NBA

ClutchPoints

Stephen Curry puts the NBA on notice after Giannis Antetokounmpo showers him with praise

Giannis Antetokounmpo staked a forceful claim as the best player in the world while leading his short-handed team to a road Game 7 in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. Stephen Curry was somehow even more dominant against the Boston Celtics’ historically stingy defense with a title on the line, taking home his first Finals MVP award after winning a remarkable fourth championship in eight seasons.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Ja Morant Teases Jae Crowder Returning To The Memphis Grizzlies: "Back Soon"

One of the most surprising trade sagas of the offseason brewed on the back-burner for most of it. This saga includes Jae Crowder wanting out of the Phoenix Suns after 2 seasons of great success with the squad. Crowder had been teasing his departure from the Suns for a while, with Adrian Wojnarowski confirming earlier today that the Suns are looking to move on from Crowder and that he won't appear for training camp.
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

New York Knicks Sign Former Toronto Raptors Player

View the original article to see embedded media. The New York Knicks will begin training camp later this week and play their first preseason game on Oct. 4th at home against the Detroit Pistons at Madison Square Garden. This time of the year is when many teams make a lot...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Stephen Curry gets real on Draymond Green, Jordan Poole, and Andrew Wiggins signing new deals with Warriors

Draymond Green, Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins made abundantly clear at Media Day that potential contract stalemates ahead of free agency next summer won’t get in the way of the Golden State Warriors’ quest for another championship. Just because they’re more focused on winning consecutive titles than signing extensions, though, hardly means the topic of their uncertain futures will be ignored in the defending champions’ locker room this season.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

‘Nobody died’: Marcus Smart drops strong take on Ime Udoka controversy

The Boston Celtics decision to suspend their head coach Ime Udoka for the entire 2022-23 season has shocked the entire NBA world, including the Celtics own players. While some folks are intent on making sure Udoka gets left in the past, Boston’s point guard Marcus Smart offered a different opinion on the matter that will […] The post ‘Nobody died’: Marcus Smart drops strong take on Ime Udoka controversy appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Kendrick Perkins Doesn't Trust Kyrie Irving After Irving's Behaviour At Brooklyn Nets Media Day: "How Can You Trust Him When He Has A Problem With Holding Himself Accountable?"

Kyrie Irving is going to have a hard time winning over many of his detractors this season after his actions over the course of last season. Irving refused to get vaccinated, which led to him not being allowed to play games at home, and the Nets chose to not use him in away games until the team was depleted with injuries later in the season.
BROOKLYN, NY
ClutchPoints

Lakers star Anthony Davis vocal on LeBron James’ daunting ‘focal point’ challenge for 2022-23

LeBron James is still the Los Angeles Lakers’ cornerstone superstar. However, even King James himself has conceded that it’s going to be Anthony Davis who’s going to be leading the charge for LA this coming season. For his part, AD is just taking it all in. He understands that there’s going to be a lot […] The post Lakers star Anthony Davis vocal on LeBron James’ daunting ‘focal point’ challenge for 2022-23 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

‘100 pounds. Tweet that’: James Harden having too much fun talking about body transformation at Sixers Media Day

Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden is having himself some fun at media day on Monday. Harden was asked about his body transformation and specifically how much weight he lost during the offseason. “100 pounds. Tweet that.” James Harden was asked how much weight he lost over the summer and joked a hundred pounds. He was […] The post ‘100 pounds. Tweet that’: James Harden having too much fun talking about body transformation at Sixers Media Day appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker

Joe Burrow’s 3-word message to Donovan Mitchell after trade to Cavs

As noted, Burrow was a big Cleveland fan when LeBron was wreaking havoc in the city. Classy move from the QB to reach out to Mitchell. The Cavs are looking very scary with Donovan Mitchell now in their backcourt alongside Darius Garland. With the twin towers of Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen too, J.B. Bickerstaff’s squad could potentially have four All-Stars in their first unit.
