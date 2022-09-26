ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

POZ

Can Substance Use Treatment Improve HIV Care?

People who receive opioid substitution therapy to manage drug addiction are more likely to be on antiretroviral treatment and achieve an undetectable HIV viral load, according to study findings published in the journal AIDS. “These findings are encouraging and support calls for greater integration of OAT [opioid agonist treatment] and...
POZ

How HIV Stigma Devastated My Life

Like any mom, I wanted to be able to raise my children in safe environments but, because of a felony conviction, I was only able to obtain low paying jobs to take care of them and live in environments that were not safe for myself and my children. The schools my children attended were not equipped with financial resources delegated to help facilitate healthy outcomes.
POZ

Positively Living: The HIV Story of Chiina

My name is Devanta Tyler; however, my preferred name is Chiina. I was diagnosed with HIV at the sensitive age of 18, the start of my adulthood. I was in denial and created delusions in my head that I was negative. I ended up in the hospital with HIV-related pneumonia...
iheart.com

Mysterious New Respiratory Illness Kills Three, Others Infected

A mysterious respiratory illness has killed three people at a private clinic in Argentina, according to the New York Daily News. The unidentified disease has infected a total of nine patients and had a similar effect on the lungs as COVID-19, however, none of the patients have tested positive for coronavirus or other known respiratory illnesses.
MedicalXpress

Greater predicted life expectancy confirms importance of HIV/AIDS treatment

Since the introduction of the first antiretroviral therapy (ART) drug for HIV/AIDS treatment 35 years ago, life expectancy in Sub-Saharan Africa has steadily increased. ART medications are specifically designed to help an individual's immune system fight HIV and in turn suppress HIV replication. However, there is a limited understanding of the combined effects of HIV and ART on disability and healthy longevity for individuals with the disease.
diabetesselfmanagement.com

Common Painkillers Linked to Heart Failure in People With Diabetes

Taking nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) — a group of drugs that includes common painkillers like ibuprofen (e.g., Advil, Motrin) — was linked to a higher risk of developing heart failure in certain people with type 2 diabetes, according to a new study presented at the 2022 meeting of the European Society of Cardiology in Barcelona, and described in an article at HealthDay.
POZ

Treatment: Loneliness and HIV Med Adherence

Loneliness and depression can lead to lower adherence to antiretroviral treatment, according to recent research. One study, which included nearly 2,000 people living with HIV in Canada, found that those who reported frequent loneliness were more likely to miss medication doses. Almost half said they felt moderately to extremely lonely over the course of follow-up, which included the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic. Women, younger people, those with lower incomes and single, widowed or divorced people were more likely to experience loneliness. The second study evaluated treatment adherence among 557 HIV--positive men who have sex with men in Taiwan, 14% of whom experienced depression. Men with depression reported worse overall quality of life and were more than twice as likely to say they didn’t always take their antiretrovirals consistently. But among those taking antidepressants, there was no significant difference in adherence. Ongoing research is looking at strategies to improve social connections and combat depression.
foodsafetynews.com

Illinois county reports outbreak of infections from Campylobacter

The McHenry County Department of Health in Illinois is reporting a significant increase in infections from Campylobacter. Health officials have identified eight cases of campylobacteriosis with illness onsets between Aug. 17 and Aug. 30. That is four times more cases compared to the previous two weeks and 3.33 times more cases in August compared to July.
Medical News Today

What is the best medication for dementia?

“Dementia” is a broad term for several conditions that affect a person’s ability to think and reason. Medications that doctors use to treat dementia either help slow disease progression or treat the symptoms. Dementia is not one specific condition. Instead, the term refers to a variety of diseases...
msn.com

The flu vaccine in 2022: What older adults need to know

A new TV lineup and beautiful foliage aren’t the only things guaranteed to make a comeback this fall. In fact, as soon as September weather, school and other activities prompt more people to congregate indoors, flu season isn’t far behind. No one wants to spread an infectious disease...
MedicalXpress

Study reveals fentanyl's effects on the brain

Fentanyl is used to supplement sedation and to relieve severe pain during and after surgery, but it's also one of the deadliest drugs of the opioid epidemic. In research conducted by investigators at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) and published in PNAS Nexus, tests of the brain's electrical activity revealed fentanyl's effects over time and indicated that the drug stops people's breathing before other noticeable changes and before they lose consciousness.
