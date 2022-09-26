ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Megan Thee Stallion Launches Women-Geared Mental Health Website

By Amber Corrine
Vibe
Vibe
 2 days ago
Megan Thee Stallion is paying it forward with her new women’s mental health website, “Bad Bi**hes Have Bad Days Too.”

“Hotties! You know how much mental wellness means to me, so I created a hub with resources that can help when you might need a hand,” Megan wrote on Twitter Sunday.

“Head to badbi**heshavebaddaystoo.com now and check it out. Love y’all so much.”

Its attention-grabbing title stems from a line from her Traumazine single “Anxiety.”

The site features a plethora of resources, including free therapy, a national crisis hotline, a suicide hotline and more. It also offers resources directly targeted towards the needs of the Black community, including a LGBTQ Psychotherapist of Color directory.

Megan has been very vocal about her battle with mental health , especially since the passing of her mother and former manager, Holly Thomas, who died in March 2019 after a long battle with brain cancer .

The Houston rapper’s father also died when she was only a teenager. To add, her grandmother passed away shortly after her mom.

On the Facebook Watch series Peace of Mind with Taraji , Megan shared, “I’ve lost both of my parents. Now I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, who do I talk to? What do I do?’ I just started learning that it’s okay to ask for help. It’s okay to want to go get therapy.”

She added, “As a Black person, and when you think of therapy you think of ‘Oh my gosh, I’m weak,’ you think of medication, and you just think the worst. That’s kind of what you see on TV too—therapy wasn’t even presented in the media as something that was good. Now it’s becoming safe to say, ‘Alright now, there’s a little too much going on. Somebody help me.'”

The alleged shooting involving Tory Lanez also affected her mental health, according to her June Rolling Stone cover story.

Visit Megan Thee Stallion’s mental health resource website here .

