Central Islip, NY

Woman, Dog Rescued After House Fire Breaks Out In Central Islip

By Kathy Reakes
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28yJTk_0iAegDti00
A Long Island woman and her dog were saved from a house fire by two police officers. Photo Credit: Pixabay/diegoparra and Google Maps street view

A woman and her dog were rescued by two Long Island police officers during a house fire.

The incident took place in Central Islip around 3:30 p.m., on Saturday, Sept. 24.

Two Suffolk County Police Third Precinct officers rescued an elderly woman and her dog from a house fire after receiving a 911 call reporting smoke coming from a home on Rossmore Avenue, said the Suffolk County Police.

When Officers Sergio Rivera and John Votta responded they found smoke coming from the attic and knew an elderly woman was living in the house and was unaccounted for so they gained entry to the home by breaking down the door, police said.

Police said the 84-year-old woman was found on the first floor of the home, unaware the second floor and attic were fully engulfed in flames.

The officers carried the woman and her Chihuahua out of the residence where she was evaluated on the scene but not injured.

Suffolk County Police Arson Section officers and the Central Islip Fire Department responded to the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Sergio Rivera
