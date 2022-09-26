Read full article on original website
WPFO
Trial starts for Maine man charged with daughter's fentanyl overdose
CORINNA (WGME) -- A Maine man, who was charged after his 11-month-old daughter’s near fatal drug overdose, is now on trial. Police charged 28-year-old Zachary Borg of Corinna with furnishing drugs to a minor, endangering the welfare of a child, and domestic violence reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon. In this case, the weapon was fentanyl.
WPFO
Moose surprises kids at Maine daycare
BANGOR (WGME) -- A daycare in downtown Bangor had quite the experience when a bull moose stopped by for a visit. It happened Monday when, ironically enough, Maine’s moose-hunting season started. So maybe it was just trying to avoid the woods. Regardless, the folks at Summit Learning Center say...
WPFO
Legendary Maine football coach hopes to pass on game's lessons to younger generation
PORTLAND (WGME) – Skip Capone has been one of Maine’s most dedicated football coaches for decades. “The game has been very good to me,” Capone said. The gridiron is Capone’s sanctuary. “Very few of us have the opportunity to do something that you really love,” Capone...
WPFO
Maine orchard wins top prize for its Winnie-the-Pooh corn maze
LEVANT (BDN) -- A Levant apple orchard has taken the top prize for its new corn maze in the shape of Winnie-the-Pooh. Treworgy Family Orchards competed against 20 other corn mazes across the country for the best corn maze crown. The five-acre maze features the beloved children’s book character Pooh...
