
Comments / 2