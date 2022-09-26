Read full article on original website
How HIV Stigma Devastated My Life
Like any mom, I wanted to be able to raise my children in safe environments but, because of a felony conviction, I was only able to obtain low paying jobs to take care of them and live in environments that were not safe for myself and my children. The schools my children attended were not equipped with financial resources delegated to help facilitate healthy outcomes.
National HIV/AIDS and Aging Awareness Day 2022
Sunday, September 18, marks National HIV/AIDS and Aging Awareness Day 2022 (searchable on social media as #HIVandAging or #NHAAD). Launched in 2008 by The AIDS Institute, the day shines a light on the growing number of people aging with HIV as well as those diagnosed with the virus later in life.
Greater predicted life expectancy confirms importance of HIV/AIDS treatment
Since the introduction of the first antiretroviral therapy (ART) drug for HIV/AIDS treatment 35 years ago, life expectancy in Sub-Saharan Africa has steadily increased. ART medications are specifically designed to help an individual's immune system fight HIV and in turn suppress HIV replication. However, there is a limited understanding of the combined effects of HIV and ART on disability and healthy longevity for individuals with the disease.
Public Servant Francisco Ruiz Discloses His HIV as Part of His Advocacy
In 2010, Francisco Ruiz was named to the inaugural POZ 100 honoring AIDS advocates, describing him as a “real up-and-comer.” Now, Ruiz is pursuing a doctorate at Harvard University’s T.H. Chan School of Public Health. “Despite working in the field for over two decades, I have never...
Ending AIDS in Children by 2030
Here’s a heartbreaking disparity in the AIDS response: Globally, only half (52%) of children living with HIV are on lifesaving meds, compared with 76% of adults. This means that nearly 1.2 million children and adolescents ages 0 to 19 have untreated HIV. To address this issue, several international AIDS...
Which medication is best for panic attacks and anxiety?
Panic attacks are sudden, brief experiences of extreme fear. Anxiety involves feelings of panic, fear, and nervousness that arise when a person feels stressed, threatened, and under pressure. Medication for panic and anxiety disorders aims to alleviate symptoms. Panic attacks and disproportionate anxiety levels can be symptoms of panic disorder,...
Positively Living: The HIV Story of Chiina
My name is Devanta Tyler; however, my preferred name is Chiina. I was diagnosed with HIV at the sensitive age of 18, the start of my adulthood. I was in denial and created delusions in my head that I was negative. I ended up in the hospital with HIV-related pneumonia...
The STD Epidemic Is ‘Out Of Control’ According To The CDC: Here’s What You Should Know
Dr. Leandro Mena, the CDC's Director of the Division of STD Prevention, spoke about the epidemic at a medical conference on Monday.
Cure: Another Person Cured of HIV?
A 66-year-old Southern California man appears to be the fifth person cured of HIV after undergoing a stem cell transplant to treat cancer. Like Timothy Ray Brown (the Berlin Patient), the man, dubbed the City of Hope Patient, received stem cells from a donor with a rare genetic mutation, called CCR5-delta32, that blocks HIV from entering T cells. Compared with the other people previously cured using this approach, this man is older, has been living with HIV longer (since 1988) and received less harsh chemotherapy. After the transplant in 2019, he stayed on antiretroviral therapy for two years with an undetectable viral load before trying a carefully monitored treatment interruption. At the time of the report at the International AIDS Conference in July, he had been free of HIV for more than 17 months after stopping antiretrovirals. Experts caution that the risky transplant procedure is not an option for most people with HIV, but this case could provide clues to help researchers develop more widely applicable strategies for long-term HIV remission.
STDs in the U.S. Are 'Out of Control' After Syphilis Cases Spiked 26% Last Year
The U.S. is seeing a surge in STD cases across the country, and health officials are asking for increased prevention efforts and new treatment protocols. "It is imperative that we ... work to rebuild, innovate, and expand (STD) prevention in the U.S.," Dr. Leandro Mena, of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said in a speech Monday at a medical conference on sexually transmitted diseases, per the Associated Press.
Long-Acting Injectables May Help With Adherence to HIV Meds
Long-acting Cabenuva (injectable cabotegravir and rilpivirine), which is administered by a health care provider once monthly or every other month, is currently approved for people whose HIV is already under control, but it may also be an option for those who have been unable to achieve viral suppression because of adherence challenges.
Pride Month 2022: A Look at HIV Advocacy Amid LGBTQ Liberation
June, aka Pride Month, most notably marks an occasion to honor the pioneers who kicked off the 1969 Stonewall riots that ushered in an era of LGBTQ liberation. But Pride Month also serves as an opportunity for queer people to raise their voices regarding numerous intersecting issues, including health care, HIV and, this year, thanks to the Supreme Court’s June 24 overturning of Roe v. Wade, the right of pregnant people to have an abortion.
The Effect on Children When a Mother Is Depressed or Anxious
Many in the mental health treatment field continue to over-emphasize nature over nurture. A new study showed that depressed mothers had specific effects on offspring that are likely due to mother-child interactions. A second new study showed differential effects of having an anxious mother vs. an anxious father depending on...
Most LGBTQI+ Cancer Patients Lack Resources Tailored to Gender/Sexual Identity
Most LGBTQI+ patients with cancer report that they did not have access to health education materials tailored to their gender and/or sexual identity regardless of their satisfaction with their overall cancer care, according to results presented at the 15th AACR Conference on the Science of Cancer Health Disparities in Racial/Ethnic Minorities and the Medically Underserved, held September 16-19, 2022.
Long COVID Is Going to Change How We Talk About Disability
After contracting COVID for a second time, Lori Wiitanen-Parker’s entire life was turned upside down. The 52-year-old mother had already battled the disease in December of 2020, but when it returned in July of this year she knew something was wrong. She began experiencing severe fatigue, heart palpitations, a constant ringing in her ears, chronic foot pain and a hard time swallowing among other things. She met with doctors who were unable to provide any real solutions, but they knew one thing for sure, she had long COVID. “It’s a disability that only ones that suffer with it can explain,” she said....
Nearly Half of Cancer Deaths Are Due to Modifiable Risk Factors
Nearly half of worldwide cancer deaths are linked to modifiable risk factors, such as smoking, alcohol consumption and obesity, according to new study findings published in The Lancet. The good news is that quitting smoking and reducing alcohol consumption can lower cancer risk. While some risk factors can’t be controlled—such...
STDs Are Increasing. Stay Calm.
STDs are on the rise in the US, with syphilis infection rates alone rising 26% last year, hitting the highest number of cases since 1991. The executive director of the National Coalition of STD Directors, David Harvey, said that the current situation is “out of control.“. It’s not just...
HIV and HCV Coinfection Raises Heart Attack Risk as People Age
People living with HIV face a rising likelihood of heart attacks as they age, and this risk is magnified if they also have hepatitis C virus (HCV), according to new research published in the Journal of the American Heart Association. The good news is that managing traditional cardiovascular risk factors, keeping HIV under control and getting treated for hepatitis C can reduce the risk.
Health care workers up to 3.3 times more likely to have experienced burnout during the COVID-19 pandemic
Health care professionals working during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic are up to 3.3 times more likely to be burned out compared to non-health care professionals, despite the rates of mental health issues being similar, according to new research led by Queen Mary University of London. The researchers behind the study...
Disparities in PrEP for HIV Are Worsening
Pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) is not benefiting all Americans equally, and the disparities are growing over time, according to new data presented at the 24th International AIDS Conference (available via interactive maps at AIDSVu.org). Using commercial pharmacy data, Patrick Sullivan, DVM, PhD, of Emory University’s Rollins School of Public Health, and...
