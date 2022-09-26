Early Addition: It's like Guitar Hero, but for trombone

Photo of 2019 Village Halloween Parade by Steven Pisano on Flickr. It’s time to figure out your costume because Halloween is almost upon us. In New York City there is no shortage of fun events celebrating the spooky holiday, with plenty of opportunities to dress up, get candy, dine, and enjoy the season. Ahead, we found some of the city’s best Halloween offerings this year, from the legendary Village Halloween Parade to more low-key pumpkin picking at Historic Richmond Town’s Decker Farm on Staten Island.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO