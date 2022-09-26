Read full article on original website
Can Substance Use Treatment Improve HIV Care?
People who receive opioid substitution therapy to manage drug addiction are more likely to be on antiretroviral treatment and achieve an undetectable HIV viral load, according to study findings published in the journal AIDS. “These findings are encouraging and support calls for greater integration of OAT [opioid agonist treatment] and...
The STD Epidemic Is ‘Out Of Control’ According To The CDC: Here’s What You Should Know
Dr. Leandro Mena, the CDC's Director of the Division of STD Prevention, spoke about the epidemic at a medical conference on Monday.
How HIV Stigma Devastated My Life
Like any mom, I wanted to be able to raise my children in safe environments but, because of a felony conviction, I was only able to obtain low paying jobs to take care of them and live in environments that were not safe for myself and my children. The schools my children attended were not equipped with financial resources delegated to help facilitate healthy outcomes.
Positively Living: The HIV Story of Chiina
My name is Devanta Tyler; however, my preferred name is Chiina. I was diagnosed with HIV at the sensitive age of 18, the start of my adulthood. I was in denial and created delusions in my head that I was negative. I ended up in the hospital with HIV-related pneumonia...
What are the side effects of the latest COVID booster shots?
Those seeking a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine today will not be getting the original recipe of the shot, but instead, the bivalent booster meant to target the original strain of the virus and the current dominant strain, the omicron variant.
iheart.com
Mysterious New Respiratory Illness Kills Three, Others Infected
A mysterious respiratory illness has killed three people at a private clinic in Argentina, according to the New York Daily News. The unidentified disease has infected a total of nine patients and had a similar effect on the lungs as COVID-19, however, none of the patients have tested positive for coronavirus or other known respiratory illnesses.
MedicalXpress
Greater predicted life expectancy confirms importance of HIV/AIDS treatment
Since the introduction of the first antiretroviral therapy (ART) drug for HIV/AIDS treatment 35 years ago, life expectancy in Sub-Saharan Africa has steadily increased. ART medications are specifically designed to help an individual's immune system fight HIV and in turn suppress HIV replication. However, there is a limited understanding of the combined effects of HIV and ART on disability and healthy longevity for individuals with the disease.
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Common Painkillers Linked to Heart Failure in People With Diabetes
Taking nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) — a group of drugs that includes common painkillers like ibuprofen (e.g., Advil, Motrin) — was linked to a higher risk of developing heart failure in certain people with type 2 diabetes, according to a new study presented at the 2022 meeting of the European Society of Cardiology in Barcelona, and described in an article at HealthDay.
Treatment: Loneliness and HIV Med Adherence
Loneliness and depression can lead to lower adherence to antiretroviral treatment, according to recent research. One study, which included nearly 2,000 people living with HIV in Canada, found that those who reported frequent loneliness were more likely to miss medication doses. Almost half said they felt moderately to extremely lonely over the course of follow-up, which included the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic. Women, younger people, those with lower incomes and single, widowed or divorced people were more likely to experience loneliness. The second study evaluated treatment adherence among 557 HIV--positive men who have sex with men in Taiwan, 14% of whom experienced depression. Men with depression reported worse overall quality of life and were more than twice as likely to say they didn’t always take their antiretrovirals consistently. But among those taking antidepressants, there was no significant difference in adherence. Ongoing research is looking at strategies to improve social connections and combat depression.
foodsafetynews.com
Illinois county reports outbreak of infections from Campylobacter
The McHenry County Department of Health in Illinois is reporting a significant increase in infections from Campylobacter. Health officials have identified eight cases of campylobacteriosis with illness onsets between Aug. 17 and Aug. 30. That is four times more cases compared to the previous two weeks and 3.33 times more cases in August compared to July.
Two powerful drugs are making their way into the illicit drug supply
Two dangerous and highly potent illicit drugs are increasingly infiltrating the supply of street drugs, putting people at risk for deadly overdoses. One is a class of synthetic opioids, called nitazenes, that can be up to 10 times stronger than fentanyl, experts say. Fentanyl is already 50 times more powerful than heroin.
Medical News Today
What is the best medication for dementia?
“Dementia” is a broad term for several conditions that affect a person’s ability to think and reason. Medications that doctors use to treat dementia either help slow disease progression or treat the symptoms. Dementia is not one specific condition. Instead, the term refers to a variety of diseases...
msn.com
The flu vaccine in 2022: What older adults need to know
A new TV lineup and beautiful foliage aren’t the only things guaranteed to make a comeback this fall. In fact, as soon as September weather, school and other activities prompt more people to congregate indoors, flu season isn’t far behind. No one wants to spread an infectious disease...
foodsafetynews.com
More people sick as outbreak linked to Wendy’s spreads to 2 more states
Another 13 people have been confirmed sick in an outbreak of E. coli O157:H7 infections linked to lettuce on sandwiches from Wendy’s restaurants. Two states have been added to the outbreak. Half of the 97 outbreak patients have been so sick that they had to be admitted to hospitals....
Drink This Popular Juice Everyday To Reduce Your Risk For Heart Disease
Interestingly, science shows that one way we might lessen our risk for heart disease may be as simple as adding one popular drink item to our breakfast table.
EverydayHealth.com
CDC Warns of Increased Respiratory Virus Among Children That Can Cause Polio-Like Paralysis
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued an official advisory warning of a recent rise in the number of children hospitalized with a respiratory illness that can cause a serious neurologic condition that weakens muscles and reflexes. According to reports to the CDC in August from healthcare...
Does the new bivalent COVID booster have different side effects?
(NEXSTAR) – If you go to your local pharmacy or vaccination site, you’ll be getting a new type of COVID-19 shot these days. It’s a bivalent booster shoot, meaning it contains parts of the original COVID-19 variant and the omicron variant that’s grown dominant in 2022.
CDC says some nursing homes and hospitals no longer need to require universal masking
Outside of communities seeing "high" levels of COVID-19 transmission, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has ended a blanket plea for Americans in hospitals and nursing homes to wear masks indoors. The change, one of many published Friday evening to the agency's guidance for COVID-19 infection control for healthcare...
MedicalXpress
'Staggering' and 'sobering': More than 80% of US maternal deaths are preventable, CDC study shows
A staggering number of maternal deaths in the United States were found to be preventable, according to a federal analysis of maternal death data released Monday. More than 80%, or roughly 4 in 5 maternal deaths in a two-year period, were due to preventable causes, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report found.
MedicalXpress
Study reveals fentanyl's effects on the brain
Fentanyl is used to supplement sedation and to relieve severe pain during and after surgery, but it's also one of the deadliest drugs of the opioid epidemic. In research conducted by investigators at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) and published in PNAS Nexus, tests of the brain's electrical activity revealed fentanyl's effects over time and indicated that the drug stops people's breathing before other noticeable changes and before they lose consciousness.
